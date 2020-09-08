Bioracer Vesper Bibshort Soft

Bioracer's Vesper Bibshort Soft is ideal for women looking for performance and comfort without also getting excessive compression around the thighs. Soft fabrics and a quality chamois – combined with the unique BibZip feature – make these great shorts, and ideal for any length of ride.

This is the second pair of Bioracer shorts I've tested recently, and the Vesper feature the same chamois and BipZip as the Epic Bibshorts I reviewed last month. The key differences are the main fabric and the approach to leg grippers, plus the loss of some of the compression and breathability the Epics offer.

These shorts offer little in the way of compression, as the fabric around the hips and thighs is exceptionally soft and giving. They're very well suited to long, lazy rides and touring – partly because they lack the feel or breathability levels of racier designs.

Bioracer calls the fabric in the leg grippers Power Eyelet, and it's the stuff found in some of their skinsuit tops. It's intended to be compressive but not be constrictive, but for me, it wasn't quite enough. The legs ride up – not to the point of discomfort, but enough to form a couple of pleats at the top.

The effect is worse when teamed with leg warmers; this fabric is silky smooth, and doesn't grip well against other materials.

As always with Bioracer, check the size charts carefully as every collection has its own chart. Your size in the Epic collection may be different to the Vesper collection (or your usual sizes).

BibZip, Bioracer's comfort break solution, is a zip up the back, and it's easily accessible. Once unzipped, the shorts can be pulled down and under your bottom.

I've being using this system for over two months now and, I have to admit, it's grown on me. In short (no pun intended), you squat as low as possible, grab each side of the zip and yank the shorts down and under your bum. Holding your torso as close to your thighs as you possibly can makes getting them down (and back up again) easier.

I still need to lower the zip on my jersey post-pee as the straps need repositioning, but I've got it down to a fine art and it's now super quick.

Bioracer hasn't neglected to reinforce the fabrics around the zip, and adds a generous zip guard to protect your lower back. There's a downside though – all the extra fabric means the back is a lot sweatier than regular designs. It's covered by your jersey pockets, too.

Our test shorts featured Bioracer's Vapor Uni Pad (designed for high mileages), though they can also be purchased with a 3D Race pad. The Vapour is more durable than the Race, but offers lower breathability and weighs more.

In hot weather the pad doesn't draw moisture as efficiently as some performance pads, for example the Gore C7 Long Distance bibs, but even so, after five solid hours in the saddle I found no discomfort or irritation.

Instead of being sewn into the shorts, the Vapor pad is pressed onto a textile panel and then sewn in. This means no extra material, so less mass. The pad and shorts move well with the body and as you move in and out of the saddle.

Systems for comfort breaks are quite personal – what suits one doesn't necessarily suit another – but generally come with losses either in performance or comfort.

Lara really rated the system in Iris's Signature Bibs, which are £19 more than the Vespers. Rapha's Souplesse Detachable bibs are also an option but the price – £195 – is likely to put many off. Gore's C5 Women's bib shorts, meanwhile, offer a zip and squat approach for £120. I'd say all of these make the Vespers look very attractively priced.

On the other hand, Polaris's E-motion bibs are evidence that a quick pee doesn't have to cost the Earth – they're £54.99, though I can't comment on their quality.

Overall

The Vesper Shorts will appeal to women wanting to avoid their thighs being squeezed like sausages, and they're high-quality bibs that enable super-quick, hassle-free comfort breaks. You'll be back on your bike enjoying their comfort and excellent chamois in no time... albeit with a slightly sweaty lower back.

Verdict

Well-made, comfortable shorts for long, lazy days with a unique approach to comfort breaks

