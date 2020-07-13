Velocio Women’s Foundation bib short

The Velocio Women's Foundation bib shorts are marketed as a premium product at a more affordable price; they are supremely comfortable but are let down slightly by the endurance of the new lightweight recycled fabric they are made from.

These entry-level bib shorts are designed to offer a lot of the features of the more spendy of the company's products without the financial outlay.

The fabric is a lightweight recycled blend, with a pleasingly opaque finish (no transparency here). The straps are broad and well shaped and give a good level of comfort without digging in, and the leg grippers are effective and, again, broad so as to not pinch the flesh of the legs – both are the same as found on Velocio's more expensive Signature bib shorts.

The chamois pad is a good shape and contours comfortably around the body. These shorts are intended for rides of shorter duration or intensity, and the chamois was more than adequate for that purpose. I found the shorts to be comfortable and unobtrusive on fairly hilly rides of a couple of hours as well as slightly longer, flatter rides.

Many female riders find bib shorts to be the most comfortable option, with no waistband to dig in, and no chance of migration while riding. And yet this is balanced by the issue of comfort breaks. Having to strip off your upper layers and bare your behind to the world in order to have a pee puts many women off.

These bibs seek to address that issue with what Velocio terms its 'FlyFree' system. This involves a super-stretchy back panel which is designed to be pulled down and forward, without needing to take off the upper bib portion, to bare just the, well, bare minimum. The design has been tested for endurance and the fabric designed accordingly.

I was a little nervous about the notion of just hauling down the back of the shorts to start with, but they did behave as they should, although in order to get the position entirely right, with no risk of landing on your back or side curled up tightly like a pretzel, it does take some practice and faith.

When riding, the recycled fabric of the shorts is supportive, comfortable and wicks moisture well. The mesh panel at the front allows for a good blend of modesty with ventilation. However, for hygiene reasons I'm always inclined to wash cycling shorts in a biological wash (at 30 degrees) unless explicitly stated otherwise, and that's exactly what I did with these (Velocio doesn't stipulate not use biological detergent) and the mesh panel at the front started to suffer straight away, after just the first wash.

The shorts continue to be perfectly usable and structurally OK, but the damage to the elastic fibres is visible and I fear for the future of the mesh fabric panel in the long run. We're sending the shorts back to Velocio, to see if the company can get to the bottom of it, and will update the review if necessary.

Although these are less expensive than Velocio's other bib shorts, and many others on the market – such as the £176 Ashmei Women's Cycle Bib Short and the Liv Signature Bib Shorts at £125 – it does feel like there have been some compromises with fabric quality which could impact on the product's value for money.

Overall, I'd have to say that despite these being very comfortable, there are better value shorts at this price point for the more budget-conscious cyclist, such as the Altura Women's Firestorm Bib Shorts at £79.99.

Verdict

Comfortable and well-designed bib shorts but with some durability issues

