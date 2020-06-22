Altura Women’s Firestorm Bib Shorts

Altura's Women's Firestorm Bib Shorts won't compress your legs or make you feel like you're prepped to line up for a gruelling race in the midday sun, but they are extremely comfortable and perform perfectly well in warm weather. On top of that, they're good value and can't be knocked for quality.
Just like Altura's Firestorm Waist shorts, the bib version gives very little compression around the legs and hips. The material is soft against the skin and moves freely whether you are shifting about in the saddle or out of it for a climb. Multiple panels make for a snug but in no way constrictive fit. Flatlock seams finish it all off nicely. It's all good quality construction for the price tag.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The legs are held firmly in place with wide, elasticated bands that reach about two-thirds of the way round, with doubled-over, thick Lycra on the underside of the leg to complete the hem. There is no silicone element whatsoever, which I didn't miss in the slightest. They really are 'gentle' on the legs – no post-ride indentations whatsoever. The reflective detailing here is effective too, and hopefully won't deteriorate with time – some 'stick-on' detailing can start to peel off over time.
The bib element reflects what was used on Altura's Classic Thermal Bib Tights: a full-frontal mesh panel with a rear bra-style clasp. The mesh provides some support, though it certainly doesn't replace a sports bra. It is a decent alternative to an undervest, making the shorts perfect for warm weather riding – a sports bra and the mesh panel are all the layers you need under your jersey.
While undoing a rear clasp is fine, I struggle to fasten them, and had issues with the winter tights as the clasp really needed to be opened and closed to get the tights on and off. Happily, this is not the case with the shorts – I've hardly undone it over the last few weeks.
You could ride with it undone, but then you lose some of the support/tension that the mesh panel provides. The whole setup is much more convenient and comfortable than I was expecting. I imagine it does away with the whole 'where should the straps sit' dilemma if you aren't so flat chested.
The material feels more substantial than many shorts, but I was surprised at just how cool I could remain in the recent warm weather. There are better choices out there if you are looking to do some intense riding in warmer temperatures, but the Firestorms aren't performing badly here.
> Buyer’s Guide: 32 of the best bib shorts
Altura's Stealth pad is a flexible chamois that offers decent freedom of movement on or off the bike. I don't feel like it matches up to the support and quality of some, such as Santini's C3W in the Legend Bibs (full review to come), but it is certainly up to rides of three hours on the road. It's sufficiently breathable too – I had no real issues with moisture build-up inside the shorts.
Alternative bib setups and shorts designed with less focus on a race performance are becoming more common, and at £79.99 the Firestorms seem reasonable value. Despite what the name might suggest, I'd say that Liv's Race Day shorts are comparable, costing exactly the same as the Firestorms. You can buy cheaper bib shorts – Decathlon's Van Rysels are now £34.99 – but for what you're getting I think the Firestorms are priced well. If you happen to work for the NHS, you can currently get a 30% discount when buying from Altura, in which case they are a bargain.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women's cycling shorts here
If you're looking for a comfortable pair of shorts with an alternative bib design to two straps resting over your boobs, you don't want your legs squeezed into skin-tight shorts that leave their mark after a ride, and you want a pad that doesn't feel like a nappy and will be sufficient for two or three hours of riding, all for a reasonable price, these Firestorms are well worth a look.
Verdict
Good quality shorts with a comfortable pad and an appealing alternative bib design
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Altura Women's Firestorm Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
Altura says: 'Tailored for all-day, reassuring comfort it includes the womens stealth pad for improved performance. Engineered with a three-dimensional cutting process, the womens stealth pad strikes optimal balance between foam thickness, freedom of movement and reassuring comfort.'
'Breathability comes from the mesh upper body material that ensures you won't overheat, while flatlock seams ensure a robust comfort that is sure to last.
'For a supreme fit, elasticated hems ensure the shorts stay in place while attractive reflective details ensure you are seen by other road users in low light conditions'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Altura lists:
-Womens Stealth pad
-Mesh upper body
-Reflective hem gripper
-Flatlock seams
-Fitted
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Well constructed with a tidy finish.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Sufficient breathability and a pad that is supportive enough for short to mid-length rides.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Showing virtually no sign of wear to date. Piling could be an issue, since the Firestorm waist shorts that I have tested are showing this.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Ample panelling creates a really good fit.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
As expected. But be aware that these don't offer the compression that some do.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Pretty light for a material that seems to have a little more substance than some shorts – for reference, Liv's Signature bibs weigh 190g.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
By the end of the test I was sold on the bib setup that I had been initially very skeptical about.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Not the cheapest but not overpriced.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Standard 30 degrees, no softener, non-bio detergent. Pad takes longer than some to dry out after washing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Spot on – comfortable, breathable shorts with a sufficiently supportive chamois.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Leg hems that don't feel tight or leave impressions, but still hold the shorts in place. The bib setup also grew on me.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good, with an innovative alternative to two conventional bib straps and a non-restrictive, comfortable fit, all for a palatable price.
Age: 39 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
I had the opposite experience, I was on the sportive, missed a sign for a turning (because the signs were often too small and badly placed) and no...
Carried out on premises in England only.
Given the state of that particular cycle lane, the cars can have it. Not a nice place to ride on 700*23s....
Got barred from my "local" mid August last year for being a bit of a twat, deservedly so, with hindsight and so started the re-invention of my life...
It's only worth getting the bike you want, in the long run. ...
Well stated.
LCC and others seemed to be saying that they used a few images of cyclists as an excuse to close the park to cyclists only, even though cyclists...
Pointless and very dangerous. Anyone elso noticed with the increase in traffic, there is more waiting and the smartphones seem to be out again.
Different force, but mine has a similar approach - they have been great at acting on non-collision near misses, but the only report I've made they...
Proper cycle clothing. Embrace your inner "lycra lout".