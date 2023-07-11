The Vanelli Proline Jersey is a light and warm-weather-oriented jersey that uses smart design and interesting colours to create a good value bit of kit. The elongated sleeve grips and sturdy pockets impress, though the branding over the sleeves may put some off... I certainly wasn't a fan.

I took the Proline on a few all-day affairs that took in long climbs, long descents, and a number of outfit changes to combat the swirling temperature changes of wind, rain, sweat and sun. Paired with a baselayer it fared well during the colder spells, but this jersey is particularly suitable for the heat. The material quickly dries in the sun and wind.

The three rear pockets are made from a stronger, thicker and non-porous fabric to reduce sag. They're strongly elasticated atop each pocket too, and I stuffed them confidently. There is no secure zipper section, however.

I found that zipping and unzipping on the fly was occasionally impeded by the extra flap of material that hides the YKK zipper and creates a clean chest of pure orange. There is a silicone gripper around the elasticated base, and it works well to keep it all neatly in place.

Chilly Vanelli

Vanelli uses Ollie Peckover in windtunnel testing, apparently, and the Proline looks aero with a collar that curves down towards the zip to eliminate any flapping whatsoever. There are no internal labels and I found the seams all tucked away discretely, meaning no snags or irritations.

The shouty caps-lock branding on both arms won't be to everyone's taste. I am a big fan of the clean orange frontage with zero logos and the fade to black on the sleeves, but for my money it'd look better with a continuation of the subtle branding employed on the rear. Still, that's just me.

A size large proved a hugging and comfortable fit on me – 187cm and 82kg – though it made me think twice about the second mid-ride cake stop.

Value

The similarly-priced Gore Daily Jersey weighs much the same as the Proline but has a secure pocket and copes better with lower temperatures. You could also consider the Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey which thrives at high temperatures, is only slightly heavier, and has a similarly loud colourscheme.

If you'd like to spend more, the Albion Short Sleeved Jersey exists for rides in similarly warm temperatures but opts for a rubbery material to hold it in place. Alex Bowden reviewed it well, but it's heavier and doesn't scream £45-worth of superiority to the Vanelli.

If you are looking for a jersey that can carry you further into autumn and spring, the Galibier Bordeaux Wind Jersey – as you might guess – offers more protection while remaining breathable and pretty summery. Plus it's cheaper and has superior pockets.

Overall

You can't go far wrong with a £60 jersey that feels like many that cost £100. The hugging arms, strong pockets and smart fabric make it noticeable for the right reasons. Let's just have a word, or perhaps not have such big words, about that branding...

Verdict

Brash branding helps this well-made jersey stand out – it's comfy, sturdy and feels quick too

