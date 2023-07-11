The Vanelli Proline Jersey is a light and warm-weather-oriented jersey that uses smart design and interesting colours to create a good value bit of kit. The elongated sleeve grips and sturdy pockets impress, though the branding over the sleeves may put some off... I certainly wasn't a fan.
I took the Proline on a few all-day affairs that took in long climbs, long descents, and a number of outfit changes to combat the swirling temperature changes of wind, rain, sweat and sun. Paired with a baselayer it fared well during the colder spells, but this jersey is particularly suitable for the heat. The material quickly dries in the sun and wind.
The three rear pockets are made from a stronger, thicker and non-porous fabric to reduce sag. They're strongly elasticated atop each pocket too, and I stuffed them confidently. There is no secure zipper section, however.
I found that zipping and unzipping on the fly was occasionally impeded by the extra flap of material that hides the YKK zipper and creates a clean chest of pure orange. There is a silicone gripper around the elasticated base, and it works well to keep it all neatly in place.
Chilly Vanelli
Vanelli uses Ollie Peckover in windtunnel testing, apparently, and the Proline looks aero with a collar that curves down towards the zip to eliminate any flapping whatsoever. There are no internal labels and I found the seams all tucked away discretely, meaning no snags or irritations.
The shouty caps-lock branding on both arms won't be to everyone's taste. I am a big fan of the clean orange frontage with zero logos and the fade to black on the sleeves, but for my money it'd look better with a continuation of the subtle branding employed on the rear. Still, that's just me.
A size large proved a hugging and comfortable fit on me – 187cm and 82kg – though it made me think twice about the second mid-ride cake stop.
Value
The similarly-priced Gore Daily Jersey weighs much the same as the Proline but has a secure pocket and copes better with lower temperatures. You could also consider the Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey which thrives at high temperatures, is only slightly heavier, and has a similarly loud colourscheme.
If you'd like to spend more, the Albion Short Sleeved Jersey exists for rides in similarly warm temperatures but opts for a rubbery material to hold it in place. Alex Bowden reviewed it well, but it's heavier and doesn't scream £45-worth of superiority to the Vanelli.
If you are looking for a jersey that can carry you further into autumn and spring, the Galibier Bordeaux Wind Jersey – as you might guess – offers more protection while remaining breathable and pretty summery. Plus it's cheaper and has superior pockets.
Overall
You can't go far wrong with a £60 jersey that feels like many that cost £100. The hugging arms, strong pockets and smart fabric make it noticeable for the right reasons. Let's just have a word, or perhaps not have such big words, about that branding...
Verdict
Brash branding helps this well-made jersey stand out – it's comfy, sturdy and feels quick too
Make and model: Vanelli Proline Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Vanelli says this is: "Our latest limited edition jersey from our Luxe line range."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Vanelli:
Rip Tech mesh fabric for main body
Silicone grippers on Arms and waist
100% Breathable
Full YKK hidden Zipper
Race cut neck
3 Rear Ergo Pockets
2XS to 4XL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Sturdy and well made. The hidden zip and long arm grippers are particular benefits.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
I feel this will last well. The pockets are tough and handle big loads well.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Figure hugging but not excessively so (and slightly more relaxed than Vanelli's Super Leger jersey).
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
No problems at all - as expected.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Not Vanelli's lightest jersey at 122g, but light compared to similarly priced jerseys.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Felt good throughout some long hot days in the saddle.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
I struggle to see how this isn't good value for money, unless the looks really aren't for you.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed away to my heart's content and haven't noticed any deterioration.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Sleek and slippery, this jersey won't slow you down and will make you stand out.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Despite the branding I do really like the colour, and it feels made to last.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Get rid of that awful arm lettering!
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Compared to the Gore Daily and the Stolen Goat Tappa you're spending £20 less and only missing out on a zip pocket.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It fits well, rides well, looks good (for the most part), won't break the bank, and seems like it will last. I wasn't at all disappointed.
Age: 33 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
