The Albion Short Sleeve Jersey boasts classic looks and a comfortable, stretchy, recycled fabric. It's worth noting however that the fit is towards the snugger end of the spectrum.
We've reviewed a number of Albion garments in the last 12 months, and we've had positive things to say about almost all of them. It wasn't therefore any great surprise to find that its short sleeve jersey offers a sensible design and a restrained yet attractive look.
It's intended for warm weather, so you get a breathable, high-stretch, moisture-wicking fabric that is 84 per cent recycled polyester and 16 per cent elastane. There are three rear pockets with pleat bottoms to increase volume, plus a zippable 'side stash' pocket on the right that's so low profile as to be barely noticeable – only the little zipper protruding at the top really gives it away.
The main zip's apparently a 'YKK reverse coil camlock'. I don't really know what that means, but it's easy to use and hasn't deteriorated, which is all that matters to me.
Sizing and fit
The fit is billed as 'close to the body' and certainly lives up to that description.
A quick inventory of my jersey drawer reveals a pretty even split between medium and large and Albion's size guide seems inclined to agree. Cycling gear tends to be designed for the big chest, narrow waist, inverted triangle body shape we'd all like to have. My rather more Weetabix-shaped torso therefore measures up as a medium chest and a large waist. (Hey ho.)
It seemed sensible therefore to test the large, but even then I found myself asking how much closer to the body a fit could be – even across my supposedly medium chest. I would certainly at least consider sizing up, even though it's meant to be an aero fit.
That said, the stretchiness of the material provides leeway. I can't say I felt at all restricted and the jersey remained unobtrusive, even on longer rides. At 1m85, I wouldn't have minded if it had been a smidge longer, but I do own shorter jerseys. There's also a fairly thick band of rubbery material on the inside rear to help keep it in position.
The jersey coped with the somewhat freakish heat earlier this year too. I didn't feel sweaty or restricted or anything like that. There are no signs of sagginess or fading after repeated exposure to everyday washing machine cycles.
Value
A three-figure sum seems a lot for what is, at the end of the day, a fairly straightforward item of clothing. It's done well though. Plus, as our review archives show, there are plenty of options in this price range and a great many that are more expensive too.
The Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head comes in at £110, and when Ashley reviewed it, he found it comfortable, breathable and with good size pockets.
Jamie Williams also recently recommended the Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey at £120, which he liked for its comfort, low weight and its use of recycled materials.
That isn't to say that great close-fit jerseys aren't available for less, however.
Ben Woodhouse tested the Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey that can be had for just £75. The fit was great, he found it comfortable and thought it was stylish.
Conclusion
I don't think you'd have any complaints if you invested in the Albion Short Sleeve Jersey though. It's a good, comfortable, close-fitting jersey that's entirely comfortable and, in my opinion at least, it also looks pretty great.
Verdict
A great-looking and close-fitting summer jersey, but sizing is on the snug side.
Make and model: Albion Short Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Lightweight short sleeve cycling jersey for warm weather.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Close-to-the-body fit
Breathable, high-stretch, moisture-wicking recycled fabric – 84% recycled polyester, 16% elastane
Three rear pockets with pleat bottom to increase volume
Zippable right side stash pocket
YKK reverse coil camlock zip
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
There's a fairly thick band of rubbery material on the inside rear to help keep it in position. The zip pocket is so low-profile as to be barely noticeable.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
It's certainly 'close to the body' as billed, although the stretchiness of the fabric makes that possible for a wider range of body shapes. I'd have liked it just a smidge longer in the body.
Rate the product for sizing:
4/10
The stretchy fabric provides leeway, but this was nevertheless a snug large on someone the size guide suggests would be medium/large.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
It's a thin summer jersey.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
No bunching or rubbing anywhere and nicely unobtrusive.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
A three-figure sum can't help but seem a lot for what is, at the end of the day, a fairly straightforward item of clothing – but the market says there are plenty of options in this price range and plenty that are more expensive too.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Went in the washing machine at 30 or 40 degrees and zero signs of harm. Dries in an instant.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Plenty comfortable enough for long rides and plenty close enough for faster ones.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It has an uncomplicated look and is in a beautiful blue. (Other colours are available.)
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The sizing.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly in a sale
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Age: 41 Height: 185 Weight: 77
I usually ride: Giant Defy Advanced Pro 3 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding,
