The Albion Short Sleeve Jersey boasts classic looks and a comfortable, stretchy, recycled fabric. It's worth noting however that the fit is towards the snugger end of the spectrum.

We've reviewed a number of Albion garments in the last 12 months, and we've had positive things to say about almost all of them. It wasn't therefore any great surprise to find that its short sleeve jersey offers a sensible design and a restrained yet attractive look.

https://road.cc/buyers-guide/best-summer-cycling-jerseys

It's intended for warm weather, so you get a breathable, high-stretch, moisture-wicking fabric that is 84 per cent recycled polyester and 16 per cent elastane. There are three rear pockets with pleat bottoms to increase volume, plus a zippable 'side stash' pocket on the right that's so low profile as to be barely noticeable – only the little zipper protruding at the top really gives it away.

The main zip's apparently a 'YKK reverse coil camlock'. I don't really know what that means, but it's easy to use and hasn't deteriorated, which is all that matters to me.

Sizing and fit

The fit is billed as 'close to the body' and certainly lives up to that description.

A quick inventory of my jersey drawer reveals a pretty even split between medium and large and Albion's size guide seems inclined to agree. Cycling gear tends to be designed for the big chest, narrow waist, inverted triangle body shape we'd all like to have. My rather more Weetabix-shaped torso therefore measures up as a medium chest and a large waist. (Hey ho.)

It seemed sensible therefore to test the large, but even then I found myself asking how much closer to the body a fit could be – even across my supposedly medium chest. I would certainly at least consider sizing up, even though it's meant to be an aero fit.

That said, the stretchiness of the material provides leeway. I can't say I felt at all restricted and the jersey remained unobtrusive, even on longer rides. At 1m85, I wouldn't have minded if it had been a smidge longer, but I do own shorter jerseys. There's also a fairly thick band of rubbery material on the inside rear to help keep it in position.

The jersey coped with the somewhat freakish heat earlier this year too. I didn't feel sweaty or restricted or anything like that. There are no signs of sagginess or fading after repeated exposure to everyday washing machine cycles.

Value

A three-figure sum seems a lot for what is, at the end of the day, a fairly straightforward item of clothing. It's done well though. Plus, as our review archives show, there are plenty of options in this price range and a great many that are more expensive too.

The Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head comes in at £110, and when Ashley reviewed it, he found it comfortable, breathable and with good size pockets.

Jamie Williams also recently recommended the Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey at £120, which he liked for its comfort, low weight and its use of recycled materials.

That isn't to say that great close-fit jerseys aren't available for less, however.

Ben Woodhouse tested the Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey that can be had for just £75. The fit was great, he found it comfortable and thought it was stylish.

Conclusion

I don't think you'd have any complaints if you invested in the Albion Short Sleeve Jersey though. It's a good, comfortable, close-fitting jersey that's entirely comfortable and, in my opinion at least, it also looks pretty great.

Verdict

A great-looking and close-fitting summer jersey, but sizing is on the snug side.

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website