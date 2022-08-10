Gore Daily Jersey Men’s

The Gore Daily Jersey lives up to its name, being a good option for a day-to-day cycling top. It's made from a lightweight fabric that wicks and breathes well, with deep pockets for your ride essentials, plus a zipped pocket for extra security. Just bear in mind that it does have a very close fit, so you might need to go up a size compared with your usual.
The jersey is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester and is comfortable against the skin, with good moisture wicking and breathability.
It covers a good range of temperatures – I used it on a number of warm days without overheating, cycling in untypically English weather of between 24 and 27°C. I also commute regularly through a long underground and quite chilly tunnel of around 17 or 18°C. The Gore Daily kept me well regulated in the heat and warm enough in the tunnel, suggesting it'll continue to be useful as autumn approaches. You'll probably need a baselayer when temperatures start to fall.
I'm 6ft 2in and tested a large, but could probably have done with an XL. The large is actually a good length on my arms and back – even though I have a longer than average torso for my height – and the gripper, sleeves and dropped tail ensure that it stays in position, but it is just a little on the tight side. Our contact at Gore actually said the large would better suit someone who's usually a medium – so something to bear in mind if ordering online.
Deep, well-designed pockets ensure that your smartphone will remain secure, and there's plenty of room for everything you need for a lengthy ride. The rear zip pocket is perfect for keys and a card, and isn't something you always find on a jersey at this price point.
If you ride at night, the reflective details are highly effective and a good safety addition – though I was also surprised by how well I stood out on the road in the pink option with black detailing: drivers certainly noticed me at junctions and gave me suitable passing space.
If pink isn't you, the jersey is available in a range of other colours including the blue shown here in these photos, plus white, green and 'sand'.
Following the manufacturer's instructions, the jersey washes well and dries very quickly, and is standing up well to a month or so's use.
Value
At £79.99, the Gore Daily is on a par with similar jerseys such as Endura's Virtual Texture that Stu tested earlier in the summer, which is a couple of quid less but doesn't have a valuables pocket (but does have a fourth 'side' pocket), and the excellent Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline at £75.
You can certainly spend more for jerseys with similar features, such as the Shutt Velo Rapide Stockholm and Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head, which cost £99 and £110 respectively.
Conclusion
With quick-drying fabric and well-considered details coupled with a striking design, the Gore Daily is indeed a good choice for daily wear.
Verdict
Good performance in warm weather, with plenty of features including a security pocket, but check the sizing
Make and model: Gore Wear Daily Jersey Men's
Size tested: Large (weight shown is for the medium)
Tell us what the product is for
Gore says: "A versatile jersey for your everyday rides: it can handle the road, commutes, and the trail. We wanted a versatile go-to jersey that looks good on and off the bike. The ergonomic design enhances your comfort and moisture management, while the modern graphic prints help you stand out on the road. You'll also feel better knowing it's made from 100% recycled materials."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore lists:
Engineered for Cycling
Weight: 142 grams
100% recycled materials
Lengthened sleeves and dropped tail for modern cycling fit
Highly breathable
Quick-drying materials
Close fit collar
Elastic grips on bottom hem
3-gusseted back pockets
Secure zip pocket for keys or valuables
Full front zip with semi-lock slider
Reflective details
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Highly breathable with good moisture wicking.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
You may need to go up a size.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's on a par with similar.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed well a number of times.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Allows good movement, and the sleeves and drop tail stay in position.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Performs well in warm weather.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A little tight in the body.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's around the same price as similar options from Endura and Stolen Goat, and a fair bit less than others from the likes of Assos and Shutt Velo Rapide.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good jersey that's well made and comfortable to wear, particularly in warm conditions.
Age: 48 Height: 6'1 Weight: 13st
I usually ride: Kinesis Crosslight Pro Six, soon to be a Trek Domane AL4 My best bike is: Trek Domane SL5
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, No
