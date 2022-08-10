Gore Daily Jersey Men’s

The Gore Daily Jersey lives up to its name, being a good option for a day-to-day cycling top. It's made from a lightweight fabric that wicks and breathes well, with deep pockets for your ride essentials, plus a zipped pocket for extra security. Just bear in mind that it does have a very close fit, so you might need to go up a size compared with your usual.

The jersey is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester and is comfortable against the skin, with good moisture wicking and breathability.

It covers a good range of temperatures – I used it on a number of warm days without overheating, cycling in untypically English weather of between 24 and 27°C. I also commute regularly through a long underground and quite chilly tunnel of around 17 or 18°C. The Gore Daily kept me well regulated in the heat and warm enough in the tunnel, suggesting it'll continue to be useful as autumn approaches. You'll probably need a baselayer when temperatures start to fall.

I'm 6ft 2in and tested a large, but could probably have done with an XL. The large is actually a good length on my arms and back – even though I have a longer than average torso for my height – and the gripper, sleeves and dropped tail ensure that it stays in position, but it is just a little on the tight side. Our contact at Gore actually said the large would better suit someone who's usually a medium – so something to bear in mind if ordering online.

Deep, well-designed pockets ensure that your smartphone will remain secure, and there's plenty of room for everything you need for a lengthy ride. The rear zip pocket is perfect for keys and a card, and isn't something you always find on a jersey at this price point.

If you ride at night, the reflective details are highly effective and a good safety addition – though I was also surprised by how well I stood out on the road in the pink option with black detailing: drivers certainly noticed me at junctions and gave me suitable passing space.

If pink isn't you, the jersey is available in a range of other colours including the blue shown here in these photos, plus white, green and 'sand'.

Following the manufacturer's instructions, the jersey washes well and dries very quickly, and is standing up well to a month or so's use.

Value

At £79.99, the Gore Daily is on a par with similar jerseys such as Endura's Virtual Texture that Stu tested earlier in the summer, which is a couple of quid less but doesn't have a valuables pocket (but does have a fourth 'side' pocket), and the excellent Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline at £75.

You can certainly spend more for jerseys with similar features, such as the Shutt Velo Rapide Stockholm and Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head, which cost £99 and £110 respectively.

Conclusion

With quick-drying fabric and well-considered details coupled with a striking design, the Gore Daily is indeed a good choice for daily wear.

Verdict

Good performance in warm weather, with plenty of features including a security pocket, but check the sizing

