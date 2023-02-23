Though the Galibier Bordeaux Wind Jersey is described as a piece of spring and summer kit, with a bit of layering and accessories it works well into the winter too. It blocks the wind, has deep pockets, a bit of reflectivity, and a cut that will suit those who want to wear it for early season racing or fast training. It is quite the bargain, too.

For various reasons I've been testing the Bordeaux for longer than usual – actually since the end of summer and well into winter. And I have to say, it has been ideal throughout.

> Buy now: Galibier Bordeaux Wind Jersey for £49.78 from Galibier

It's constructed using Carvico wind-resistant fabric for the chest panels and over the shoulders, as well as for the central rear pocket, for some spray protection.

It's thicker than the stuff found on a summer race jersey, and it does a great job of blocking the breeze from hitting the front of your torso, keeping it warm and toasty. Its thickness doesn't affect its stretchability either, and it still fits close to your body with no excess material, so whether you are training or actually challenging for the bunch sprint, the Bordeaux won't be giving anything away in terms of aero gains.

The Carvico doesn't need to be massively breathable as the lighter mesh-style material used for the rest of the jersey lets heat escape. You aren't going to be using the Bordeaux on the hottest of summer days, but for anything in the high-teens Celsius it remains relatively dry and comfortable with a mesh baselayer underneath.

At the cooler end of the scale, I've been fine down to about 7°C with just that lightweight baselayer on and a pair of arm warmers paired with it. Even on days with the temperature nudging freezing I've worn the Galibier with a solid baselayer and just a lightweight jacket over the top. It is a very versatile jersey.

Galibier doesn't make any claims of water resistance, but light rain and road spray bead off the Carvico fabric for a decent amount of time, which is a bonus.

The sizing is realistic to the UK market, and the race cut is helped by the stretchiness of the fabric used in the arms and the rest of the body that isn't the wind-resistant stuff.

Those arms are a decent length, finishing for me around mid-bicep, and the tall neck does a great job of keeping the breeze out.

The rear isn't dropped as low as some jerseys, but if you are wearing bib shorts or bib tights then you aren't going to feel exposed.

While we're on the subject of the rear, you'll also find three pockets running from side to side. They are narrow but deep enough to keep your kit secure. On the right-hand side you'll find a zipped valuables pocket – a must in my eyes.

The middle pocket has a reflective pattern which is eye-catching but also in keeping with the colours found elsewhere on the jersey, so it doesn't look out of place in the daylight.

Great value

Cost-wise, we are looking at just £49.78 for the Bordeaux, and to hit the price point Galibier hasn't scrimped on quality. This jersey is very well made indeed.

There aren't many similar short-sleeved jerseys on the market, but one example, the Castelli Pro Thermal Mid SS, will cost you more than double at £110. And the Galibier has better windproofing and a wider temperature range.

Conclusion

This is a great fitting 'race' jersey that pretty much works for three seasons, and cooler days in the fourth. It's very versatile, good quality and very well priced – a typical Galibier bargain.

Verdict

Great-fitting jersey and a highly versatile option, at a bargain price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website