Though the Galibier Bordeaux Wind Jersey is described as a piece of spring and summer kit, with a bit of layering and accessories it works well into the winter too. It blocks the wind, has deep pockets, a bit of reflectivity, and a cut that will suit those who want to wear it for early season racing or fast training. It is quite the bargain, too.
For various reasons I've been testing the Bordeaux for longer than usual – actually since the end of summer and well into winter. And I have to say, it has been ideal throughout.
> Buy now: Galibier Bordeaux Wind Jersey for £49.78 from Galibier
It's constructed using Carvico wind-resistant fabric for the chest panels and over the shoulders, as well as for the central rear pocket, for some spray protection.
It's thicker than the stuff found on a summer race jersey, and it does a great job of blocking the breeze from hitting the front of your torso, keeping it warm and toasty. Its thickness doesn't affect its stretchability either, and it still fits close to your body with no excess material, so whether you are training or actually challenging for the bunch sprint, the Bordeaux won't be giving anything away in terms of aero gains.
The Carvico doesn't need to be massively breathable as the lighter mesh-style material used for the rest of the jersey lets heat escape. You aren't going to be using the Bordeaux on the hottest of summer days, but for anything in the high-teens Celsius it remains relatively dry and comfortable with a mesh baselayer underneath.
At the cooler end of the scale, I've been fine down to about 7°C with just that lightweight baselayer on and a pair of arm warmers paired with it. Even on days with the temperature nudging freezing I've worn the Galibier with a solid baselayer and just a lightweight jacket over the top. It is a very versatile jersey.
Galibier doesn't make any claims of water resistance, but light rain and road spray bead off the Carvico fabric for a decent amount of time, which is a bonus.
The sizing is realistic to the UK market, and the race cut is helped by the stretchiness of the fabric used in the arms and the rest of the body that isn't the wind-resistant stuff.
Those arms are a decent length, finishing for me around mid-bicep, and the tall neck does a great job of keeping the breeze out.
The rear isn't dropped as low as some jerseys, but if you are wearing bib shorts or bib tights then you aren't going to feel exposed.
While we're on the subject of the rear, you'll also find three pockets running from side to side. They are narrow but deep enough to keep your kit secure. On the right-hand side you'll find a zipped valuables pocket – a must in my eyes.
The middle pocket has a reflective pattern which is eye-catching but also in keeping with the colours found elsewhere on the jersey, so it doesn't look out of place in the daylight.
Great value
Cost-wise, we are looking at just £49.78 for the Bordeaux, and to hit the price point Galibier hasn't scrimped on quality. This jersey is very well made indeed.
There aren't many similar short-sleeved jerseys on the market, but one example, the Castelli Pro Thermal Mid SS, will cost you more than double at £110. And the Galibier has better windproofing and a wider temperature range.
Conclusion
This is a great fitting 'race' jersey that pretty much works for three seasons, and cooler days in the fourth. It's very versatile, good quality and very well priced – a typical Galibier bargain.
Verdict
Great-fitting jersey and a highly versatile option, at a bargain price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Galibier Bordeaux Wind Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Galibier says, "A light, wind cycling jersey, to keep you warmer in spring and summer sunshine
"We first came up with the idea of a short sleeve jersey with some extra protection during an early summer race last year. The body was chilled when the road went into the shadows. The Bordeaux jersey is set apart by the light and effective wind resistant panels on the chest, shoulders and rear pockets. Providing extra core protection when the sun is out, but not at full strength."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Galibier:
The Carvico wind resistant fabric has been placed carefully on the front and back shoulders and the chest to provide protection on strong descents. On the rear pocket, the same durable fabric guards against road spray. 3 super deep, rear pockets and zipped security pocket hold all your spares and valuables. A YKK zip, high collar and dual waistband keep the garment fitted and neat.
This versatile garment has a conventional high-stretch fabric in the arms and back giving a light feel and comfortable fit.
Tested in training 10 to 18 degreeC and used in racing with just a base layer at 6-16 degreesC
Smoke Purple and Light Grey with 3M reflective print on the back pocket.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with being washed, even when covered in road spray.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A slim-fitting road jersey that works well in all kinds of weather.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Wind-resistant fabric blocks cold breezes well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Some jerseys have a longer tail for riding in the drops.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is well priced for the quality and performance – less than half the amount of a thermal short-sleeved jersey from Castelli.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Bordeaux is a really versatile jersey. It's great in the warmer conditions Galibier says it's intended for, but that wind-resistant fabric means it can be useful year-round with a bit of layering.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
The import would dent the budget any way round of course......
This is good advice. Another option would be to buy the spokes from your LBS. Tell them you want to have a go at building the wheel yourself and...
I've got Crohn's and suffer some of the same issues. I usually stick to homemade flapjack and water - sometimes I drop a berocca in the bidon if I...
I've found that the crossings around Preston are pathetic. I'm sure when you press the button it doesn't make any difference at all, but probably...
Very possible there are many alternative routes. I am not a local and tbh have no intention of ever riding in or through Sheffield (nothing...
Don't overlook winter cycling boots. Transformed my winter cycling, and they're much more robust than toe covers or overshoes.
Awesome job. Cheers 👍
Consistency of results and the break on the first day. Standard teams will be back on top in a day or so.
Don't forget those pesky fallen trees...
You need ublock origin as a browser add on - this will hide their comments with a line of code. Keeps me sane !