Santini Karma Luce Jersey

The Santini Karma Luce is a lightweight, comfortable summer jersey with a relaxed cut that is designed for a wider variety of body types, but the tight, aero sleeves may narrow its appeal.

We're seeing an increasing number of jerseys this summer with a 'classic' fit, appearing to move on from the second-skin aero style of the last few years that was applied to entire ranges.

The aero race jerseys are still at the tops of the ranges – the Santini Redux Fortuna, for example, costs £180 – but mid or lower-end jerseys such as the £75 Shimano Climbers Jersey are often designed more for comfort than speed; even Le Col offers a more relaxed-fitting option with its £95 Sport Jersey (review to come).

The Santini Karma Luce, however, does a bit of both. The torso is fairly roomy while the raglan sleeves might have been borrowed from a skinsuit: raw cut and made of a stretchier, grippier fabric than the rest of the jersey, and with their (unstretched) cuff diameter measuring a relatively tiny 20cm, they seem designed for guns at the peashooter rather than the Howitzer end of the scale.

My arms are more at the former (it's not me in the photos) and the sleeves fit me fine, but the close fit exaggerates excess material on the chest, shoulders and waist. You can also see the tight sleeves and baggier bodies on the models in the riding shots on Santini's website.

Or, if your body does fill the relaxed fit, as our model's does, you're then risking sausage arm – the upper-body version of the dreaded sausage leg.

Santini's size and fit guide really doesn't give many clues and could do with a bit more detail to help customers choose not only which size but which fit (sleek, slim or classic) is right for them.

I also found the pockets on the small side. The Karma Luce's three rear pockets (no zipped valuables compartment) are only 16cm tall, which is not quite enough for most mini-pumps or plus-sized phones. An iPhone 8 Plus measures 15.8cm; obviously more in a case. I've also been reviewing VeloPac's RidePac Lite, which is 18.5cm long, and I didn't risk taking it out in the Santini jersey.

A quick measuring up of some of my other jersey pockets including Assos, Vulpine, Le Col, Shimano and Castelli suggests that 17cm is usually the minimum, the average is around 18cm.

Performance

Sleeve and pocket sizing issues aside, this is a good quality, lightweight summer jersey that performs well in hot weather. The Karma Luce is made from three different fabrics. The front and back use a lightweight, textured polyester while mesh panels at the sides are designed to let out excess heat. The sleeves, as I've mentioned, are made from a Lycra-style stretchy, smooth material and even though they grip tightly I didn't find them uncomfortable, and one of the upsides is that they don't ride up.

Breathability is great – the very thin fabric lets air in and out effectively. The fabric also wicks well. Even without a baselayer I found it didn't hold onto moisture or cling and was comfortable next to the skin.

Overall, it performed very well. I have to say I was aware of the baggier shoulders bunching slightly behind my neck, and everyone knows that baggy clothing also has an effect on aerodynamics, so it might not be my first choice for a Strava segment KOM attempt.

The zip has a smooth, heavy action and the puller has a nice little rubber Santini-branded insert to make it more tactile.

There are discreet reflective tabs sewn in at the sides of the rear pockets.

And if you're not keen on this teal Petroleum colour scheme it also comes in Atomic Orange, Space Blue and Silver Bullet.

Value

Even though the Karma Luce is at the cheap end of Santini's range, as the maker of the official world champion's jersey Santini is a prestige brand, and of course you pay for that. But the jersey is also made in Italy, has a quality look and feel about it and wear-wise is good as new after a month of washes.

You can get good quality for less, though: Lusso's R1 Breathe is worth a look, and we've also been impressed with the Scimitar Eco1 jersey. Of course, jerseys from the likes of Assos, Rapha, Le Col and also Santini themselves go into triple figures.

Conclusion

Looser jerseys have their place in clothing manufacturers' ranges, but Santini seems unwilling to commit one hundred per cent to it, speccing very tight aero sleeves which give it a slightly uneven fit.

The pockets are also smaller than average, needing another couple of centimetres to safely swallow mini-pumps and bigger phone cases. If the sleeves were redesigned and the pockets enlarged slightly, it would be a great jersey because it looks stylish, performs well and is quality-made in Italy.

Verdict

Good quality, lightweight jersey but the relaxed body paired with tight, aero sleeves results in an uneven fit for some

