The Pearl Izumi Pro Mesh Jersey functions superbly, using a combination of PRO Transfer In-R-Cool mesh for the main body that provides excellent ventilation and PRO Aero fabric for wind-cheating benefits. It's a very comfortable summer cycling top that is perfect for both long training rides and aggressive racing.

As the name suggests, the Pro Mesh has been designed to provide high ventilation on hot summer rides. I tested the jersey in spring, but with temperatures reaching 25°C it was a good test of its abilities, and I found the fabric did indeed keep me cool on long rides and hard climbs.

With aerodynamics also playing a part, the jersey is designed to be close fitting and as a result I found the size medium snug around both the chest and the arms – perfect for going flat out on the local rolling roads. While I cannot comment on the specific aerodynamics of the jersey, the close fit along with the high level of ventilation mean you could definitely race effectively in this.

The sleeves are made of PRO Transfer Aero fabric using Pearl Izumi's patented Speed Sleeve construction, a combination that it says smooths airflow around the bicep and over the shoulder to reduce aerodynamic drag. That might be so, but I did find them slightly on the short side, despite PI describing the jersey as having 'longer to-the-elbow' sleeves. I did find their adherence very effective, though – the silicone gripper offers a seamless transition onto the skin and the sleeves held in place throughout rides.

The seams do face forwards on the arm, which – in my opinion – rather takes away from the visuals of the jersey that are otherwise stunning. I really like the look – especially worn with the matching Pro Bib Shorts.

As with the sleeves, the bottom of the jersey is held in place well by the patterned silicone gripper.

The full-length zip comes with a semi auto lock feature which I found particularly effective on hotter days, so partially unzipping your jersey can be effectively modulated.

The three big pockets at the back are easy to access, but even over a short test period they have slowly begun to lose their elasticity and have become slightly baggier. This is a little disappointing on high-end kit, and isn't likely to help the jersey's aerodynamics.

At £124.99, the jersey sits towards the higher end of the market and looks a bit expensive compared with the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Jersey at £110 and Sportful Bodyfit Pro 2.0 Evo Jersey at £90, both of which offer high levels of ventilation as well as being aerodynamic.

Overall, this is a great jersey for hot, fast rides and looks great paired with the matching bib shorts in the same cosmic black. It isn't as good value as some rivals, and the pocket stretch is a bit disappointing, but on a hot summer's day when you're sprinting for a sign/line it'll won't hold you back.

Verdict

High-performance jersey with bags of ventilation and aerodynamic features

