The Rudy Project Skudo Helmet looks good and the quality is impressive, but the comfort is merely okay, the sizing is a bit odd and it's awkward to adjust. Given the price, the lack of a rotational impact system is surprising, too.

I usually fit comfortably into a medium helmet, but the S/M version of the Skudo (55-58cm) doesn't fit a 57cm head – to me it feels more like a regular small. Switching to the only other size, large, listed as 59-61cm, got me a good fit, but frankly the shell doesn't feel much bigger than a typical medium. If you actually need a size large lid, you might find the Skudo just isn't big enough for you.

Sizing sorted, I expected good things from the Skudo, as the build quality is impressive. The outer hard shell covers the crushable EPA foam all the way around the bottom edge, the insect-stopping mesh is substantial, and the straps are very crisply routed through substantial guides below your ears.

The adjustment mechanism for the cradle also feels very neatly made from good plastics, while every edge and seam on the helmet is crisp, clean and stylish. It's made in China, and very well.

Once riding, the effectiveness of the 17 vents is impressive, but for me that's where the happy thoughts end. Adjusting those neat-looking Ergo Divider Y-pieces so the straps sit comfortably is a real faff, as you have to push and pull the fabric through six tight slots in turn. The dividers are also quite large and noticeable against your skin, and though not uncomfortable, they feel unnecessary.

Adjusting the cradle is easy thanks to that effective clickwheel, but the results are not particularly comfortable. The lower band of the cradle is string-thin, and you can feel it; it can also get embedded in your hair as you ride, and feel like it's trying to shave you as you remove the lid, which is a bit annoying. It's also worth noting there's no extra safety system in the cradle, such as MIPS, for damping rotational impacts.

The padding on your forehead is also rather thin and rough-edged where it's been heatsealed, and the 'bee strainer' bug mesh can press into your skin; it feels rough and itchy as the pads compress.

I found I needed the Skudo snugged fairly tight, otherwise it could tip to the side and start tapping on the arm of my glasses. I've ridden with quite a lot of helmets with these glasses (the excellent Bollé Lightshifters), and it's not a problem I've had before. Still, there's a decent amount of room at the side for glasses if this helmet stays snug and level.

The final issue I had is more personal, and that's the overall shaping – it's very round, which doesn't sit that well with my more elongated skull type. There's just a little extra pressure at the temples for me. Obviously, if your skull is the more rounded kind, it'll suit you very well.

My overall experience was of a breezy, pretty light and very good-looking lid, but it's plusher to look at than to wear. It's a long way from torturous, but there are just too many little patches of roughness and/or pressure for me to really enjoy it.

Value

At £99.99 it's towards the cheaper end of what we test, but it's not particularly cheap, especially given its lack of MIPS or similar. The Met Idolo MIPS, for instance, is £84.99 and has that rotational impact system in its cradle, and our tester found it very comfortable. Spec-wise the Idolo loses out by not continuing the hard shell under the brim, but that's about the only area it lags.

Or there's the Kask Sintesi helmet, which features the WG11 system (Kask's version of MIPS) and also proved very comfortable and breezy in our review. It's also lighter at 237g, and cheaper at £90.

If you don't mind a bit of extra weight and just want safety from a well-known name, the Specialized Align II is comfortable, easy to adjust, MIPS equipped and just £45.

This is a pretty competitive section of the market, and unfortunately the Skudo doesn't really do anything to stand out at £100.

Overall

If you have a quite round and small-to-average sized head, this will fit you well enough, but both available sizes feel smaller than stated. If it felt as plush as it looks, Rudy Project would be onto a winner, but for many small reasons it's just not that cosseting. As it is, it's fighting a losing battle against an absolute army of competition.

Verdict

Very neatly made, breezy and stylish, but some of the design details and spec need a rethink