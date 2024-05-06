Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Helmets
Met Idolo helmet2024 Met Idolo helmet.jpg

Met Idolo helmet

8
by Rebecca Bland
Mon, May 06, 2024 09:45
0
£84.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Very good lid that punches above its weight in terms of comfort
Comfortable and adjustable
Well ventilated
Mips safety tech
Not the easiest to get sunglasses in
Weight: 
292g
Contact: 
www.met-helmets.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Met Idolo Mips road helmet is very comfortable and adjustable, and – as you can no doubt guess from the name – uses Mips technology. For under £100 it's very good, available in two sizes and six colours.

For more choices, from budget lids for urban commuting to money-no-object aero specials, check out our guide to the best bike helmets.

Met has used a polycarbonate shell with an EPS liner to construct the Idolo, as well as adding Mips technology in there for added safety. It's the recipient of some trickle-down technology from pricier lids like the Vinci Mips, such as the Safe-T Sport Fit System (essentially, Met's name for its retention system) with a 360-degree head belt for more adjustability.

2024 Met Idolo helmet - inside 1.jpg

If you have long hair, you'll be pleased to know the Safe-T Sport system is ponytail compatible. I like that the belt is cushioned at the front – there are some helmets that just use plastic here and I find that can dig into my head after a few hours.

2024 Met Idolo helmet - tension system.jpg

I found the Idolo seriously comfortable. I tested the smaller of two sizes, designed to fit heads from 52-59cm (the XL is 60-64cm). My head measures 53cm and it fitted really well, and allowed me to put a ponytail easily through the cradle at the back, as mentioned above.

2024 Met Idolo helmet - back.jpg

Interestingly, though, I let a friend with a 56cm head circumference try the helmet on and they found it quite difficult to get it comfortable. Using a circumference measurement isn't always the most accurate way of sizing a lid, as head shapes vary so much, so it's always worth trying a helmet on before you buy, if you can.

2024 Met Idolo helmet - inside 2.jpg

I tested the Idolo on e-bike rides as well as longer road rides, and felt it was well suited to both. If I'm riding an e-bike I'm generally working less so I'll wear more layers, including a full merino skullcap in the early months of the year – and I felt the helmet didn't cause me to overheat even when I was layered up.

On the road it performed well, too. The 17 vents are well placed and the overall construction is light enough that it doesn't feel cumbersome or like a sweatbox on your head if you're lucky enough to catch some sunshine rays. I imagine it'll be a good all-year-round choice – unless you're heading to somewhere with an extreme climate.

It doesn't look as 'cool' as my £250 Lazer Vento KinetiCore, in my opinion, but it felt similar in terms of comfort – and it didn't make my ears go numb when I wore sunglasses. Note, however, it's not the easiest helmet to store sunglasses in if you don't want to shove them in your pocket.

2024 Met Idolo helmet - front.jpg

You can also find comfort in the fact it uses Mips-C2 brain technology while you hurtle down a hill at 30mph with rim brake pads that are probably due replacing. If you want to learn more about Mips and why it's a good thing to have in your helmet, read our feature, All you need to know about Mips.

2024 Met Idolo helmet - Mips logo.jpg

Value and conclusion

At £80 it's well priced for a Mips-equipped lid, though you can get cheaper: the Liv Relay Mips is almost half the price of the Idolo, which is pretty impressive. Emma reviewed it in 2022 and thought it was excellent.

If weight is more of a concern then the Kask Sintesi is a similarly designed helmet (Lara reviewed one in 2022) but it's 60g lighter. It costs £90 and is designed as more of a multi-purpose helmet than one dedicated entirely to road, so the extra fiver could be worth it if you don't want shelves of helmets to pick from depending on what bike you bring out of your shed.

Overall, the Met Idolo is a very comfortable road helmet (if the shape suits) with extra safety tech. There are plenty of colours to choose from, and the fit works well on smaller heads without giving you the appearance of a mushroom.

Verdict

Very good lid that punches above its weight in terms of comfort

road.cc test report

Make and model: Met Idolo helmet

Size tested: 52-59cm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

MET says: "Simplicity at its best. The MET Idolo Mips is a study in creating a high value helmet affordably. A revised aesthetic make the Idolo Mips look like a helmet twice the price, while updates to the fit and comfort make it feel like one too."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

MET lists these features:

In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner

MIPS-Evolve® rotational management system engineered to add protection in case of certain impacts

Exceptionally comfortable and secure on the head thanks to refined internal shape

MET Safe-T Sport Fit System

360° Head belt leave you with an individual fit

Straps with adjustable divider to maximise aerodynamic and comfort

Hand washable comfort pads

17 Vents, Internal engineered air channeling system to improve ventilation and comfort

Reflective rear decal to enhance visibility in low-light conditions

Certifications CE; AS/NZS; US

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Performed very well, though I recommend wearing a hat underneath it in winter.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10

Not particularly light, but about right for the price and technology included in the helmet.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10

I found the overall fit  really good, and even over a hat or headband the helmet is incredibly comfortable.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

It's not as good value as the Liv Relay Mips, but it's still a decent price for a helmet with Mips technology, and goes to show you don't need to spend a fortune to get something lightweight and decent.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The Idolo Mips performed really well. Super comfortable, well ventilated and easy to adjust.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's so comfortable it's almost as if it's not there. I experienced no discomfort, even with sunglasses on.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's a little difficult to get sunglasses to stay in the vents.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The two closest rivals in terms of quality and tech are probably the Kask Sintesi and Liv Relay Mips. The Liv is extremely good value at just £45 – almost half the price of the Met. The Kask Sintesi costs a fiver more than the Met and uses Kask's version of Mips, but is nearly 60g lighter.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Met Idolo does a very good job for the price. I found it supremely comfortable, and it didn't give me numb ears when I was wearing sunglasses.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 29  Height: 5'5  Weight: 55kg

I usually ride: Trek Émonda  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Met Idolo helmet 2024
Met Idolo helmet
Met 2024
Met

Latest Comments

 