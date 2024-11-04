Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Helmets
Newlane Foldable Helmet2024 Newlane Foldable Helmet.jpg

Newlane Foldable Helmet

8
by Matt Lamy
Mon, Nov 04, 2024 09:45
1
£89.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Innovative and capable foldaway commuting helmet that looks and feels just like a traditional helmet
Compact folded form
EPS parts are protected when folded
Feels just like a 'normal' helmet
Fairly heavy
Limited venting
Weight: 
482g
Contact: 
wearenewlane.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Newlane Foldable Helmet is a very interesting commuting lid that offers sturdy protection, an innovative design, and very decent value. It's not perfect – weight and venting could be improved – but it's a very worthy debut product that brings something a little different to the helmet market.

> Buy now: Newlane Foldable Helmet for £89.99 from Newlane

Imagine, if you will, a cycle helmet that can be folded down to be not much thicker than a ringbinder, making it easily stashable in even a small rucksack. Surely it would be not much more than a novelty?

2024 Newlane Foldable Helmet - folded 1.jpg

Well, be prepared to have your prejudices shattered because the innovative Newlane helmet not only does that unique party trick but is also rather good as a commuting helmet in its own right.

> A beginner’s guide to cycling to work — save money and feel healthier and happier commuting by bike

Before we get on to its utility as a head-saver, let's chat about its Red Dot Design Award-winning fold-away action. The Newlane actually comes packaged in its thinnest non-wearable form, in a box that might just about squeeze a couple of flip-flops or sliders in. Highlighting just how thin it is, it even bears a printed graphic that says 'Yes! There really is a helmet inside'.

2024 Newlane Foldable Helmet - folded 3.jpg

Upon opening, your first job is to turn what looks a little bit like a thoroughly impractical children's toilet seat into a bona fide helmet. And it really couldn't be much easier.

2024 Newlane Foldable Helmet - unfolding 2.jpg

Simply undo the sturdy 'Flip-Clip' latch at the back to release the crown of the helmet – which has hitherto been sitting inside the helmet's headband section, pointing downwards. Twist the crown around its rubber mounting point at the front so that it points upwards. Make sure the tabs and slots around the edges of the lower section and crown line up, then reclamp at the back.

2024 Newlane Foldable Helmet - clamp.jpg

It's just about the simplest Transformer you've ever played with and, when finished in 'helmet' mode, it really does look like a proper lid, albeit one with a definite urban cycling flavour, with the basic design using tried-and-tested expanded polystyrene (EPS) sections with a thin lattice-like plastic outer.

In use

And how does it fare as a helmet? Actually, rather well. To achieve the ideal fit, it has a ubiquitous dial ratchet system at the back, with a built-in reflector. Meanwhile, under the chin there is a magnetic Fidlock clasp. With the inner of the helmet featuring perforated, Velcro-attached cushioning, it's perfectly comfortable.

2024 Newlane foldable helmet worn.jpg

Venting is probably the biggest issue with the design. Although there are ports in between the sections of EPS, it's not super airy – fine for colder months, but you'll get a bit warm in summer.

2024 Newlane Foldable Helmet - front.jpg

The upside is, for something that is pack-awayable, it does feel impressively sturdy. In fact, in the brand's promo video, it's solid enough that Newlane has someone stand on it, to no obvious effect.

2024 Newlane Foldable Helmet - back.jpg

As you'd expect, the Newlane passes the EN 1078 European Safety Standard. Also, because the crown is protected by the lower section when in folded mode, the EPS is more likely to retain its integrity and be safe from knocks when you're not wearing it.

2024 Newlane Foldable Helmet - detail.jpg

One downside that comes with the solid construction – made in the UK, by the way – is the weight. The M/L version I've been trying out comes in at 482g on my kitchen scales. Of course, this is an urban cycling lid and not a road racer's accoutrement, and as with any helmet, it's worth trying one on before you purchase to check you're happy supporting that load.

2024 Newlane Foldable Helmet - inside.jpg

The only other negative is that, while it does pass EN 1078, it doesn't feature any enhanced safety features, such as a concussion-reducing Mips cradle. I suspect the foldaway design would make Mips-implementation difficult. However, as the point of Mips is to introduce a non-solid connection between the helmet shell and the head, and the crown of the Newlane is already a separate piece to the lower, I wonder if it might be possible for Newlane to introduce its own alternative to Mips at some point.

Value

I try not to see the price of products before I test them, and then think about what I would pay for them on merit. In my opinion, I would value the Newlane around the £100 mark, so the retail price of £89.99 seems perfectly reasonable. (There's also an extra 10% discount available if you register with the brand's website and buy direct.)

How does that compare with rival products that offer a convenient off-the-bike experience? The one that springs most to mind is the HedKayse One, which also folds down, and was £150. Our man Mat thought that was a tad heavy – although only a fraction heavier than the Newlane – and slightly basic in features. However, a new generation of HedKayse One is due before the end of the year.

Conclusion

Overall, I'm a definite fan of the Newlane. Anything that makes helmet wearing more convenient without compromising safety should be applauded. And the fact that Newlane has managed to make it not just a worthy but also a fairly sophisticated product is all the better. If this debut model can be a success – and partnerships with brands such as Buzzbike and Brompton Bike Hire suggest a positive outlook – then it's exciting to think where Newlane might be able to go in future.

> Buy now: Newlane Foldable Helmet for £89.99 from Newlane

> Buyer’s Guide: Best cycling helmets

Verdict

Innovative and capable foldaway commuting helmet that looks and feels just like a traditional helmet

road.cc test report

Make and model: Newlane Foldable Helmet

Size tested: One size (56-61cm)

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

This is a packable helmet very clearly aimed at the commuting market.

Newlane says: "The Newlane packable helmet meets the same rigorous safety standards as all certified helmets. It's also really easy to carry around. Whether riding to work or out meeting friends, our simple Flip-Clip system allows you to pack it to half its original size in seconds and put it in your bag."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Newlane lists these details:

Certified to EN 1078 safety standard

Award-winning British design

Weight: 482g

Fidlock magnetic buckle

Rear reflector

Packed height 81mm (regular helmets 140-160mm)

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

This is one of the sturdiest helmets I've ever tested – very well built.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

It does a good job as a commuting/urban cycling helmet, comfortable and secure, with some venting.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Impressively durable so far. The design of the Newlane means the all-important expanded polystyrene parts of the helmet are protected when in folded form, meaning they are unlikely to de damaged.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
3/10

It's quite a heavy helmet by any standards, although slightly better than its nearest rival, the HedKayse One.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
7/10

It's pretty comfortable, with cushioned inserts and a stable fit system. All the more impressive considering its unique design.

Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

I was very impressed by its value – significantly sub-£100 despite being an innovative, breakthrough design. Again, the HedKayse One comes in at £150, so the Newlane has a bit of an advantage on its nearest rival.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

I was astounded by how it felt like a 'normal' helmet in use, considering it's a new design that allows the owner to effectively fold the helmet in half. Obviously, the purpose of a helmet is to protect the rider's head in a crash, and we aren't able to test its performance in that regard, but as a piece of headwear it was comfortable and secure feeling.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

That folding process is a work of genius.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It has to be the weight. I've got quite a strong neck, so it didn't really bother me, but I think it might be an issue for some people.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

In terms of rival products that offer a convenient off-the-bike experience, the one that springs most to mind is the HedKayse One at £150, which also folds down. Compared to that, the Newlane seems very good value.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Newlane is a very good commuting helmet in its own right, but the fact that it folds down into half its width makes it all the more convenient for carrying off the bike. The fact that that folded form protects the all-important crown is an added bonus. So, this is a very exciting, innovative product and at a very reasonable price – only its weight and limited venting are drawbacks.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'0  Weight: 16 stone

I usually ride: Islabikes Beinn 29  My best bike is: 25-year-old Dawes Galaxy

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Leisure

Newlane Foldable Helmet 2024
Newlane Foldable Helmet
Newlane 2024
Newlane

Add new comment

1 comments

Avatar
alexuk | 22 min ago
0 likes

I took delivery of mine at the end of last week. I was one of the crowd-funding lot that paid up over 3yrs ago! I was surprised that I finally received it! I'm impressed! I agree with the review and a very good and accurate review it was. 

Latest Comments

 