The Newlane Foldable Helmet is a very interesting commuting lid that offers sturdy protection, an innovative design, and very decent value. It's not perfect – weight and venting could be improved – but it's a very worthy debut product that brings something a little different to the helmet market.

> Buy now: Newlane Foldable Helmet for £89.99 from Newlane

Imagine, if you will, a cycle helmet that can be folded down to be not much thicker than a ringbinder, making it easily stashable in even a small rucksack. Surely it would be not much more than a novelty?

Well, be prepared to have your prejudices shattered because the innovative Newlane helmet not only does that unique party trick but is also rather good as a commuting helmet in its own right.

Before we get on to its utility as a head-saver, let's chat about its Red Dot Design Award-winning fold-away action. The Newlane actually comes packaged in its thinnest non-wearable form, in a box that might just about squeeze a couple of flip-flops or sliders in. Highlighting just how thin it is, it even bears a printed graphic that says 'Yes! There really is a helmet inside'.

Upon opening, your first job is to turn what looks a little bit like a thoroughly impractical children's toilet seat into a bona fide helmet. And it really couldn't be much easier.

Simply undo the sturdy 'Flip-Clip' latch at the back to release the crown of the helmet – which has hitherto been sitting inside the helmet's headband section, pointing downwards. Twist the crown around its rubber mounting point at the front so that it points upwards. Make sure the tabs and slots around the edges of the lower section and crown line up, then reclamp at the back.

It's just about the simplest Transformer you've ever played with and, when finished in 'helmet' mode, it really does look like a proper lid, albeit one with a definite urban cycling flavour, with the basic design using tried-and-tested expanded polystyrene (EPS) sections with a thin lattice-like plastic outer.

In use

And how does it fare as a helmet? Actually, rather well. To achieve the ideal fit, it has a ubiquitous dial ratchet system at the back, with a built-in reflector. Meanwhile, under the chin there is a magnetic Fidlock clasp. With the inner of the helmet featuring perforated, Velcro-attached cushioning, it's perfectly comfortable.

Venting is probably the biggest issue with the design. Although there are ports in between the sections of EPS, it's not super airy – fine for colder months, but you'll get a bit warm in summer.

The upside is, for something that is pack-awayable, it does feel impressively sturdy. In fact, in the brand's promo video, it's solid enough that Newlane has someone stand on it, to no obvious effect.

As you'd expect, the Newlane passes the EN 1078 European Safety Standard. Also, because the crown is protected by the lower section when in folded mode, the EPS is more likely to retain its integrity and be safe from knocks when you're not wearing it.

One downside that comes with the solid construction – made in the UK, by the way – is the weight. The M/L version I've been trying out comes in at 482g on my kitchen scales. Of course, this is an urban cycling lid and not a road racer's accoutrement, and as with any helmet, it's worth trying one on before you purchase to check you're happy supporting that load.

The only other negative is that, while it does pass EN 1078, it doesn't feature any enhanced safety features, such as a concussion-reducing Mips cradle. I suspect the foldaway design would make Mips-implementation difficult. However, as the point of Mips is to introduce a non-solid connection between the helmet shell and the head, and the crown of the Newlane is already a separate piece to the lower, I wonder if it might be possible for Newlane to introduce its own alternative to Mips at some point.

Value

I try not to see the price of products before I test them, and then think about what I would pay for them on merit. In my opinion, I would value the Newlane around the £100 mark, so the retail price of £89.99 seems perfectly reasonable. (There's also an extra 10% discount available if you register with the brand's website and buy direct.)

How does that compare with rival products that offer a convenient off-the-bike experience? The one that springs most to mind is the HedKayse One, which also folds down, and was £150. Our man Mat thought that was a tad heavy – although only a fraction heavier than the Newlane – and slightly basic in features. However, a new generation of HedKayse One is due before the end of the year.

Conclusion

Overall, I'm a definite fan of the Newlane. Anything that makes helmet wearing more convenient without compromising safety should be applauded. And the fact that Newlane has managed to make it not just a worthy but also a fairly sophisticated product is all the better. If this debut model can be a success – and partnerships with brands such as Buzzbike and Brompton Bike Hire suggest a positive outlook – then it's exciting to think where Newlane might be able to go in future.

Verdict

Innovative and capable foldaway commuting helmet that looks and feels just like a traditional helmet