The Giro Isode MIPS II Helmet is claimed to be a 'best in class sport road helmet', and one that incorporates the technology Giro employs in its highest-end road models in a modestly priced package. As its name suggests that includes Mips. And while there are some minor niggles and cost cutting I'd expect at this price, when riding I've only noticed its positive attributes: good airflow, comfort, intuitive adjustment and minimal noise.
Externally, we have the standard EPS foam and polycarbonate shell, which theoretically offers the best blend of protection, weight and price. The matt white looks classy but, being matt, requires a little more effort to keep it looking good.
Venting comes courtesy of the helmet's 16 vents, a number that's pretty typical of road lids at this sort of price. It delivers ample free-flowing air but without impairing protection in a crash. There's a bug net at the front and scope for mounting an LED around the central rear vent.
Mips, or Multi Impact Protection System, technology has been around for a good while now and you can think of it is a sort of roll-cage for your brain. The Evolve Core version fitted here is a low-friction layer attached to the helmet's inner surface layer. In case of a crash, this will move with your head, reducing the likelihood of concussion and other brain injury. Mounting a camera or another accessory to the top or side of a helmets isn't recommended because this could cause an impact and twisting damage in a spill.
I know it's a road lid but during winter some of us like to mount a high-power flood light for some back-of-beyond riding. The helmet's profile accommodates a high-power lamp, but unless you were happy to dispense with it, the bug net precludes their fitting. (And of course mounting a light to your helmet isn't recommended...)
Giro combines its Roc Loc cage and thumbwheel-dial for precise, easy adjustment. This is also designed to accommodate ponytails and similarly long hairstyles. Hardly novel perhaps, but good to see.
Replacements are also available, although to date, I've never needed to replace one-on any helmet I've owned or tested long-term. The straps and quick release buckle are similarly intuitive to adjust and use.
Sizing/Adjustment
I found Giro's size guide very accurate. I default to 54-61cm when it comes to helmets and this, coupled with the 7cm of adjustment offered by the Roc Loc, makes it easy to achieve a precise fit, which is particularly welcome when I've switched to a cap or Buff-type headwear.
From the box, I had everything adjusted and ready to go within a minute, although it took a few outings before the quick release buckle became split-second intuitive.
Performance
For the most part, I've only noticed the positives about the Isode MIPS II helmet. The vents gulped in plenty of cooling air during relatively warm rides in September, keeping me cool on steady-paced three- to five-hour rides.
Wind noise, on fast paced descents at 30mph or during more blustery, pre-dawn outings, has been more obvious than some, but it was never particularly intrusive. I've been able to hold conversations and been completely aware of other traffic approaching from behind. At the other extreme, while they're not marketed as such, the rear vents seemed to carry unwelcome heat away from my scalp, when grinding up long, steep climbs on the fixie.
Even without a cap or a Buff beneath, I've experienced no painful 'ice cream' headaches – though I do have a generous thatch of hair. Relatively large vents also mean you'll get quite soggy when it rains. The bug does its job well, keeping confused bees and horse flies at bay.
There are no sunglass-specific ports, which some may find inconvenient. The Roc Loc system proved secure and comfortable with no build-up of pressure points.
While I rarely carry a backpack these days, I found no issues with hydration packs and waterproof cycling-specific rucksacks when checking over my shoulder at junctions.
Though primarily a road model, which is how I've assessed it, I've also ventured regularly beyond asphalt, where it doesn't look out of place, especially if you're wearing a cap with a broad peak beneath it.
Durability/care
Matt finishes can look stylish but they do tend to require a little more care to keep them looking fresh.
I've applied matt polish twice during our test period, which took in forest and bridle paths with their overhanging foliage, along with the usual day-to-day carelessness, and there are a few light swirls in the shell. And despite my general reservations about exposed EPS rims, there's no sign of any damage to date.
I've also given the sweat pads and straps a good wash, and there's no sign of fraying or deterioration in the straps.
Value
The helmet's £74.99 price is competitive. Probably its closest competitor and one I like a lot is the Bell Avenue Mips that also comes in at £74.99. As well as featuring Mips, it's available in a wider choice of colours and is also very accommodating of lights, though our small/medium test lid was 33g heavier than the Giro.
The Van Rysel Road Cycling Helmet Road R500 MIPS is now £49.99, has a two-year warranty, comes in black or khaki and has a claimed weight of 330g.
The Endura FS260 Pro MIPS Helmet II is a little more at £99.99, but the shell extends around the rim, giving the EPS liner greater protection from everyday wear and tear.
For other options check out our best bike helmets buyer's guide, which covers our favourite lids from a few quid to over £200.
Conclusion
I've been impressed by the Giro Isode MIPS II. I've found it comfortable, airy and intuitive to adjust. And the ability to fit a rear light makes it a good choice for winter training and everyday road riding. The matt finish looks good but requires more effort to keep it looking that way and could be a deal-breaker for some.
Verdict
Comfy and lightweight Mips lid with a good spec for the money and very few compromises
Make and model: Giro Isode MIPS II Helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Giro says: "The Isode II brings the famous styling and venting of Giro's highest-end road helmets into this lightweight sport road helmet. With a compact shape, lightweight, and efficient ventilation, the Isode II clearly references Giro helmets ridden by pros, but with a beginning user-friendly fit system that provides 7cm of dial adjustability. Add in Mips® Evolve Core for additional protection in certain impacts, and the Isode II Mips is a best-in-class sport road helmet."
My feelings "Nicely executed road helmet with a similarly competitive price"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Mips® Evolve Core
Shell Type
Polycarbonate shell
Impact Liner Type
EPS
Ventilation Type
16 vents and deep internal channeling
Construction
In-mold construction EPS foam with polycarbonate shell
Fit System
Roc Loc® Sport
Visor
Quick Link removable visor
Reflectivity
Reflective rear decals
The Mips® Evolve Core system is based on the attachment of a low-friction layer to the inner surface of the helmet's energy-absorbing liner. This layer is permitted to move in all directions to help divert rotational motion from the head in certain angled impacts. The comfort padding is fixed to the interior of the low-friction layer.
When a helmet is impacted at an angle, it can cause the head to rotate suddenly and violently. This is a common source of concussions and brain injury.
The Mips® Evolve Core is a system designed to provide movement inside the helmet to help reduce rotational motion to the head in certain angled impacts, thereby lowering the risk of such injuries. The customizable solution makes it a perfect fit for a wide variety of helmets."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Generally to a high standard. The polycarbonate shell doesn't extend to the rim, which is a little disappointing but not unusual at this end of the market.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
For the most part, I've only noticed the lid's positive qualities. It's relatively light, intuitive to adjust, the vents ram generous amounts of airglow through but without too much wind noise on fast, blustery descents.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Comments regarding exposed EPS rim aside, the helmet seems well executed, and there's no reason to believe (crashes aside) it shouldn't have a long and productive life.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
275g is lighter than some helmets at this price point.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
I found it comfortable and easy to adjust – and there's a net to keep out the bugs too.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Good specification and detailing for the money, and lighter than some rivals.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, I've been very pleased with the Giro Isode MIPS II Helmet. It's quite light, ventilation is very effective, and the adjustment system is effortless to adjust on the move. Mips is increasingly common in helmets at this sort of price but it is nonetheless very welcome. Though not its intended purpose, I've also taken ours on a few gravel adventures on my gravel bike where it performed equally well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good specification for the money, favourable weight, intuitive adjustment, effective ventilation.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There's very little to dislike about this lid, when you take everything into account and compare it with similarly priced helmets out there.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Bell Avenue MIPS Road Helmet also costs £74.99, also features Mips and is available in a wider choice of colours. It also accommodates lights and despite the matt finish, has been similarly easy to live with and care for.
Van Rysel's Road Cycling Helmet Road R500 is less expensive at £49.99, comes with a two-year warranty, and claimed weight is 330g.
The Endura FS260 Pro MIPS Helmet II is a little more at £99.99, but the shell extends around the rim, giving the EPS liner greater protection from everyday wear and tear.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – especially if they were looking for a Mips lid for under £100.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Some minor compromises but a well-executed helmet for general road riding with a decent specification for the money.
Age: 51 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
