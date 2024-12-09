The Giro Isode MIPS II Helmet is claimed to be a 'best in class sport road helmet', and one that incorporates the technology Giro employs in its highest-end road models in a modestly priced package. As its name suggests that includes Mips. And while there are some minor niggles and cost cutting I'd expect at this price, when riding I've only noticed its positive attributes: good airflow, comfort, intuitive adjustment and minimal noise.

Externally, we have the standard EPS foam and polycarbonate shell, which theoretically offers the best blend of protection, weight and price. The matt white looks classy but, being matt, requires a little more effort to keep it looking good.

Venting comes courtesy of the helmet's 16 vents, a number that's pretty typical of road lids at this sort of price. It delivers ample free-flowing air but without impairing protection in a crash. There's a bug net at the front and scope for mounting an LED around the central rear vent.

Mips, or Multi Impact Protection System, technology has been around for a good while now and you can think of it is a sort of roll-cage for your brain. The Evolve Core version fitted here is a low-friction layer attached to the helmet's inner surface layer. In case of a crash, this will move with your head, reducing the likelihood of concussion and other brain injury. Mounting a camera or another accessory to the top or side of a helmets isn't recommended because this could cause an impact and twisting damage in a spill.

I know it's a road lid but during winter some of us like to mount a high-power flood light for some back-of-beyond riding. The helmet's profile accommodates a high-power lamp, but unless you were happy to dispense with it, the bug net precludes their fitting. (And of course mounting a light to your helmet isn't recommended...)

Giro combines its Roc Loc cage and thumbwheel-dial for precise, easy adjustment. This is also designed to accommodate ponytails and similarly long hairstyles. Hardly novel perhaps, but good to see.

Replacements are also available, although to date, I've never needed to replace one-on any helmet I've owned or tested long-term. The straps and quick release buckle are similarly intuitive to adjust and use.

Sizing/Adjustment

I found Giro's size guide very accurate. I default to 54-61cm when it comes to helmets and this, coupled with the 7cm of adjustment offered by the Roc Loc, makes it easy to achieve a precise fit, which is particularly welcome when I've switched to a cap or Buff-type headwear.

From the box, I had everything adjusted and ready to go within a minute, although it took a few outings before the quick release buckle became split-second intuitive.

Performance

For the most part, I've only noticed the positives about the Isode MIPS II helmet. The vents gulped in plenty of cooling air during relatively warm rides in September, keeping me cool on steady-paced three- to five-hour rides.

Wind noise, on fast paced descents at 30mph or during more blustery, pre-dawn outings, has been more obvious than some, but it was never particularly intrusive. I've been able to hold conversations and been completely aware of other traffic approaching from behind. At the other extreme, while they're not marketed as such, the rear vents seemed to carry unwelcome heat away from my scalp, when grinding up long, steep climbs on the fixie.

Even without a cap or a Buff beneath, I've experienced no painful 'ice cream' headaches – though I do have a generous thatch of hair. Relatively large vents also mean you'll get quite soggy when it rains. The bug does its job well, keeping confused bees and horse flies at bay.

There are no sunglass-specific ports, which some may find inconvenient. The Roc Loc system proved secure and comfortable with no build-up of pressure points.

While I rarely carry a backpack these days, I found no issues with hydration packs and waterproof cycling-specific rucksacks when checking over my shoulder at junctions.

Though primarily a road model, which is how I've assessed it, I've also ventured regularly beyond asphalt, where it doesn't look out of place, especially if you're wearing a cap with a broad peak beneath it.

Durability/care

Matt finishes can look stylish but they do tend to require a little more care to keep them looking fresh.

I've applied matt polish twice during our test period, which took in forest and bridle paths with their overhanging foliage, along with the usual day-to-day carelessness, and there are a few light swirls in the shell. And despite my general reservations about exposed EPS rims, there's no sign of any damage to date.

I've also given the sweat pads and straps a good wash, and there's no sign of fraying or deterioration in the straps.

Value

The helmet's £74.99 price is competitive. Probably its closest competitor and one I like a lot is the Bell Avenue Mips that also comes in at £74.99. As well as featuring Mips, it's available in a wider choice of colours and is also very accommodating of lights, though our small/medium test lid was 33g heavier than the Giro.

The Van Rysel Road Cycling Helmet Road R500 MIPS is now £49.99, has a two-year warranty, comes in black or khaki and has a claimed weight of 330g.

The Endura FS260 Pro MIPS Helmet II is a little more at £99.99, but the shell extends around the rim, giving the EPS liner greater protection from everyday wear and tear.

For other options check out our best bike helmets buyer's guide, which covers our favourite lids from a few quid to over £200.

Conclusion

I've been impressed by the Giro Isode MIPS II. I've found it comfortable, airy and intuitive to adjust. And the ability to fit a rear light makes it a good choice for winter training and everyday road riding. The matt finish looks good but requires more effort to keep it looking that way and could be a deal-breaker for some.

Verdict

Comfy and lightweight Mips lid with a good spec for the money and very few compromises