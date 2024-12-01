Kask Nirvana helmet

The Kask Nirvana road helmet shoots for best-in-class aero performance, while also offering strong cooling credentials. For the price, you'd expect it to deliver on performance, ventilation, safety and comfort, and I thought it did an excellent job at combining these qualities.
The Nirvana is the latest offering from this Italian company that specialises in helmet technology. It steps up from the Utopia Y as Kask's top-performing road, tri and track helmet. Fundamentally, it builds upon its predecessor with a teardrop-shaped design, broken only by four large frontal ventilation holes. Air is channelled through the body of the helmet, providing cooling to the head, and exits via 'exhaust vents' at the rear, retaining a smooth airflow.
The most noticeable feature, which gathered attention when Ineos debuted the helmet earlier in the year, is the 'aero ears'. That's not one of Kask's own design feature names, but you'll know exactly what I mean from the photos.
It's not something I've seen before on a road cycling helmet, but stepping back, it does seem to make total sense if you're designing something to perform well aerodynamically. For me, the helmet sits over the top third of my ears and really isn't that noticeable. A welcome side-effect is the reduction in wind noise – a nice extra bonus if you ask me.
If we take a deeper look into the aero performance and claims, Kask says that this helmet is approximately 6 watts more efficient at 40km/h than the Utopia Y, which is more than just a marginal gain. If you compare that with a non-aero helmet, you're really stepping into a very noticeable benefit. Here on road.cc we haven't conducted independent aero testing on the Nirvana, but a 6W improvement from the previous version would surely put this amongst the very best performing aero helmets available.
Are aero helmets just for crazy fast cyclists? No, not really. Improving aerodynamics not only helps you ride faster, but enables you to maintain speed for less effort. That's something that would appeal to any cyclist. At this point, I'd highly recommend stopping to watch Jamie's video on whether an aero helmet is really worth it.
The Nirvana has the Octofit+ retention system, which fastens at the rear of the helmet much like most current road helmets. The system has a large amount of adjustability, especially vertically. In particular, I noticed the large gap within the Octofit+ system, deliberately designed to accommodate long hair and ponytails. As someone with short hair, all I can say is that the retention system worked well, it was secure and comfortable.
One gripe I have with the helmet is the construction of the chin strap. For some reason it's made of leather, which to me just feels totally out of place on a performance helmet. I didn't find it especially comfortable, either. My head measures 55cm and I tested a medium helmet (for 52-58cm heads) and the chin strap has at least 7cm of surplus length, which is currently electrical-taped to the upper strap while I deliberate on whether I would take scissors to the Italian leather. It just feels a bit incongruous to have a bunch of heavy duty strapping on a high-performance helmet.
At first glance, the helmet looks to have minimal padding, with only three soft padded strips. However, along the length of the helmet, the 'multipod' lattice-type structure also provides support and cushioning. This material is part of Kask's proprietary safety system designed to perform under its WG11 safety protocol – its alternative to the Mips safety standard that's been adopted across the wider industry to increase a helmet's ability to withstand rotational forces. I won't pretend to have crash-tested or cross-compared helmet safety protocols, but reading up on these tests does give reassurance that this is a helmet with strong safety features.
You can find out more about the WG11 tests on Kask's website, and our feature All you need to know about Mips speaks for itself.
On the whole, there's a lot of tech sitting underneath the lid, but my experience of wearing the helmet over a number of autumn rides was very good. I had no comfort issues, and the helmet fitted perfectly with a range of Oakley sunglasses. Kask has clearly spent time thinking this interaction through. It's worth noting that the helmet doesn't really offer anywhere to store sunglasses in the vents if you wish to take them off, but doing so would kind of defeat the object of an aero helmet.
In terms of ventilation, it's really very good. Primarily, this is because the vents at the front are very large, allowing fast-flowing air to pass directly over the head. It never got too warm for me when climbing, although admittedly my test conditions never exceeded 20°C.
Value
At £320 it's almost as expensive as you can get for a road cycling helmet. Despite the numerous features I've talked about in this review, it's likely you'll think twice before pulling the trigger for that cost, especially as there are some great examples out there of high-performing aero helmets that don't break the bank – or at least with much less damage.
The Met Manta, as worn by Tadej Pogacar, scored brilliantly in our review back in 2021, and is nearly £100 cheaper. It's also really difficult to ignore the appeal of the Van Rysel FCR, for under £100; this is the helmet Jamie used in his recent testing, and it's performed excellently on a number of independent aero tests. It's up to you to decide whether you'd prefer another £220 in your pocket.
The Nirvana is available to buy in five different colours: black, white, 'Cherry Burst', 'Ultraviolet' and the 'Blueberry Fade' we have here.
Conclusion
Apart from the strap, I'm really struggling to fault the Kask Nirvana. Its aero performance is backed with great design, enhancing its comfort and safety. It's quite possibly the best aerodynamic helmet you can currently buy – if you have the money.
Verdict
High-class aerodynamic helmet with great ventilation and safety features
Make and model: Kask Nirvana helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
This is a top-spec aero road helmet designed for road, tri and track cyclists.
Kask makes claims about its aero and safety performance, which are impossible for me to independently verify. However, looking at independent data from across the industry, it looks like this really is one of the fastest helmets on the market.
Kask says: "Engineered for superior aerodynamics and exceptional ventilation, Nirvana offers a remarkable 35% reduction in aerodynamic drag and 19% increase in ventilation compared to the best aero helmets in its class. While setting a new standard for aerodynamic efficiency, Nirvana also ensures optimal thermoregulation and enhanced endurance. The thoughtfully designed eyewear port seamlessly integrates form and function. The proprietary Multipod, KASK's 3D-printed internal padding, strengthens the helmet against linear and rotational impacts. The Nirvana's OCTOFIT+ helmet retention system provides a finely tuned fit for enhanced safety and stability, while a reflective graphic at the back boosts rider visibility for added safety on the road. Experience the perfect blend of innovation and performance with Nirvana."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Kask lists:
TECH SPECS
Materials
Inner padding material: Merino wool
Chinstrap material: Faux Leather
Weight: 270 GRAM
Key tech features
MULTIPOD - Padding that provides multidirectional protection
Aero Control - The aero shape design of the helmet, which is designed to get a super low drag coefficient
Hyvent- Designed to create airflow for cooling
Octofit+ - The retention system
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Clearly a lot of tech behind the construction, particularly the multipod cushioning.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
All the available data shows that the helmet is right at the top of class for aerodynamic performance.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Internally, it looks fine; I do worry that the outer shell's shiny finish might deteriorate, but Kask does provide a neat storage bag to mitigate this.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Not the lightest lid available, but 262g is marginally lighter than some of its closest aerodynamic competitors. In the grand scheme, that is very good.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
I found this very comfortable on long rides.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's a top-dollar helmet, and one of the best you can buy, but it is expensive even compared with other top helmets.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The helmet performed exceptionally. There are a couple of things I can't test, like aerodynamics and safety, but all the available data suggests it performs very well, and it's designed to conform to a high safety standard.
Its ventilation is very effective, and in terms of comfort it's also really good – I enjoyed using it on some long rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I was impressed by the fit, and interaction with various sunglasses. The ventilation was very effective, too – definitely the best on an aero-specific helmet I've worn.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I really didn't like the leather chin strap.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £320, it's expensive. The Specialized Evade we reviewed recently is £275, and the Trek Ballista scored similarly and comes in at £229.
There's some amazing value out there, too, such as the Van Rysel FCR that has scored well in a number of independent tests, and only costs £99.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It really is an excellent helmet. The combination of safety and comfort features alongside the aerodynamic performance means it's one of the best you can buy. You can't ignore the price, but you know you're paying for quality.
Age: 34 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel on a CX bike
