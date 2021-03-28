rockay ignite cycling socks

Rockay's Ignite Cycling Socks are high quality, comfortable and made to last from (in part) recycled materials, have an odour-free coating for fewer washes, and with each purchase a donation is made to the ReSea Project that cleans the ocean of harmful plastic waste.
The Ignite socks are 95% recycled materials at 87% Econyl, 5% elastane, 6% recycled elastane and 2% recycled polyamide – Econyl is an Italian fabric itself made 100% from nylon waste.
The fabric is quite different to other cycling socks – it's very stretchy, and the soft feel is slightly slippery in a nice way.
> Buy these online here
As well as giving a supportive elasticity, the fabric is tough and durable. I've been pairing these with leg warmers that have zippy bottoms, and had no issues with pulled threads. If you do damage them, Rockay gives a lifetime guarantee against tears.
The Ignites rise eight inches from heel to cuff. The top band holding these up is slightly on the tight side – not enough to be uncomfortable, but enough to slightly dig into my calf. At least there's no chance of these slipping down.
These promise to be suitable for year-round use, and so far they have proven warm enough for late winter/early spring, yet sufficiently breathable for indoor turbo sessions. The mesh on top of the foot is not as thin as full summer constructions, but it's been good enough for the turbo sweatfests to the extent that it hasn't bothered me.
These are among the comfiest socks I've ever worn. The fabric of this seamless construction is super soft, and Rockay uses decent amounts of cushioning at the heel and forefoot – it's been easily supportive enough for rides up to four hours.
The Polygiene coating adds antimicrobial properties and a high resistance to smells, so they don't need to be washed that frequently – something else that's good for the environment, of course. I've worn them on several tough rides in a row, and they stave off smells rather well.
Simple in looks, the understated 'R' logo at the rear is also reflective for a touch of visibility in low light.
> 24 of the best summer cycling socks — get some colour in your outfit with fresh socks
As well as this white, the Ignite socks are available in various subtle colours – light grey, blue, black – plus one slightly louder black one with lime highlights.
Value
The bad news is they're £17.50. Yup, that's a lot for some socks. nologo's Orange Cycling Socks use Prolen yarn (another eco-friendly fabric) and are considerably cheaper at £10.87, if not exactly the softest in feel.
Santini's Puro Block High Profile Mi-Season Unisex socks are a similar price at £16, but the Ignites are a lot more durable while offering similar levels of breathability and support.
The high price of the Ignites feels a little more justifiable knowing so much is recycled, and that a percentage goes towards cleaning our oceans of harmful waste. Apparently, 13 bottles (around 125g of plastic) are removed per pair, via donations to the ReSea Project.
The Rockay Ignite Cycling Socks are a very comfortable, versatile choice that feels built to last, so you can easily consider them an investment buy – and a principle one if you're looking for an environmentally-friendly performer too.
Verdict
Comfy and supportive socks with strong eco credentials – but expensive
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Rockay Ignite Cycling Socks
Size tested: Large 59-61.5cm
Tell us what the product is for
Rockay says: "The Ignite Cycling Sock designed and tested for all conditions. Temperature regulated ensuring your feet can perform all-year long. Developed with a lightweight seamless construction using a blend of recycled materials, including premium regenerated Nylon, derived from marine plastic waste. Added anti-odor technology keeps your feet fresh ride after ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Rockay lists:
"Made with recycled materials (helping clean the ocean from plastic waste)
Performance cushioning (for extra comfort and longer rides)
Anti-odor technology (wear more, wash less)
Seamless toe (for anti-blister protection)
Reflective logo (for safety and visibility at night)
Breathable mesh zones (for max breathability)
Lifetime guarantee."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made, durable, seamless sock.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Good overall, though the upper band is on the tight side.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Remained white in 30 degree machine whites wash, but don't get smelly quickly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very comfy and supportive, so suitable for long outdoor rides in early spring, and breathable enough for hotter indoor turbo sweatfeats.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfy, supportive, helps an ocean plastic cleanup charity.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price, slightly narrow tops.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Very expensive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, at a discount
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Ignites are comfy, supportive, breathable enough, odour-free and durable. It's great a slice of the profit goes to the ReSea project, but other sustainable socks – such as nologo's Orange Cycling Socks – are much cheaper at around £10. The Rockays are also a little bit tight at the tops, which may not agree with you. Nevertheless, they're still very good.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 63kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
Perhaps this is the question to ask when police think you're "just a witness" - would you take the same line with a complaint of exposure?...
Regardless of whether the tests uncovered some sort of naughtiness, the high-handed attitude of BC and the supine compliance of UKAD is incredibly...
excellent excellent article....sums up so much about the last year and the doubts and contrary thoughts. found myself nodding in agreement and...
Also, he's incorrect on two counts. Firstly, it's licence (lower case) rather than LICENCE (capitalised); and secondly, the reason is not because...
Surely you should start first with those who present the greatest danger on the roads. That is not the OAPs, oddly enough, according to the data....
Bora also pulled out by the organisers.
Strava data confirms more people cycling in London during lockdown...
I paid £45 for a mobi V-15 (DC car socket) once I'd made the decision where I wanted to plug it in. At 135psi it certainly cleans the bike and...
Pedestrians and cyclists are used to crossing roads where the have to judge gaps in the traffic of seconds to make a possible crossing, for example...
Surely that only works if you then have a wee.