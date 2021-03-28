rockay ignite cycling socks

Rockay's Ignite Cycling Socks are high quality, comfortable and made to last from (in part) recycled materials, have an odour-free coating for fewer washes, and with each purchase a donation is made to the ReSea Project that cleans the ocean of harmful plastic waste.

The Ignite socks are 95% recycled materials at 87% Econyl, 5% elastane, 6% recycled elastane and 2% recycled polyamide – Econyl is an Italian fabric itself made 100% from nylon waste.

The fabric is quite different to other cycling socks – it's very stretchy, and the soft feel is slightly slippery in a nice way.

As well as giving a supportive elasticity, the fabric is tough and durable. I've been pairing these with leg warmers that have zippy bottoms, and had no issues with pulled threads. If you do damage them, Rockay gives a lifetime guarantee against tears.

The Ignites rise eight inches from heel to cuff. The top band holding these up is slightly on the tight side – not enough to be uncomfortable, but enough to slightly dig into my calf. At least there's no chance of these slipping down.

These promise to be suitable for year-round use, and so far they have proven warm enough for late winter/early spring, yet sufficiently breathable for indoor turbo sessions. The mesh on top of the foot is not as thin as full summer constructions, but it's been good enough for the turbo sweatfests to the extent that it hasn't bothered me.

These are among the comfiest socks I've ever worn. The fabric of this seamless construction is super soft, and Rockay uses decent amounts of cushioning at the heel and forefoot – it's been easily supportive enough for rides up to four hours.

The Polygiene coating adds antimicrobial properties and a high resistance to smells, so they don't need to be washed that frequently – something else that's good for the environment, of course. I've worn them on several tough rides in a row, and they stave off smells rather well.

Simple in looks, the understated 'R' logo at the rear is also reflective for a touch of visibility in low light.

As well as this white, the Ignite socks are available in various subtle colours – light grey, blue, black – plus one slightly louder black one with lime highlights.

Value

The bad news is they're £17.50. Yup, that's a lot for some socks. nologo's Orange Cycling Socks use Prolen yarn (another eco-friendly fabric) and are considerably cheaper at £10.87, if not exactly the softest in feel.

Santini's Puro Block High Profile Mi-Season Unisex socks are a similar price at £16, but the Ignites are a lot more durable while offering similar levels of breathability and support.

The high price of the Ignites feels a little more justifiable knowing so much is recycled, and that a percentage goes towards cleaning our oceans of harmful waste. Apparently, 13 bottles (around 125g of plastic) are removed per pair, via donations to the ReSea Project.

The Rockay Ignite Cycling Socks are a very comfortable, versatile choice that feels built to last, so you can easily consider them an investment buy – and a principle one if you're looking for an environmentally-friendly performer too.

Verdict

Comfy and supportive socks with strong eco credentials – but expensive

