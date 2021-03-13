Support road.cc

Santini Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks

by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, Mar 13, 2021 19:45
£16.00

VERDICT:

Comfortable and supportive in a wide range of temperatures – but the smart looks don't last
Breathable
Supportive
Well-placed padding
Smart looks don't last well
Expensive
Weight: 
30g
Contact: 
www.santinisms.co.uk

Santini's Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks are a thin and comfortable option available in a choice of smart colours. These high cuff socks will have you covered for much of the UK year, but unfortunately the looks won't last nearly as long.

These Italian-made socks are a 96% polyamide, 4% elastane blend that feels very soft and comfortable against the skin, and is warm enough for spring/autumn riding. The thinner material at the sides helps with breathability on warmer outings.

The Puro Blocks rise 10 inches from heel to cuff, for what many would call the 'pro' look. They grip the lower calf well and stay securely in place throughout rides - there's no wrinkling going on.

2021 Santini Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks 2.jpg

There's a ribbed band that wraps round the foot about halfway down. It has a slightly compressive feel and gives some extra support – I found it spot on. The toe box is perfectly comfortable too, and so is the padded section underneath the forefoot.

I had the medium/large size, meant for EU40-43 feet. I'm usually EU43 in cycling shoes, but these still come up a little large: the heel box sits slightly past my heel.

2021 Santini Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks 3.jpg

While the elasticity is lasting well, the aesthetics aren't. The thinner material at the sides, which is included with breathability in mind, is vulnerable to getting caught and threads being pulled. As a mid-season sock I paired these with leg warmers, but mine have a zip which pulled a thread on first use.

Also, the grey threads from the centre stripe are straying over into the black, so it's no longer a crisp line. This ruins the smart look after just a few washes.

Value

These come at the premium price of £16. Galibier's Ardennes Socks are comfortable and hardwearing, yet only cost £5.90, while La Passione's Duo Socks cost twice that but are still cheaper at £12. The Duo socks impressed in terms of comfort, their slightly compressive feel, and their stylish but subtle looks.

The Puro Blocks are incredibly comfortable, supportive in the right places and remain high up your calf throughout rides. If you are on the edge of sizes I'd choose the smaller option as they're slightly big, though, and be prepared for those smart looks to fade fast – despite the premium price.

Verdict

Comfortable and supportive in a wide range of temperatures – but the smart looks don't last

Make and model: Santini Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks

Size tested: 40-43

Tell us what the product is for

Santini says: "Puro high profile socks. Clean and elegant design to complete your look and deliver extreme comfort, high performance and hard-wearing properties with their 96% Poliammide 4% Elastane blend. The high profile cuff provides the modern elegance trait while maintaining the perfect fit."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Santini lists:

"High profile

Breathable

Elastic

Antibacterial

Thermal Balance

Easy care."

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

The elasticity lasts well, but the aesthetics don't.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
6/10

Sizes up a little too big.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10

Reasonably light, especially for a mid-season sock.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Very comfy toe box and padded section underneath the forefoot.

Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

Expensive.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

A 40 degree machine wash is said to be suitable, but even after 30 degree washes the fabric isn't looking so tidy anymore. That said, the elasticity is lasting well.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The socks stay up high very well, and they're soft and very comfortable, even for long rides. But they aren't very hardwearing.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The supportive ribbed band and padded forefoot.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Smart styling doesn't last well.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're very expensive.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are well made in terms of providing a secure and supportive fit, as well as being soft against the skin and comfy to wear. But the thin fabric sides are vulnerable and the threads of the stripe stray over – for such a high price, looks are important as well as the performance, and the styling began to suffer on my test pair after just a few washes. To score higher they'd need to be more robust.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 63kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments