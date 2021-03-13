Santini Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks

Santini's Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks are a thin and comfortable option available in a choice of smart colours. These high cuff socks will have you covered for much of the UK year, but unfortunately the looks won't last nearly as long.

These Italian-made socks are a 96% polyamide, 4% elastane blend that feels very soft and comfortable against the skin, and is warm enough for spring/autumn riding. The thinner material at the sides helps with breathability on warmer outings.

The Puro Blocks rise 10 inches from heel to cuff, for what many would call the 'pro' look. They grip the lower calf well and stay securely in place throughout rides - there's no wrinkling going on.

There's a ribbed band that wraps round the foot about halfway down. It has a slightly compressive feel and gives some extra support – I found it spot on. The toe box is perfectly comfortable too, and so is the padded section underneath the forefoot.

I had the medium/large size, meant for EU40-43 feet. I'm usually EU43 in cycling shoes, but these still come up a little large: the heel box sits slightly past my heel.

While the elasticity is lasting well, the aesthetics aren't. The thinner material at the sides, which is included with breathability in mind, is vulnerable to getting caught and threads being pulled. As a mid-season sock I paired these with leg warmers, but mine have a zip which pulled a thread on first use.

Also, the grey threads from the centre stripe are straying over into the black, so it's no longer a crisp line. This ruins the smart look after just a few washes.

Value

These come at the premium price of £16. Galibier's Ardennes Socks are comfortable and hardwearing, yet only cost £5.90, while La Passione's Duo Socks cost twice that but are still cheaper at £12. The Duo socks impressed in terms of comfort, their slightly compressive feel, and their stylish but subtle looks.

The Puro Blocks are incredibly comfortable, supportive in the right places and remain high up your calf throughout rides. If you are on the edge of sizes I'd choose the smaller option as they're slightly big, though, and be prepared for those smart looks to fade fast – despite the premium price.

Verdict

Comfortable and supportive in a wide range of temperatures – but the smart looks don't last

