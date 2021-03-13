Santini Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks

Santini's Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks are a thin and comfortable option available in a choice of smart colours. These high cuff socks will have you covered for much of the UK year, but unfortunately the looks won't last nearly as long.
These Italian-made socks are a 96% polyamide, 4% elastane blend that feels very soft and comfortable against the skin, and is warm enough for spring/autumn riding. The thinner material at the sides helps with breathability on warmer outings.
> Buy these online here
The Puro Blocks rise 10 inches from heel to cuff, for what many would call the 'pro' look. They grip the lower calf well and stay securely in place throughout rides - there's no wrinkling going on.
There's a ribbed band that wraps round the foot about halfway down. It has a slightly compressive feel and gives some extra support – I found it spot on. The toe box is perfectly comfortable too, and so is the padded section underneath the forefoot.
I had the medium/large size, meant for EU40-43 feet. I'm usually EU43 in cycling shoes, but these still come up a little large: the heel box sits slightly past my heel.
While the elasticity is lasting well, the aesthetics aren't. The thinner material at the sides, which is included with breathability in mind, is vulnerable to getting caught and threads being pulled. As a mid-season sock I paired these with leg warmers, but mine have a zip which pulled a thread on first use.
> 24 of the best performance road cycling shoes - get faster with light, stiff shoes
Also, the grey threads from the centre stripe are straying over into the black, so it's no longer a crisp line. This ruins the smart look after just a few washes.
Value
These come at the premium price of £16. Galibier's Ardennes Socks are comfortable and hardwearing, yet only cost £5.90, while La Passione's Duo Socks cost twice that but are still cheaper at £12. The Duo socks impressed in terms of comfort, their slightly compressive feel, and their stylish but subtle looks.
The Puro Blocks are incredibly comfortable, supportive in the right places and remain high up your calf throughout rides. If you are on the edge of sizes I'd choose the smaller option as they're slightly big, though, and be prepared for those smart looks to fade fast – despite the premium price.
Verdict
Comfortable and supportive in a wide range of temperatures – but the smart looks don't last
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Santini Puro Block High Profile Mid Season Unisex Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Santini says: "Puro high profile socks. Clean and elegant design to complete your look and deliver extreme comfort, high performance and hard-wearing properties with their 96% Poliammide 4% Elastane blend. The high profile cuff provides the modern elegance trait while maintaining the perfect fit."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Santini lists:
"High profile
Breathable
Elastic
Antibacterial
Thermal Balance
Easy care."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
The elasticity lasts well, but the aesthetics don't.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Sizes up a little too big.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Reasonably light, especially for a mid-season sock.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfy toe box and padded section underneath the forefoot.
Rate the product for value:
3/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
A 40 degree machine wash is said to be suitable, but even after 30 degree washes the fabric isn't looking so tidy anymore. That said, the elasticity is lasting well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The socks stay up high very well, and they're soft and very comfortable, even for long rides. But they aren't very hardwearing.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The supportive ribbed band and padded forefoot.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Smart styling doesn't last well.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're very expensive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are well made in terms of providing a secure and supportive fit, as well as being soft against the skin and comfy to wear. But the thin fabric sides are vulnerable and the threads of the stripe stray over – for such a high price, looks are important as well as the performance, and the styling began to suffer on my test pair after just a few washes. To score higher they'd need to be more robust.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 63kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
They do indeed think that....
Murray Walker was the voice of Formula 1 for decades, I for one am sorry for his passing....
The Lusso link is dead. Allow me: https://road.cc/content/review/255853-lusso-active-aero-leg-warmer
Not easy to answer. What I will say is that I didn't get on with the 50-34 setup. It is a few years ago now but I remember that I was having to...
Why so stingy with the stars? After reading the review this sounds like a great light. Other similar performing and equiped lights (Allty 1000)...
I have 5 sheets of 5mm plexiglass 40cm x 110cm standing unused in the garage. I also have a jig saw. I've got an idea what I could do with them.
I'm down for the Dragon Ride at my longest ever Sportive distance of 200km. Getting nervous about being able to get the miles in between now and...
Who's "they" who said that?
Not sure that Covid has much to do with the issues at Felixstowe. A combination of an owner in financial difficulty which won't invest in upgrades,...
London Leg? Asking for a friend: How do you get between the legs?