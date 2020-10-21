nologo Orange Cycling Socks

The premise of the nologo cycling socks is simple: pick a colour, go cycling. There are no logos, no patterns, just a range of 14 different colours to choose from to match the rest of your cycling kit. The socks are designed to be worn in warm-to-hot conditions, and offer moisture wicking and fast drying.
The orange ones on test matched my new orange gilet nicely, and I was happy not to worry about a big logo not matching the rest of my kit. I didn't find the orange particularly 'vivid', though – it would've been cool if they were a bit brighter.
Although these socks are designed to be perfect for warm-to-hot conditions, I would say that they are a little thicker than other warm weather socks I've worn, and less ventilated than some despite the mesh construction on top of the foot. I wore them in temperatures from 12-23°C and had no problems with my feet being too hot or too cold.
The socks are constructed from nologo's 'innovative' PROLEN yarn which it says is designed to be 'always dry', 'superlight' and 'durable'. I've certainly worn lighter warm weather socks, though I would agree that they seem more durable.
The material was good at wicking away moisture in the temperatures I tested them, although the fact that they are a little thicker and less ventilated than some makes me think they might get a bit sweaty in exceptionally hot temperatures, or on a particularly intense indoor ride.
nologo also says its PROLEN yarn 'provides your feet with incredible comfort even in the harshest weather conditions'; I can't really comment on their performance in the harshest conditions, but I did find the socks to be comfortable, if not as soft as some. The fabric is eco-friendly, though, with the production being a certified sustainable process with no pollutants from fabric dyes, and the socks are 100% recyclable.
In terms of sizing and fit, the socks were good: my preferred length just below the calf, and tight fitting. nologo offers four different sizes, which means you should be able to obtain a good fit for your feet.
At around £11 (they're €12), the price seems fair – it's comparable to other similar performing socks I've worn from La Passione (£12) and dhb (£15).
Overall, they're a good pair of cycling socks for warm conditions. They're comfortable, and the plain design and choice of colours mean it should be easy to match these with any kit.
Verdict
A comfortable pair of socks for warm weather, available in a wide range of colours, with no logos!
Make and model: nologo Orange Cycling Socks
Tell us what the product is for
The nologo socks are designed for warm to hot weather. They're claimed to have a high level of breathability combined with exceptional durability.
They come in 14 different plain, logo-free colours.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
nologo says:
'Perfect for warm-to-hot weather conditions, our lightweight cycling socks offer high breathability combined with exceptional durability, thanks to mesh construction at the top and hi-density fabric at the footbed.
'We also thought about the long-distance/endurance riding comfort as the socks are held together with flatbed stitching. The fabric we use is two times lighter than cotton and improves moisture management significantly.'
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
The socks do have ventilation and wick away moisture, but I've found other socks more effective for hot conditions.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Early days, but the footpad is noticeably thicker, which should help.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The 42-44 socks were a good fit for my size 9 feet.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
The euro size 42-44 socks fitted my UK size 9 very well.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
The socks are 'lightweight', but I've worn others that are much lighter.
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
The socks feel comfortable, but the material isn't supersoft.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
They're €12 (£10.87 currently), which is on a par with others; comparable socks from Castelli, La Passione, dhb and Rapha retail between £10 and £15.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The socks didn't need any special low temperature wash and came out feeling the same after a few washes and use of a tumble dryer.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed as expected, comfortable for rides whenever it wasn't too cold.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Nice fit and good sock length; wide range of colour options.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The orange wasn't particularly 'vivid'.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Similar socks from La Passione are £12 and dhb's Aeron Labs are £15.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No – I prefer the feel of other socks I've worn.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I would rate these as good – I found them comfortable and they fitted well, though the fabric isn't as soft as some.
Age: 29 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Pro My best bike is: Specialized CruX Expert
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, club rides, Gravel on a CX bike
