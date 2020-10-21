nologo Orange Cycling Socks

The premise of the nologo cycling socks is simple: pick a colour, go cycling. There are no logos, no patterns, just a range of 14 different colours to choose from to match the rest of your cycling kit. The socks are designed to be worn in warm-to-hot conditions, and offer moisture wicking and fast drying.

The orange ones on test matched my new orange gilet nicely, and I was happy not to worry about a big logo not matching the rest of my kit. I didn't find the orange particularly 'vivid', though – it would've been cool if they were a bit brighter.

Although these socks are designed to be perfect for warm-to-hot conditions, I would say that they are a little thicker than other warm weather socks I've worn, and less ventilated than some despite the mesh construction on top of the foot. I wore them in temperatures from 12-23°C and had no problems with my feet being too hot or too cold.

The socks are constructed from nologo's 'innovative' PROLEN yarn which it says is designed to be 'always dry', 'superlight' and 'durable'. I've certainly worn lighter warm weather socks, though I would agree that they seem more durable.

The material was good at wicking away moisture in the temperatures I tested them, although the fact that they are a little thicker and less ventilated than some makes me think they might get a bit sweaty in exceptionally hot temperatures, or on a particularly intense indoor ride.

nologo also says its PROLEN yarn 'provides your feet with incredible comfort even in the harshest weather conditions'; I can't really comment on their performance in the harshest conditions, but I did find the socks to be comfortable, if not as soft as some. The fabric is eco-friendly, though, with the production being a certified sustainable process with no pollutants from fabric dyes, and the socks are 100% recyclable.

In terms of sizing and fit, the socks were good: my preferred length just below the calf, and tight fitting. nologo offers four different sizes, which means you should be able to obtain a good fit for your feet.

At around £11 (they're €12), the price seems fair – it's comparable to other similar performing socks I've worn from La Passione (£12) and dhb (£15).

Overall, they're a good pair of cycling socks for warm conditions. They're comfortable, and the plain design and choice of colours mean it should be easy to match these with any kit.

Verdict

A comfortable pair of socks for warm weather, available in a wide range of colours, with no logos!

