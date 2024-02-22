RedWhite Apparel The Bib Mens

These RedWhite Apparel The Bib shorts combine traditional looks with modern qualities like a multi-panel design and a very supportive contoured pad. But I think the main bonus of these is that RedWhite offers its high-quality shorts with varying leg lengths – something rarely offered by the larger, mass-produced brands.

The best bib shorts are those you never notice when you're riding for 90 minutes or more – and that's exactly the case with the RedWhite Apparel The Bib shorts. The multi-density pad is thicker than that of many shorts I wear, but the pad is quite firm. This spreads pressure rather than focusing it in one place, which I find reduces the build up of hot spots and reduces the likelihood of numbness.

The pad's thickness also adds cushioning so longer rides over rougher roads become a pleasure and don't leave you feeling battered and bruised. RedWhite says that these shorts – not this pair obviously – have been worn by riders in the Transcontinental, Paris-Brest-Paris, Race Across America and the Pacific Coast Bicycle Race.

During shorter cycling efforts up to around 90 minutes I tend not to put a huge amount of weight on the saddle, and during these rides I found the pad a bit bulky, reducing feedback from the road.

RedWhite describes these as long-distance shorts, so this isn't really a criticism as such – more of a confirmation of how well they're designed for longer-distance riding, hence their use in the likes of the Transcontinental and PBP...

And it's not just the pad – the rest of the shorts are just as comfortable. The Italian-made M.I.T.I. Lycra is soft and smooth against your skin and also comes with a 50+ SPF UV rating, which'll be handy when we see the sun again. The straps are wide, which prevents them placing pressure on your shoulders, and their lightweight mesh will aid breathability on hot days.

The legs are held in place by wide leg grippers and small silicone gripper dots.

They do a very good job too, as the legs don't ride up and they don't put any undue pressure on your thighs.

Like a lot of modern shorts the RedWhites have a multi-panel design that provides a form-fitting cut with no pressure differences anywhere whether you're in the saddle or stood up.

RedWhite offers a massive range of sizes too, from XS through to 4XL in its regular length – and from M to 3XL with legs two inches shorter. This means that regardless of your height and waist size you should be able to find a pair that suits you, without the legs being too short or too long. Neat.

Even at my height I've known some shorts come down virtually to my kneecaps, so the option of a shorter length is a bonus.

Quality-wise these shorts appear to be very well made indeed. They're manufactured in Romania and the suppliers are Bluesign- and OEKO-TEX-certified, so the fabrics, threads and accessories are all environmentally friendly.

Value

Which brings us on to the price. At £113.99 they are much pricier than the £80 dhb Aeron bib shorts that Tom considered an excellent choice for all-day comfort.

Lusso's Perform Carbon Bib Shorts scored very highly in Stef's review thanks to having a pad ideal for longer rides, and their use of recycled materials throughout. They split the difference between the dhb and RedWhite bibs at £100.

The Band of Climbers Empire bib shorts are £115. Alex found that they too provided all-day comfort and quality stitching throughout.

Conclusion

High-quality shorts with a very comfortable pad for longer rides, and the option of different leg lengths means you should be able to find the perfect fit regardless of your build

Verdict

Comfortable for very long rides and made to a high quality – with the added bonus of varying length options

