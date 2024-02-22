RedWhite Apparel The Bib Mens

These RedWhite Apparel The Bib shorts combine traditional looks with modern qualities like a multi-panel design and a very supportive contoured pad. But I think the main bonus of these is that RedWhite offers its high-quality shorts with varying leg lengths – something rarely offered by the larger, mass-produced brands.
> Buy now: RedWhite Apparel The Bib bib shorts for £114 from RedWhite Apparel
The best bib shorts are those you never notice when you're riding for 90 minutes or more – and that's exactly the case with the RedWhite Apparel The Bib shorts. The multi-density pad is thicker than that of many shorts I wear, but the pad is quite firm. This spreads pressure rather than focusing it in one place, which I find reduces the build up of hot spots and reduces the likelihood of numbness.
The pad's thickness also adds cushioning so longer rides over rougher roads become a pleasure and don't leave you feeling battered and bruised. RedWhite says that these shorts – not this pair obviously – have been worn by riders in the Transcontinental, Paris-Brest-Paris, Race Across America and the Pacific Coast Bicycle Race.
During shorter cycling efforts up to around 90 minutes I tend not to put a huge amount of weight on the saddle, and during these rides I found the pad a bit bulky, reducing feedback from the road.
RedWhite describes these as long-distance shorts, so this isn't really a criticism as such – more of a confirmation of how well they're designed for longer-distance riding, hence their use in the likes of the Transcontinental and PBP...
And it's not just the pad – the rest of the shorts are just as comfortable. The Italian-made M.I.T.I. Lycra is soft and smooth against your skin and also comes with a 50+ SPF UV rating, which'll be handy when we see the sun again. The straps are wide, which prevents them placing pressure on your shoulders, and their lightweight mesh will aid breathability on hot days.
The legs are held in place by wide leg grippers and small silicone gripper dots.
They do a very good job too, as the legs don't ride up and they don't put any undue pressure on your thighs.
Like a lot of modern shorts the RedWhites have a multi-panel design that provides a form-fitting cut with no pressure differences anywhere whether you're in the saddle or stood up.
RedWhite offers a massive range of sizes too, from XS through to 4XL in its regular length – and from M to 3XL with legs two inches shorter. This means that regardless of your height and waist size you should be able to find a pair that suits you, without the legs being too short or too long. Neat.
Even at my height I've known some shorts come down virtually to my kneecaps, so the option of a shorter length is a bonus.
Quality-wise these shorts appear to be very well made indeed. They're manufactured in Romania and the suppliers are Bluesign- and OEKO-TEX-certified, so the fabrics, threads and accessories are all environmentally friendly.
Value
Which brings us on to the price. At £113.99 they are much pricier than the £80 dhb Aeron bib shorts that Tom considered an excellent choice for all-day comfort.
Lusso's Perform Carbon Bib Shorts scored very highly in Stef's review thanks to having a pad ideal for longer rides, and their use of recycled materials throughout. They split the difference between the dhb and RedWhite bibs at £100.
The Band of Climbers Empire bib shorts are £115. Alex found that they too provided all-day comfort and quality stitching throughout.
Conclusion
High-quality shorts with a very comfortable pad for longer rides, and the option of different leg lengths means you should be able to find the perfect fit regardless of your build
Verdict
Comfortable for very long rides and made to a high quality – with the added bonus of varying length options
Make and model: RedWhite Apparel The Bib Mens
Tell us what the product is for
RedWhite Apparel says: "The BIB (Men's) is RedWhite's signature long distance cycling bib short for men. It is a tool that will help you ride further, comfortably."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Available in 2 Inseam Lengths - Regular & 2" Shorter Inseam
Made in Romania using Bluesign and OEKO-TEX certified suppliers
Proprietary Moulded Chamois for rides over 5 hours
Italian Lycra from M.I.T.I (SPF UV 50+ rating)
Non-Slip & Comfy Silicone Macro-Dot Gripper
Lightweight, Stretchy & Soft Mesh Fabric (on bib-straps)
Full Durable Flatlock Stitching
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with being washed – and as they're black they don't pick up stains or marks even after muddy rides.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The shorts have a good fit and I found the pad comfortable on longer rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The two different leg length options result in a wider range of sizes than you'll find from most brands.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The pad is quite bulky for anything but long-distance riding.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're similar in price to bib shorts from Band of Climbers, though other brands such as dhb and Lusso offer similar quality shorts for a little less cash.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A high-quality pair of shorts with a pad that offers great comfort on long rides. They're not a bad price either, although others offer similar quality shorts for less. Overall, I'd say they are good across the board.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
