The dhb Aeron Bib Shorts 2.0 is the latest update of the popular shorts from the Wiggle/Chain Reaction own brand. As is often the case with dhb, the new Aerons offer a lot of quality at quite a modest price. These performance-oriented shorts feature effective silicone grippers, a high-quality Elastic Interface chamois and a wide back mesh and straps that deliver good support. This is all wrapped up in a material with a high proportion of recycled content that offers excellent comfort.

Looking for new bib shorts for summer? Check out our best cycling bib shorts buyer's guide, which covers our favourite shorts from just £29.99 to £251 and all points between.

This 2.0 version of dhb's Aeron bib shorts is made from a mix of 35% elastane and 65% 'regenerated nylon', a material that is both hardwearing and ups the sustainability factor of the shorts, something that is becoming more important for many of us – and the cycling industry too.

In practice this Econyl fabric feels supportive next to your skin and offers decent breathability too. The rear mesh is made from a familiar mix of polyester and elastane but with 5% carbon fibre added to the blend.

The shorts have been designed to provide 'minimal distractions' and 'maximum comfort', and I reckon that dhb's designers have pulled off this balancing act well. The first time you put them on you can feel the compression and security they offer, but they're not overly tight and they have a pleasing 'fit-and-forget' feel.

Grippers

The new Aerons have printed silicone grippers (note to dhb – that's silicone, not silicon!), which consist of a wide strip of small silicone dots that cover the entire circumference of the shorts.

The result was a highly effective non-slip grip that worked well regardless of how much sweat I built up. But while the grip is sufficiently tight and the shorts don't budge, the grippers were as comfortable as the rest of the shorts. The raw-cut cuffs look neat too.

Chamois

The chamois is from Elastic Interface, one of the biggest names when it comes to producing high-quality chamois pads for cycling shorts. Its multi-density Paris HP Men's chamois is very comfortable and offers plenty of coverage but without being overly bulky.

I tested the shorts on various rides and in different riding positions, from a regular day-to-day riding position to a more extreme racing position, and the new Aerons proved comfortable. After a long day in the saddle, I could get off the bike without any discomfort or soreness. The only slight exception to this is the very front of the chamois, which I didn't feel was quite as padded as the rest of the pad.

I tend to find discomfort arises more quickly when I'm racing in an aggressive, aerodynamic position, and in this sort of position I could notice a little difference. But even with this proviso, I'd say the chamois outperformed those of other similarly priced bibs you can buy – and some more expensive ones too.

Sizing

I weigh 70kg and I'm 182cm tall and I usually wear medium-size bib shorts – and I found the mediumsize Aerons were a perfect fit and true to size.

It's good to see that these come in seven sizes, from XS to XXXL and in seven colours too – four single-colour offerings and a trio of two-tone shorts – if you like to colour-coordinate your kit. The black shorts offer UPF 50 protection, with the coloured shorts a still pretty decent UPF 40 protection. The material itself is also resistant to sun cream and the subtle dhb logos on the legs and backside are reflective.

Value

At £80 there's no doubt that these offer you great value for money.

If you're an amateur racer funding your own kit but want the luxury feel of a more expensive pair of bibs, these are a good choice. Due to the bumps and scrapes that inevitably come along with racing, many of us can't afford to invest in premium bibs that could be shredded at any point if you crash. I feel that dhb has created a 'best of both worlds' scenario – bib shorts with a premium feel that won't cause you to run up on overdraft.

The Aerons compare very well with similarly priced shorts from other brands, such as the £85 Vel bib shorts that Stu put through their paces.

Stu also reviewed the slightly less expensive Galibier's Equipe 2 Aero bib shorts that are £73 – but I feel that the new Aerons arguably outperform both brands' products. The fabric has a more premium feel and I think they're better-looking shorts too, with a clean design, smoother seams and a chamois that is comfortable and should prove durable.

If you're on a tighter budget still, our favourites are the Triban Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 that Stu felt far better than you might expect for shorts costing just £30.

Conclusion

The new dhb Aerons deliver both value and performance and are suitable for the racer on a budget and casual rider alike. It's easy for me to recommend these if you're looking to swap your entry-level shorts for something with a noticeable difference in quality without digging too deeply into your wallet, and I'd happily buy these for both racing and training in.

Verdict

These are hard to overlook if you're a budding racer or just want all-day comfort – offering high quality at a great price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website