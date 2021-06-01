Ravemen CL05 USB Rechargeable Lightweight Sensored Rear Light (30 Lumens)

The Ravemen CL05 rear light is great for night rides or dull days. The fast charging, the wide and bright face, and headlamp-sensing tech all suit commuting well, while the high quality build makes it more appealing than cheap and basic options. It's a bit costly for its output, though.
While there's nothing really outstanding here, there's nothing much wrong with the CL05 either – it's just basically good at doing what it's supposed to: shine red.
It's been on my bike, flashing away redly, in some horrible weather. The rubberised buttons, chunky rubber bung in the USB-C charging port (short lead supplied) and its solid construction remain utterly unfazed. The IPX6 rating means it should withstand high-pressure water jets, and it does.
The mount is very good. The ballpoint pen-type clip on the back of the lamp is well shaped and strongly sprung (the plastics feel great), so it clips onto straps easily and securely.
It also clips very securely into the excellent seatpost mount. This adjusts for angle and can be tensioned with a screwdriver if necessary, while the silicone strap and V-shaped backing mean it sits securely – and vibe-free – on any diameter post, whether aero or round.
It charges from flat in around 90 minutes, and lasts a little over 3.5 hours on full blast. That's considerably less than the claimed 4.5 hours, although to be fair it doesn't actually shut down until 4.5 hours – it spends a final hour on a low-power flash, having switched to it automatically.
While I suppose that's technically 4.5 hours 'in high mode' – you haven't selected any other mode – it's only 3.5 hours of solid 30-lumen light. Still, that covers an awful lot of night rides easily, and won't leave you unexpectedly in darkness.
I prefer it on flashing anyway, and easily got a week's rides between charges – Ravemen claims between 17 and 22 hours in three of the flash modes, and 8 hours for the hungriest (rapid flashing). It's entirely believable – I never had it go flat during a ride, despite regularly thinking I must be pushing things a bit.
As with solid mode, it cleverly switches to a lower power as it nears exhaustion anyway, but then so do I. At 38g, the CL05 isn't going to hasten this moment.
Switching on the headlamp sensor sees it flash at its full, 30-lumen brightness as cars loom near, in the whimsical hope of making drivers look up from their phones. It only activates with very bright lights (over 50 lux, says Ravemen, unhelpfully switching to a different unit that nobody understands) and while it works, it inevitably chews the battery at a faster, and completely unpredictable, rate.
I don't like the sensor button for two reasons. One, the blue glow that tells you it's activated is basically invisible in daylight. And two, it's exactly the same size and shape as the main on/off/mode button, and their markings are almost impossible to see. I still can't remember which button is which.
In mitigation, the CL05 isn't quite bright enough for sunny day use anyway, at least to my mind. And it's much easier to see the indicators if it's overcast, and easy in the dark.
At £25.99, the CL05 is a bit expensive for its output, if not its quality. The Topeak Taillux 25 is almost as powerful and £19.99, for instance, while the Magicshine Seemee 100 is £25.99 but has more than three times the power.
The ETC R65 65 Lumen USB Rear Light is also well worth a look at just £15.99, while Ravemen's own CL06 (full review to come) is brighter, longer lasting, and the same weight for not much more than the CL05 – £31.99.
If 30 lumens is enough for you, the Ravemen CL05 is a good choice, especially for dingy commutes and busy night streets. Its solid build certainly feels like it will last.
Confusing buttons aside, the design and construction of both the lamp and the clamp are great, while the charging and burn times are very useful. Put it on your bike and it will reliably sit there and flash, redly, for ages.
Verdict
Very nicely made with an excellent clamp, if not the best value for its low-ish brightness
Make and model: Ravemen CL05 USB Rechargeable Lightweight Sensored Rear Light (30 Lumens)
Size tested: 30 lumens max
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ravemen says: "CL05 is a lightweight and easy-to-use rear light. Featuring two COB LED rings and built-in light sensor, it provides a maximum of 30 LED lumens on warning flashing mode, great for busy night street commuting or city riding. With the flexible rubber strap mount and mounting clip, the light could be mounted to round and aero seatpost or clipped to some compatible saddle bags or backpacks directly."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Ravemen lists:
LED: COB LED
Battery: 200mAh/3.7V rechargeable Li-polymer battery
Dimensions (Light Unit): 42.5mm (L) x 23.5mm (W) x 43.5mm (H)
Weight (Light Unit): 23g
Mount Size: Compatible with 24-36mm round seatpost and aero seatpost
Built-in light sensor to activate max output for warning when detecting headlights from rear approaching vehicles
Auto power save and indicator for low battery
Quick release design for various ways of mounting
USB-C charging port for convenient use
Built-in mode memory function
IPX6 water-resistant
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
7/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Good life on flashing modes, though sensor mode drags burn times down unpredictably. Charges in 1.5hrs from flat.
Rate the light for performance:
7/10
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
Rate the light for value:
4/10
It's a quality light, but there are plenty of brighter options that work just fine for less money.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Good for dull or dark commutes, but lacking power for daytime use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Excellent mount and large face.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Not bright enough for sunny day use.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £25.99, the CL05 is a bit expensive for its output, if not its quality. The Topeak Taillux 25 is almost as powerful and £19.99, for instance, while the Magicshine Seemee 100 is £25.99 but has more than three times the power.
The ETC R65 65 Lumen USB Rear Light is also well worth a look at just £15.99, while Ravemen's own CL06 is brighter, longer lasting and the same weight for not much more than the CL05 – £31.99.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Maybe
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
The light unit and the mount are very well made, and while the sensor makes run times unpredictable it can be switched off. With more distinct buttons and either greater brightness or a lower price, this could easily score higher, but it's still good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
