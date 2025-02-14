Zefal Supervision R150 Rear Light

The Zefal Supervision 150 rear light is a five-mode model producing a maximum of 150 lumens but with sensible options for most riding conditions. There are the features we've come to expect, plus a couple of pleasant surprises – and the odd quirk. It charges quickly, and a really positive switch means you'd have to be going some to find it powering up when bouncing around in a bag. As is becoming more common, Zefal hasn't included a charging cable with the light, but most of us will have a stash of USB C cables for phones and other tech.
Specification
Measuring 78x47x28mm and tipping the scales at 73g, the Supervision is made from a reassuringly solid-feeling plastic. Behind the long broad lens (reckoned to project a 270-degree arc of light) live two traditional diodes, rather than the commonly accepted COB (chip on board type).
The on/off switch in the centre of the light is firm and requires a three-second press to power up. It caught me out first time round – I thought the 3.7V 1,200mAh lithium polymer cell wasn't charging. However, it's easily found in the dark, even wearing full-finger gloves. Alternating between the steady and flashing modes is just a question of prodding the switch twice, and then a single prod will change the output. It has a memory function too, adding to the convenience.
It works as a battery life indicator too, showing clear when fully charged, red at 50%, and flashing red when charging.
Zefal has hidden the charge port around the back behind a sturdy silicone panel. It's easily accessible and the cover is a very secure, fit – so much so I've not felt inclined to put a dab of grease on the port cover, even when mounting it low on the chainstay or on my trailer.
This tallies with its IPX6 rating for weatherproofing – the light should resist 'power jets of water from any direction' – and it's been caked in wet, gloopy filth along country lanes and used in torrential rains and has never missed a beat. It's also survived being left in situ when I gave the host bike a deep, sudsy bucket scrub.
Mounts
There are two mounting options – a bag/clothing clip affair and a large silicone 'watch strap' type. The strap needs a bit of gentle stretching before use, but is secure on thinner tubing, such as seatstays, and on seatposts – I had no issues with 25.4mm through to 31.8mm, though it won't work with aero designs.
As for the bag clip, I've found it quite versatile and reliable on jersey pockets and light straps common to panniers and wedge packs.
Performance
Output, though not as retina scorching as some COB units boasting similar firepower, is nonetheless impressive.
Its five modes consist of three steady (80, 50 and 15 lumens) and two flashing (150 and 50lm), which cater for everything from the darkest, wettest nights, to congested town centres and group rides.
Though not marketed as such, the 150-lumen flash is more than up to the job of a daylight flash. Even in strong autumn sunlight, other riders reckoned they could spot it from 125m. At the opposite end of the spectrum, during a very wet, dark night ride, fellow riders reckoned they could see it at 350m.
I also mounted the light on my low-slung trailer and it seemed to do a decent job of keeping it conspicuous to approaching traffic. I alternated between the 150-lumen and 50-lumen flash – the latter for town, or when I've needed to conserve some juice. Along pitch black roads, a neighbour reckoned they could spot the 50lm flash and trailer at a good 100m, citing the distinctive pace, and I've had no issues seemingly staying on the radar when negotiating bigger roundabouts.
The 15lm steady mode is the sort I'd run on an evening group ride or in town. It strikes a nice balance between presence and run-time. Other traffic seemed to take notice at 25-30m through suburban and town sections, and on clear nights, approaching riders reckoned nearer 40m.
The 50-lumen steady is the better bet for dark, unlit sections, overkill for town and group rides, although it hasn't raised heckles on occasions where I've forgotten to nudge down. It's visible to around 70-80m along country roads, 40-45m through town with competing illumination.
The highest 80-lumen steady is impressive – consultation suggests it's visible on dark lanes to 125m; heavy rain saw this dip to around 80m, but it's very conspicuous just the same. The trade-off, of course, is run-times.
Run-times
These seem very faithful to those cited by Zefal, at least in temperatures between 4 and 12°C. It's returned 2:53hrs from the 80lm steady, 5:25hrs from the 50lm steady, and a cell-sipping 15:54hrs from the 15lm steady. The 150lm flashing has returned 7:54hrs and the 50lm flashing 15:56hrs.
One thing to note: there's no auto kickdown for when reserves dwindle.
Charging lives up to the claims, taking a convenient two hours zero to hero when plugged into a computer USB socket, around 10 minutes quicker from the mains.
Value
If you're seeking a simple yet powerful rear light, the Supervision 150 has quite a bit to offer for its £49.99, if a bit pricey perhaps considering it has no sensor technology.
For example, it's the same price as Ravemen's TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection, which also includes a choice of mounting options, including aero seatposts, though the two 100-lumen flashing modes might be a bit restrictive if you wanted a town sensible flash, and the 5-hour charge time could be a turn-off.
It's also a quid more than Magicshine's Seemee 300 Smart Tail Light, which generally impressed Stu last year, who described it as 'a bright light with some clever functions'. And the Seemee 200 Version 2, which I reviewed back in 2023, is over a tenner cheaper at RRP (and currently £36.99), with clever optics and intelligent modes. There's a 10lm steady and group ride mode alongside a more potent 60lm steady, and a smart function that lets the light adjust output between 10 and 60lm. The 'braking function' increases intensity progressively but will put a dent in run-times, though it can be switched off.
Conclusion
There are competitors offering higher levels of sophistication – 'braking' functions and similar sensored tech – for less cash, but nonetheless, the Zefal Supervision 150 is a powerful, user-friendly light well suited to the darkest nights.
Verdict
Capable light with decent output, battery life and charge times, if a little pricier than some
Make and model: Zefal Supervision R150 Rear Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Zefal says: "The Supervision R150 is a rear light for bicycles with a maximum light output of 150 lumens. Very powerful and with a very wide angle of vision, this light ensures optimum visibility for cyclists on the road, both at night and during the day. It's ideal for ultra-cycling enthusiasts looking for a reliable, high-performance rear light, thanks to its long battery life and high luminous intensity.
With its silicone strap and interchangeable clip, it can be fitted without tools to any part of the frame or on a bag. Its central button makes it easy to use, with quick access to the different setting modes. This light has 5 operating modes: 3 steady and 2 flashing modes.
IPX6 certified, the Supervision R150 is water-resistant, so it can continue to be used in rainy conditions. Its long battery life means you'll always be seen on your route.
Available in Supervision F200/R150 #1000 set"
It's a solid and powerful rear light with some nice touches. However, while by no means poor value, it's relatively expensive given there's no sensor technology and it isn't supplied with a charge cable.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
From Zefal:
Material Plastic
Mounting Silicone strap or clip
Dimensions 78x47x28 mm
Lighting type LED
Battery type Polymer
Battery capacity 3.7 V 1200mAh
Modes/steady runtime 80lm (3hrs) 50lm (5hrs30) 15lm (16hrs)
Modes/flash autonomy 150lm (8hrs) 50lm (16hrs)
Angle visibility 270°
Recharge Via USB-C port (cable not supplied)
Recharge time 2hrs (5V 0,6A)
Waterproofing IPX6
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
7/10
Generally intuitive to use. The switch requires a sustained, three-second press to power up/down, which means accidental engagements are unlikely, though it does feel a little long.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
7/10
Both clothing clip and bike mount are reassuringly sturdy and very solid, even on relatively thin diameter tubing. However, it's not compatible with aero tubing, which might be a deal breaker.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
Mounted low on a trailer or on seatstays, ours has been exposed to waterlogged, sometimes muddy sections of road and heavy rain, and been left in situ during deep, sudsy bucket cleans. No issues to date.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Has been faithful to those cited by Zefal (at least in temperatures between 4 and 15°C). Its 2-hour charge times are also relatively quick and convenient.
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
Impressive for the most part, with modes and outputs leaning towards riding along unlit roads rather than built-up environments.
Rate the light for durability:
7/10
Unit and mounts feel reassuringly solid. No obvious weak spots to date.
Rate the light for weight:
6/10
Heavier than some but build quality is reassuringly sturdy.
Rate the light for value:
5/10
It has some strong plus points, including output and solid build quality, but it's not as good value as some that offer higher levels of sophistication, including sensor technology such as braking, for similar, and in some cases less, money.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall performance has been impressive. Though not marketed as such, the 150-lumen flash is very effective as a daylight running mode. Output is particularly suited to the darkest roads and/or trailers and tagalongs, and peripheral punch is also effective. The steady modes are similarly well staircased for most riding contexts, including group rides, but I'd sooner a 15-lumen flash for town duties. Charge and run-times are also generally favourable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Output, solid build quality, very positive switch, and convenient charge times.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Small point but no charge cable as standard (though it's not alone on this), and a lower output flashing mode would have been welcomed.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £49.99 it's a bit pricey considering it has no sensor technology. For example, it's the same price as Ravemen's TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection, which also includes a choice of mounting options, including aero seatposts, though the two 100-lumen flashing modes might be a bit restrictive if you wanted a town sensible flash, and the 5-hour charge time could be a turn-off.
It's also a quid more than Magicshine's SeeMee 300 Smart Tail Light, which generally impressed Stu last year, who described it as 'a bright light with some clever functions'.
And Magicshine's Seemee 200 Version 2, which I reviewed back in 2023, is over a tenner cheaper at RRP (and currently £36.99), with clever optics and intelligent modes that mean it has a lot more presence than its size might suggest. There's a 10-lumen steady and group ride mode alongside a more potent 60lm steady, and a smart function that lets the light adjust output between 10 and 60 lumens. The 'braking function' increases intensity progressively but will put a dent in run-times, though it can be switched off.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Well worth a look if they were primarily riding along unlit roads, but there are some offering greater sophistication for less.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Solid light with good run-times and good output, well suited to long rides along unlit roads. However, there are more sophisticated lights for less.
Age: 51 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
