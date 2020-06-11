The Le Col Sport Jersey II is a lightweight summer top with a more relaxed fit that's aimed at training rather than racing.

It's surprisingly difficult to pull off a 'classic' fit without a jersey looking too baggy, shapeless or uneven, but Le Col's Sport II manages it well.

After a few years of everything being aero, it can be slightly alarming at first to pull on a garment that actually isn't skinsuit-tight. But after a couple of outings I found myself literally relaxing into the Le Col Sport's more forgiving fit.

Le Col says, 'It's a jersey that understands that not every day is race day' and especially during this lockdown when no day is race day, it's been nice to head out for the daily exercise allowance with this philosophy (or marketing, take your pick) ringing in my ears.

The very light fabric that's super-breathable and not so race-tight has been a breath of fresh air in the unfortunately timed heatwave.

The Le Col jersey has also worked well for indoor lockdown Zwift sessions. The fabric is so light and breathable that the draught from the fan easily cuts through, and the polyester/elastane knit doesn't hang on to sweat, drying very quickly indeed if you don't strip off immediately.

Just one, responsibly sourced Bluesign fabric is used throughout. There are set-in sleeves, no mesh panels and the overall impression is of classy simplicity. For me, the sleeve length is perfect, and the sleeve diameter is just right too – neither too skinny nor too short. They also stay in place when in the riding position.

Although the proportions are spot on, I could have sized down to the small from the medium. I am 178cm and 68kg (it's not me in the photos) and I found that because the fabric is so lightweight, I could have done with a little bit more overall tightness to hold the jersey more firmly in place when the pockets were loaded up.

The pockets themselves are a decent size – the Le Col is one of the few jerseys I've worn with pockets tall enough for the 20cm VeloPac Phonepac Plus phone case I was reviewing at the same time – and there's a fourth waterproof zipped valuables pocket.

Despite the pockets being large and the material being light, the jersey doesn't suffer from pocket sag – it's just that it can move slightly off central since it doesn't grip tightly. Even when fully loaded, the Le Col logo on the rear of the Pro bib shorts I've also been reviewing was always visible. He's not stupid, that Yanto Barker.

The monochrome grey and pristine white looks striking on a bright day, but if you prefer more solid colours it also comes in navy/saffron, azure/sky blue and navy/khaki.

Value

Le Col is expensive, desirable, cool kit, so with that in mind £95 is not a ridiculous price. It's the cheapest jersey in the Le Col range, but nothing about it suggests 'cheap' – and it's made in Italy, too.

> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best summer cycling jerseys

The Santini Karma Luce is near the bottom of the Italian brand's jersey range too, is also designed for a more relaxed fit and is £15 cheaper, but I would choose the Le Col for its better fit, bigger pockets and simpler, classier look.

Shimano has attempted a more relaxed fit for a more upright riding position with its Climbers Jersey but the 'sports posture' didn't work so well when in a more aggressive position, with the sleeves pulling up – whereas the Le Col jersey has a versatile fit that works however you're sitting on the bike.

Conclusion

This has been my favourite jersey during the hot days of the lockdown when 'just riding' is what most of us have been doing. The easier fit suits that ethos perfectly. The lightweight fabric is perfect for hot, meandering rides, the pockets are a good size, it looks stylish – Le Col has got everything right here.

Verdict

Lightweight summer training jersey that's classy in both its looks and its performance

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website