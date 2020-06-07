The VeloPac PhonePac Plus is a stylish replacement for the traditional plastic freezer bag that keeps phone, cards, cash and so on dry and in one place. It's big enough for 'plus' sized phone, closes securely with a grip seal and is made from a semi-rigid plastic that keeps its shape and helps reduce pocket sag. VeloPac claims it allows in situ touchscreen operation but my iPhone 7's home button would not work at all through the front panel.

Normally we wouldn't be encouraging people to throw away plastic bags, but in this case you might consider binning it responsibly and using this smart VeloPac PhonePac instead – which looks nicer in the cafe and will provide longer service anyway. In addition, if you return it to VeloPac for specialist recycling at the end of its life you get a 50 per cent discount off a replacement.

In the world of phone portage solutions for cyclists, the VeloPac PhonePac is entry level. At the luxury goods end, you could be spending £79 on a leather Bellroy x MAAP All-Conditions Phone Pocket. So for £8 it does a good job of keeping your phone and whatever else you want to put in it away from rain, sweat, dirt and so on.

However, VeloPac seems to make it in only the 'plus' size, which is 20cm long and too tall for most cycling jersey pockets. If you're using a regular phone, like an iPhone 7 or 8 at 138mm, it can be folded over but, because the plastic is 'semi-rigid' it's not ideal if you're looking for ultimate smooth lines for the rear of your jersey. Having said that, the plastic warms up and becomes less rigid from body heat.

The good news is that regular folding doesn't seem to stress it or compromise it in any way. The grip seal engages just the same after multiple folds and the PVC is supple enough to return to its unfolded shape mark-free. VeloPac says the PhonePac is cold crack resistant to -30°C so it seems like pretty durable stuff.

Does it offer good value? Well, £8 is quite a lot of money for something that is arguably only just above the level of a Ziploc sandwich bag – and which used to be given away regularly in sportive goodie bags or with clothing. For just over twice that, you could get VeloPac's own RidePac Lite for £20, which is a much more sophisticated affair with separate compartments so that keys, money and other valuables don't scratch your touchscreen, and it will last much longer too. In addition, an increasing number of phones are water resistant. Even my iPhone 7, for example, which is classed as ancient being from 2016, is rated IP67, meaning it can survive submerged in water a metre deep for half an hour.

The VeloPac PhonePac is smarter than a plastic bag, but it's too tall for most jersey pockets unless you fold it over, touchscreens can't be operated while inside it as claimed, £8 seems like a lot of money for what it is, and if your phone is already water resistant, as many modern ones are, you may not feel the need for it anyway.

Looks smart and functions well, but too big for jersey pockets and expensive for what it is

