The PAS Normal Studios men's sleeveless baselayer is a high-quality product. It's light, comfortable and great at regulating body temperature during hot-weather rides, and its highly breathable technical mesh construction helps to wick away moisture effectively.

I have a number of baselayers in my collection to cover all weather conditions – both warm and cold. A baselayer is a piece of kit that's become essential, helping me to stay comfortable despite Britain's variable and often inclement weather. As counter-intuitive as it may seem, the addition of a layer under your jersey really does help – wicking sweat away from your body when the temperature ramps up.

During the summer months and its extended heatwave I was wearing a Castelli jersey with tight-fitting aero sleeves. This looked the part but it was a nightmare with other short-sleeved baselayers, as their sleeves tended to ruffle up underneath the jersey. This is where PAS Normal Studios' sleeveless baselayer came in so useful – eradicating this issue and proving extremely comfortable.

It's made from a stretchy polyester and elastane fabric that is soft, comfortable and highly breathable, making it good for moisture transfer and regulating heat. The vest has the PAS Normal Studios logo written on the centre of the chest, with 'road to nowhere' running down back.

It's a smart piece of kit that absolutely looks the part – though it will probably never be seen of course, unless you're dragging yourself up a climb, jersey unzipped like a pro.

I found the label with the washing instructions irritating at first, as it rubbed on the side of my stomach, but a few seconds with a pair of scissors sorted this out. Even during the heatwave's hottest days with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees, this layer did a great job managing sweat transfer. The open-mesh construction promotes cooling through the evaporation of your sweat, yet it weighs so little you forget you're wearing it.

You want any baselayer to be tight fitting and the PAS Normal's fit is 'anatomical' – it does size up small, so do check the size guide carefully.

I found the baselayer easy to wash. I chucked it in the machine at 30 degrees and it was absolutely fine, with its low-bulk construction drying incredibly quickly. It has retained its shape well and kept the bright white look without any yellowing around the neck and arms, which can happen with baselayers.

But if you don't want to take a risk with white, it's also available in navy, magenta, olive and black (the women's baselayer is available in the same five colours and at the same price).

Value and rivals

There's no avoiding the fact this is quite expensive. Yes, it's a great bit of kit but £46 for a vest is steep compared to alternatives such as the Craft Cool Mesh Superlight that Jez tested and rated very highly. This has an RRP of just £30 and is available for less.

That's just a penny more than the sleeveless Nopinz Souplesse Baselayer that George reviewed earlier in the year, which he thought was suitable for year-round use.

Verdict

Minimal weight, excellent comfort and great sweat control – but this quality doesn't come cheap

