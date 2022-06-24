Pas Normal Studios Women’s Sleeveless Base Layer

Pas Normal Studios' Sleeveless Base Layer is a supremely comfortable bit of kit that does what such a layer should. One thing to bear in mind, though, it seems to have been designed to perform optimally with PNS's own bib shorts, and teaming it with anything else might leave you feeling a bit short changed in terms of coverage.

I tested a medium – my usual size in most things – but could easily have worn a large. This is pretty much unheard of for me, so check the size guide as you might need to size up. Sizes run from XXS-XXL.

The cut is minimal – the arm holes sweep forward in a good way, and the neckline is low and certainly not in danger of showing, even with a skin suit type collar, but there is very little to it in terms of length.

Most of the time, I've been teaming the layer with Pas Normal Studios' Essential Bib Shorts (full review to come), a combination that brings out the best of both the shorts and vest. The main body of fabric on the shorts is very high reaching, so complements the shorter-than-average cut of the baselayer.

With shorts that have a lower cut at the front, I experienced a gap between the end of the vest and the start of the shorts. If you have a longer than average torso, or like to be able to tuck your baselayer well into your shorts, this is definitely one to avoid. There's no drop at the rear either, so an aggressive position might mean even less coverage for the lower back.

The 94% polyester, 6% elastane mix makes for a stretchy fabric that feels soft against the skin.

Overall construction is clean and tidy without a loose thread in sight. Seams are all flatlock and, along with the hems, have just as much stretch as the main body. All this means the layer is pretty much invisible to see, and it hardly feels like you're wearing it.

It's available in five different colours, including black and white, which is great, though the branding at the rear may not be for everyone – and it's a little contradictory to PNS's claim that this is an 'invisible layer' (if you combine it with a less than opaque jersey).

Performance

In terms of doing what it is designed to, I'd say PNS's claims are reasonable. The lightweight mesh is breathable and helps move moisture away from the torso. It doesn't do it better than any other I've tested, but it's certainly more comfortable than some.

My main gripe is that, in combination with some bibs – let's not even consider waist shorts – it's not offering coverage for the lower torso, so you're not benefiting from its performance as you would if it was longer.

Here it is combined with the Assos Dyora RS bib shorts.

I don't have any gripes about the cut at the upper end, in fact I've loved the sharp tailoring at the front of the shoulders and the low cut under the arms. It's clearly been design with a road bike position in mind – reaching forward to the hoods or drops doesn't create any gathering, so breathability remains optimal.

Recent mild conditions have been ideal for the layer, when you need a little more than just a jersey, but covering the upper arms/armpits might be a bit over-bearing.

Value

The baselayer does perform well, but as I said above, no better than others I've tried – some of which are a fair bit cheaper.

Craft's £30 Cool Mesh Superlight Sleeveless layer springs to mind as being a great performer, and very comfy. (Jez tested the men's version a few years back and loved it; as did Mat the previous version.)

Lusso's £25 Race Base Mesh women's baselayer is also quite similar. Stu reviewed the men's version some time ago and thought it was very good.

If you are willing to spend more and want length, Anna rated Megmeister's Drynamo when she tested it last year. It's gone up to £54.99.

Conclusion

If the PNS was longer in the body then I'd have zero hesitation in recommending it; it's seriously comfy and does what a baselayer should. However, for optimal performance you'd need to rely on PNS's shorts or similarly cut designs, such as Cafe du Cycliste's Mathilde; if you're happy to do that, it's a worthwhile investment.

Verdict

Exceptionally comfy and does what any decent baselayer should, but the cut is niche and won't be for everyone

