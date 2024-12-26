The Ciovita DriRelease Short Sleeve Baselayer is a comfortable garment, thanks to its soft fabric and irritation-free stitching. But while Ciovita claims that its base layer offers 'excellent wicking' and is good for both warm and cold conditions', I found it was more effective for colder rides, the wicking not as effective as I'd hoped when things warmed up.

> Buy now: Ciovita DriRelease Short Sleeve Baselayer for £44 from Ciovita

Ciovita's base layer is constructed from a 'DriRelease' mesh blended fabric that is designed to combine a cooling performance in warmer conditions and a warming effect when it's colder.

I'm used to wearing sleeveless base layers and my first impressions of this top were very positive – the fabric is really soft on my skin and the fit excellent.

The stretch of the material meant that the base layer was tight but not restrictive, and the length of the torso and sleeves was about right too, which isn't always the case with base layers.

The construction quality feels very good, with neat seams that I couldn't feel at all when I was wearing it.

And one further big plus, at least as far as I'm concerned, is that the DriRelease fabric is made from recycled materials.

I tested this base layer in a wide range of late autumn conditions, which ranged from a mild 15°C to a somewhat chillier -2°C. And in addition to this I also wore it for some indoor rides in a turbo room that's usually around 20°C.

And I have to say that I found that the base layer performed much better in the colder conditions. I think this is because the material is thicker than that used in a lot of other base layers I've worn.

When it was warmer, however, I didn't feel the top was at effective at wicking as I'd hoped for. On warmer test rides I found that it retained a reasonable amount of sweat and was damp at the end of the rides.

Indoor rides are really tough tests, and they showed that the base layer just wasn't as effective at dealing with sweat as other base layers. This doesn't make it a bad top, but this really is one for rides when the temperature's lower than 10°C, and not for warm-weather riding.

Value

The Ciovita DriRelease base layer's £44 price is towards the upper end for an all-round base layer, and I feel there are some other options that may offer you a little better value.

My go-to is the dhb Short Sleeve Base Layer, which offers similar features and comes in at just £28.

I've also used the Castelli Pro Issue SS Base Layer for years, and have found it a very good all-rounder. At £48 its RRP is a little higher than the Ciovita's but in practice you're likely to be able to find it for less.

Our favourite sleeveless, short- and long-sleeved choices are covered in our best cycling base layers buyer's guide.

Conclusion

I found the Ciovita DriRelease Short Sleeve Baselayer both comfortable and a very good fit, but while it performed excellently induring colder rides, it just wasn't as effective as I'd hoped at wicking away sweat when things got a little warmer.

Verdict

Soft, comfortable, warm and effective in the cold – but not so great in warmer conditions

