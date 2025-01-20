The Velocio Men's Deep Winter Base Layer is, as its name suggests, made for the coldest and worst weather you're likely to be riding in. It's super thick but with thinner panelling on the back, and I've found it kept me really warm no matter what the weather was doing.
Having reviewed Velocio's tights last year and loved them, I was hoping for equally good things with this baselayer; it has a lot to live up to.
I was surprised yet impressed when I saw its thickness; it's got to be twice as thick as most of my winter baselayers, so I knew I was in for some warmth when riding.
I wasn't disappointed; this baselayer packs a punch, keeping me warmer than any other baselayer I've tried. It isn't just a rug, either – the back panel is quite a lot thinner than the rest, and this helps reduce unnecessary sweating. This panel is made from a merino mesh and it really does help to reduce sweating while riding.
The front and sleeves of the baselayer are made from a merino/polyester blend, with a waffle texture across the inside. This feels comfortable against the skin while providing really impressive warmth on bitterly cold days.
As someone who tends to run pretty hot on the bike, I've had to pick and choose the right days to wear this baselayer, as I've found that I can overheat if it's too warm out. Paired with Velocio's One jacket, which I'm also reviewing, I was on the limit of being too warm when it got even over 5°C, which is pretty crazy.
If you're similar to me, then pairing this baselayer with a thinner long sleeve jacket gives you a comfortable body temperature between around 0-10°C, only needing a thicker jacket if it's raining or down below freezing.
If you struggle in colder temperatures, though, then pairing this with a thicker jacket should keep you warm down into the low digits.
Fit & sizing
The fit is a little on the large side, so I would recommend checking out the sizing guide on Velocio's website to make sure you get the one that suits you best.
I always wear a medium top, and that's what the size guide suggested for me here – just – but it's slightly bigger and baggier than I'm used to. It's not unusable by any stretch, but just has a little more room to breathe than would be perfectly ideal for me. Whether this is an influence of American sizing I'm not sure, but it's something to bear in mind.
I would also recommend cutting out the label; it's super long and seemed to irritate my skin quite quickly.
Velocio boasts some impressive eco credentials, with options to repair damage to its kit should it occur, along with committing 1% of its annual revenue to environmental charities. The bagging used for delivery is also compostable, which is a really nice touch.
Value
The price is certainly no small hurdle, however, and £100 for a baselayer is definitely not cheap. Gorewear offers its M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt for £59.99, for example, and Ed thought it provided exceptional warmth for how thin it is – aside from the draughty neckline...
The GripGrab Expert 2 Thermal base layer is a warm and comfy option, although again Steve said it was comfy up to 10°C, which means the Velocio one is going to be a tad warmer. It's gone up a little since our review, but is still 'only' £63.
It doesn't look so bad compared with the Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1, though, at £125. If you can afford it, though, George reckons it's excellent, and you're getting what you pay for...
Conclusion
If you tend to feel cold on the bike, or the super cold temperatures in the winter get to you, this option from Velocio should be a real challenger for your money. It's definitely not a cheap option – especially if you ride a lot and need multiple baselayers – but for deep-winter riding it is very good.
Verdict
Very warm, thick and comfortable baselayer, at an impressively high price...
Make and model: Velocio Mens Deep Winter Base Layer
Tell us what the product is for
Velocio says: 'Effective layering is the key to winter riding. The Deep Winter Base Layer is the first line of defense when the temperatures drop, while maintaining breathability through a merino mesh back panel.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio lists:
Thermal weight merino/polyester blend for long-lasting performance
Grid-backed fabric throughout front and sleeves aids in insulation
Lightweight merino mesh back panel is highly breathable
Flatlock seams throughout for next-to-skin comfort
Slim fit for layering underneath bib straps
Fabric Content
66% Polyamide, Recycled 25% Wool, 9% Polyamide
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
It's a well-made baselayer that's dealt with use and washing.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It's helped keep me warm in the coldest weather.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
I've had no issues yet, no loose threads or anything.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The sleeves are a good length for me, and the body is long enough to tuck down nicely.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
It's on the baggier side of what I would expect.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
It's neither heavy nor light, but I don't think that matters much when it comes to keeping warm.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Once the super-long tag has been cut out, it's great, with the waffle texture feeling nice against the skin.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's warm and does the job well, but it's very expensive – though cheaper than Assos' Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing was easy, and it came out clean at 30°C.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It was great for keeping me warm, and the thinner back panel helped with sweat build-up too.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Having a very warm option for when the weather was bitterly cold.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's expensive, if not as much as some...
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's more expensive than most, topping almost every option from Rapha, for example, though the Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1 is £125.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yep
Would you consider buying the product? If it was discounted, or I won the lottery.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they really struggled in the cold, then yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This baselayer is great at doing what you want and keeping you warm in the winter. It's thick, comfortable and warm, but with nice touches like a thinner mesh back panel to reduce sweating. It's expensive, though, so you pay for all of that.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
