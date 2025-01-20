The Velocio Men's Deep Winter Base Layer is, as its name suggests, made for the coldest and worst weather you're likely to be riding in. It's super thick but with thinner panelling on the back, and I've found it kept me really warm no matter what the weather was doing.

Having reviewed Velocio's tights last year and loved them, I was hoping for equally good things with this baselayer; it has a lot to live up to.

I was surprised yet impressed when I saw its thickness; it's got to be twice as thick as most of my winter baselayers, so I knew I was in for some warmth when riding.

I wasn't disappointed; this baselayer packs a punch, keeping me warmer than any other baselayer I've tried. It isn't just a rug, either – the back panel is quite a lot thinner than the rest, and this helps reduce unnecessary sweating. This panel is made from a merino mesh and it really does help to reduce sweating while riding.

The front and sleeves of the baselayer are made from a merino/polyester blend, with a waffle texture across the inside. This feels comfortable against the skin while providing really impressive warmth on bitterly cold days.

As someone who tends to run pretty hot on the bike, I've had to pick and choose the right days to wear this baselayer, as I've found that I can overheat if it's too warm out. Paired with Velocio's One jacket, which I'm also reviewing, I was on the limit of being too warm when it got even over 5°C, which is pretty crazy.

If you're similar to me, then pairing this baselayer with a thinner long sleeve jacket gives you a comfortable body temperature between around 0-10°C, only needing a thicker jacket if it's raining or down below freezing.

If you struggle in colder temperatures, though, then pairing this with a thicker jacket should keep you warm down into the low digits.

Fit & sizing

The fit is a little on the large side, so I would recommend checking out the sizing guide on Velocio's website to make sure you get the one that suits you best.

I always wear a medium top, and that's what the size guide suggested for me here – just – but it's slightly bigger and baggier than I'm used to. It's not unusable by any stretch, but just has a little more room to breathe than would be perfectly ideal for me. Whether this is an influence of American sizing I'm not sure, but it's something to bear in mind.

I would also recommend cutting out the label; it's super long and seemed to irritate my skin quite quickly.

Velocio boasts some impressive eco credentials, with options to repair damage to its kit should it occur, along with committing 1% of its annual revenue to environmental charities. The bagging used for delivery is also compostable, which is a really nice touch.

Value

The price is certainly no small hurdle, however, and £100 for a baselayer is definitely not cheap. Gorewear offers its M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt for £59.99, for example, and Ed thought it provided exceptional warmth for how thin it is – aside from the draughty neckline...

The GripGrab Expert 2 Thermal base layer is a warm and comfy option, although again Steve said it was comfy up to 10°C, which means the Velocio one is going to be a tad warmer. It's gone up a little since our review, but is still 'only' £63.

It doesn't look so bad compared with the Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1, though, at £125. If you can afford it, though, George reckons it's excellent, and you're getting what you pay for...

Conclusion

If you tend to feel cold on the bike, or the super cold temperatures in the winter get to you, this option from Velocio should be a real challenger for your money. It's definitely not a cheap option – especially if you ride a lot and need multiple baselayers – but for deep-winter riding it is very good.

Verdict

Very warm, thick and comfortable baselayer, at an impressively high price...