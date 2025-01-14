Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Base layers
Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P12024 Assos ULTRAZ WINTER LS SKIN LAYER P1.jpg

Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1

9
by George Hill
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 09:45
3
£125.00

VERDICT:

9
10
Pricey but excellent baselayer that's warm, comfortable and breathable, with a brilliant fit
Very warm
Comfortable
Impressive wicking
Price
Trickier to get on than others
Weight: 
185g
Contact: 
www.assos.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1 is very warm, wicks impressively well, and can be used repeatedly without becoming too smelly. It's one of the most expensive baselayers we've seen on road.cc, but it is also one of the best I've used, helping to justify the price. If it's a bit too steep, check out others in our guide to the best cycling baselayers.

> Buy now: Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1 for £125 from Assos

As something that is designed to keep you warm, that seems like the logical place to start this review, and, unsurprisingly, this works incredibly well. I used this by itself under a jacket without a mid-layer down to -3°C and would have happily gone lower as it performed absolutely fine at that level. Chuck in a mid-layer and I would happily wear this down to temperatures I thought I'd be unlikely to ever find in the UK (until early Jan).

2024 Assos ULTRAZ WINTER LS SKIN LAYER P1 - shoulders.jpg

Alongside this, it offers impressive wicking; it quickly moved moisture away from my body regardless of how many mince pies I was trying to burn off, going full gas up my local climb, and despite being warm throughout I never overheated, even when I was really exerting myself.

It's made from a blend of merino wool and synthetic material, which means that it maintains the warmth and softness of wool without having the same kind of pull on the skin and potential irritation that pure wool can.

2024 Assos ULTRAZ WINTER LS SKIN LAYER P1 - hem.jpg

The body section is made as a single piece, with the only seams being those attaching the sleeves, meaning less potential to rub and irritate.

The material is also super stretchy, well beyond what you would expect from a baselayer. This is one of the reasons why it can sit so comfortably against the skin without ever feeling restrictive – more on that in a minute.

2024 Assos ULTRAZ WINTER LS SKIN LAYER P1 - sleeve detail.jpg

It's worth noting that I was testing this alongside the Assos Mille GT Eisenherz Ultraz Winter Bib Tights S11 which have no back panel, so I could very easily judge the breathability and wicking by themselves. I've used many baselayers over the years, and I can't think of another that would beat it in terms of wicking.

One element that helps is its second-skin fit. While this may sound like marketing gumph, as all baselayers sit against the skin, this one is different. The closest feeling I can use to describe it is like when a material sticks to your skin with static, except here your hairs don't stand on end. It does mean that it needs more adjusting initially than other baselayers, with it bunching when you first put it on as it wants to just sit against the skin and not naturally stretch into place, but once you've sorted it, it stays put throughout rides while allowing jerseys and jackets to slide over the top.

2024 Assos ULTRAZ WINTER LS SKIN LAYER P1 - back.jpg

As you might expect from a cold weather baselayer, it has a higher neck, which I was initially a little concerned about as I have grown a beard, and historically those two things don't mix well. However, the material used is soft and doesn't pull on hair at all, so it was comfortable even on long rides when I was shifting around a lot.

Another impressive element to the baselayer is odour control. I have worn this for several rides before feeling the need to chuck it in the wash, which is really saying something. In the last three days I've used this on two rides and one run, and it was only after that third outing I felt I should wash it, although it still doesn't really smell.

Value

Okay, at £120 it's not cheap – in fact it's one of the most expensive we've seen on road.cc – but as I've already said, it's also one of the best I have used. So while it isn't a bargain, it does justify the price – to a certain extent anyway. It's not Assos' most expensive winter baselayer, either, sitting below the GTO Winter LS DermaSensor.

It is more expensive than other high-end offerings, though, such as Rapha's Insulated Windblock Base Layer, which has an rrp of £110. Rapha's option also has a windproof front panel, but it's entirely synthetic material rather than a wool blend.

MAAP's Deep Winter Thermal Base Layer is cheaper still at £90. This has a similar synthetic and wool blend as the Assos, though the neck isn't as high so it's unlikely to offer the same insulation quality.

We also have a review of Velocio's Men's Deep Winter Base Layer coming soon – that's also a little cheaper at £102, and includes 25% recycled wool.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a very impressive and versatile baselayer that is warm, comfortable, and offers excellent wicking and breathability.

> Buy now: Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1 for £125 from Assos

Verdict

Pricey but excellent baselayer that's warm, comfortable and breathable, with a brilliant fit

road.cc test report

Make and model: Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1

Size tested: M/L

Tell us what the product is for

Assos says: "The warmest foundational layer for winter's coldest, most extreme conditions, refined with an ultra-high collar, additional odorControl, and a highly elastic wool blend for body-mapping insulation.

"Merino wool and a highly elastic, highly insulating synthetic blend provide the most insulation of any of our skin layers, with an updated neck-warmer collar construction that extends the protection. The ultrasoft textile doesn't irritate like wool, and its high elasticity means it also doesn't lose its shape when it stretches. Instead, it moves with your body, maintaining a low-volume, next-to-skin fit to trap warmth and expel moisture – both of which are critical for comfort in deep winter."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Assos:

The wool blend mixes the natural warmth of Merino wool with synthetic materials to grant high stretch and return

Ultraz base layer incorporates higher carbon content and natural antimicrobial properties of merino wool for permanent odour control

Second-skin fit improves moisture-wicking performance

Single-piece construction eliminates seams and friction

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made, and that it's made without seams in a single piece is particularly impressive.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Superb. It's very, very warm while also have excellent breathability and wicking.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

With fewer seams and super stretch there is little chance of this ripping and it's likely to last a long time.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

The super stretchy material means it sits close to the skin comfortably for that 'second skin' fit.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

The M/L I tested sized up as I would expect.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Very comfortable, with particular care seeming to have been given to how it sits against the body, the removal of seams to reduce irritation, and the material blend meaning it doesn't irritate like merino wool can.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

This is an expensive baselayer, but also an exceptional one – so it's about right.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No special treatment required, just chuck it in at 30 and don't tumble dry.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well. It is warm, comfortable, and breathable – great for long and cold rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The fit – the way it sits against the skin is remarkable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Rapha's Insulated Windblock Base Layer is a little cheaper at £110 and has a windproof front panel, but is entirely synthetic material rather than a wool blend.

MAAP's Deep Winter Thermal Base Layer is also slightly cheaper at £90. This has a similar synthetic and wool blend as the Assos, though the neck isn't as high, so is unlikely to offer the same insulation quality.

We also have a review of Velocio's Men's Deep Winter Base Layer coming soon – that's £99 and includes 25% recycled wool.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a superb baselayer that's warm, comfortable, breathable, and sits very well under a jacket or mid-layer. The material blend balances warmth with comfort, bringing the best of merino and acrylic without the downsides of either.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1 2025
Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer P1
Assos 2025
Assos
George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

Add new comment

3 comments

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 1 hour ago
0 likes

£125 for a wifebeater.   Really?

 

Avatar
panda replied to Secret_squirrel | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I still have one of those!  The old string-vest style base layer.  Came with a free 4-pack of Stella Artoris.

Doesn't work at all with the modern uber-tight clingy aero jerseys, but then nor does my torso, so wifebeater still sees active service.

Avatar
leedorney | 2 hours ago
0 likes

😳

Latest Comments

 