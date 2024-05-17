With a custom design by British artist Remi Rough, the Kostüme EDIT003 Men's Long Sleeve Base Layer is designed to work perfectly with the matching EDIT003 long sleeve jersey I've also been reviewing, though Kostüme suggests it can be worn on its own, too. It's comfortable and fits well, and is a good choice for spring days when things are warming up but you don't want your arms out yet.

> Buy now: Kostüme EDIT003 Men's Long Sleeve Base Layer for £60 from Kostüme

The baselayer is part of Kostüme's 10-piece EDIT003 range, a limited edition run of kit featuring artwork by former street artist Remi Rough.

It's made from a deeply textured waffle fabric which Kostüme says traps air pockets against the skin, helping to keep you warm while also wicking away moisture.

The fabric is made from recycled bottles, which I think is awesome, though it feels a little weird to begin with. Presumably it's the recycled plastic in the material that makes it feel a littler harsher to the touch than, say, Lycra, but in practice it's perfectly comfortable against the skin.

I've found the wicking to be decent, too, maxing out at about 15°C for me, which is in line with Kostüme's cited temperature range for the baselayer of 2-15°C.

On cooler days it offers some protection, but it's definitely no thermal. It's designed to be used in conjunction with the matching long sleeve top, and with a gilet on as well I was just about comfortable to about 7°C; any colder, though, and I wanted a thermal baselayer or a thicker top layer.

The neck of the baselayer is quite low cut, which is good for pairing with outer layers, and Kostüme has used offcuts of its jersey material at the cuffs to create a snug fit and ensure the sleeves never ride up. Kostüme did have a bit of a problem making the cuffs on our particular garment, and they've come out tighter than they were supposed to (it was a bit of a fight to get on, but comfortable once I'd got there), so the final version should be a little easier and just pleasantly tight. I really like the way the artwork on the cuffs just pokes out of the end of the sleeves of the matching jersey.

There is a small pocket around the back, either for storing something away under any other layers or handy if you're wearing the baselayer on its own.

The baselayer pairs perfectly with the matching long sleeve jersey – I think they look pretty awesome together – and it can be worn with other long sleeve jerseys, too, though it won't necessarily match as well (you can still show off the sleeve pattern slightly).

I really don't think it works well with short sleeve jerseys, though, and that's the slight sticking point for me. It's made from the sort of fabric I would choose when it's warm enough for a short sleeve jersey, but then I'd choose a short sleeve or sleeveless baselayer. I guess it depends on how hot or cold you run.

Value & conclusion

At £60 it's at the expensive end for baselayers, although if you buy it with the matching long sleeve jersey then Kostüme offers 10 per cent off. Plus it's only available in limited numbers and with custom artwork.

It is cheaper than the Q36.5 Base Layer 2 I reviewed last year, which is £76, and it's the same price as a Pas Normal Studios sleeveless mesh layer – and you're not getting any custom artwork with those.

Overall, it does a good job in combination with the matching jersey. The colourful artwork won't be to everyone's taste, but if you're a fan of Remi Rough you'll love it, as will those who like to wear something a little different.

Verdict

Good quality with great eco credentials, and works well in combination with the matching jersey, for fans of Remi Rough