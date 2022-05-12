The Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer is breathable, sits comfortably against the skin, and has a really useful temperature range that makes it especially practical at this time of year.

I tend to find dressing for cycling at this time of year a bit of a challenge, especially for commutes, given that in the morning you can easily be riding in temperatures under 5°C and cycling home in over 15°C. A versatile baselayer that can cope with a range of conditions is one of the most useful bits of kit you can have to manage this, and the Souplese is designed to be exactly that, with thermal regulation being one of its strongest points.

Key to this, as with most underlayers, is its ability to quickly move moisture away from the body and keep the skin dry; it does this impressively well.

Nopinz has used the same mesh material throughout, whose four-way stretch enables it to sit close to the body without any wrinkles or folds, essential for being able to wick moisture effectively.

I used the baselayer in a range of conditions – under several layers as well as below just a single jersey that was halfway unzipped. It worked well however many layers sat on top, keeping me dry and comfortable.

Its comfort is helped by the minimal labels and seams, so there isn't much to irritate the skin; and the label it does have is soft silicone with instructions to remove it. There are also some graphics that are heat applied, so, again, do not irritate the skin at all.

At £29.99 it's a decent price, too – the same as the Lusso Pain Cave Eco Summer Base Layer that Shaun reviewed last year, though that appears to be aimed more towards higher temperatures and it's also made out of recycled PET bottles.

The Chapeau Mesh Base Layer Sleeveless is three quid more, having gone up to £32.99 since Stu reviewed it last year; he found it similarly comfortable and effective at wicking.

Overall, this is a very good baselayer that keeps you well regulated whether you're trying to keep warm in the cold or cool in the heat. It's a particularly good choice for this time of year, when temperatures can vary so greatly.

Verdict

Effective and versatile baselayer that regulates your temperature well

