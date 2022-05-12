Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Base layers
Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer

Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer

8
by George Hill
Thu, May 12, 2022 15:45
0
£29.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Effective and versatile baselayer that regulates your temperature well
Can be used in a variety of conditions
Nice fit
Good breathability
Weight: 
73g
Contact: 
nopinz.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer is breathable, sits comfortably against the skin, and has a really useful temperature range that makes it especially practical at this time of year.

I tend to find dressing for cycling at this time of year a bit of a challenge, especially for commutes, given that in the morning you can easily be riding in temperatures under 5°C and cycling home in over 15°C. A versatile baselayer that can cope with a range of conditions is one of the most useful bits of kit you can have to manage this, and the Souplese is designed to be exactly that, with thermal regulation being one of its strongest points.

> Buy now: Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer for £29.99 from Nopinz

Key to this, as with most underlayers, is its ability to quickly move moisture away from the body and keep the skin dry; it does this impressively well.

2022 Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer - back.jpg

Nopinz has used the same mesh material throughout, whose four-way stretch enables it to sit close to the body without any wrinkles or folds, essential for being able to wick moisture effectively.

I used the baselayer in a range of conditions – under several layers as well as below just a single jersey that was halfway unzipped. It worked well however many layers sat on top, keeping me dry and comfortable.

Its comfort is helped by the minimal labels and seams, so there isn't much to irritate the skin; and the label it does have is soft silicone with instructions to remove it. There are also some graphics that are heat applied, so, again, do not irritate the skin at all.

2022 Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer - tail.jpg

At £29.99 it's a decent price, too – the same as the Lusso Pain Cave Eco Summer Base Layer that Shaun reviewed last year, though that appears to be aimed more towards higher temperatures and it's also made out of recycled PET bottles.

The Chapeau Mesh Base Layer Sleeveless is three quid more, having gone up to £32.99 since Stu reviewed it last year; he found it similarly comfortable and effective at wicking.

> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best cycling baselayers

Overall, this is a very good baselayer that keeps you well regulated whether you're trying to keep warm in the cold or cool in the heat. It's a particularly good choice for this time of year, when temperatures can vary so greatly.

Verdict

Effective and versatile baselayer that regulates your temperature well

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Nopinz says: "What's underneath is just as important as what's on the outside. The Souplesse Base Layers are made of highly breathable, four-way stretch fabrics that combine to form a a lightweight, ultra-comfortable, performance under-layer that you'll forget you're wearing.

"Low-profile seams are used throughout to further enhance the garment, while heat applied oil slick graphics provide a premium finish to matches the rest of the Souplesse range."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Nopinz lists these features:

Moisture wicking.

Improved thermal regulation.

Four way stretch.

Heat applied oil slick graphics.

Low profile seams.

Use all year round to help stay drier and more comfortable.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Well made with strong seams and a good choice of material.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

It does everything you need from a baselayer, wicking well and keeping your temperature well regulated.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

Its four-way stretch allows it to sit close to the skin and wick moisture effectively.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

The large fitted as I would expect.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

It's very comfortable to wear even on the longest rides, helped by flatlocked seams and a lack of labels.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

On a par with similar types.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Easy, I washed it at 30 and despite loads of sweating it got rid of all odours effectively.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, it kept me warm/cool and dry in a variety of conditions.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The wicking works well.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing major jumps out.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's on a par with similar: £3 less than the Chapeau Mesh Base Layer Sleeveless that Stu reviewed, and the same price as the Lusso Pain Cave Eco Summer Base Layer, though that appears to be aimed more towards higher temperatures.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good: an effective and comfortable baselayer that is useful for changeable conditions.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer 2022
Nopinz Souplesse Base Layer
Nopinz 2022
nopinz
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

Latest Comments