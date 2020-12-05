Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Shorts & 3/4s

Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts

9
by Iwein Dekoninck
Sat, Dec 05, 2020 15:45
2
£98.00

VERDICT:

9
10
Premium-feeling bib shorts at a non-premium price
Great fit
Comfortable pad
Premium feel
Strong price
Weight: 
224g
Contact: 
stolengoat.com

Stolen Goat's Bodyline One Bib Shorts are the company's least expensive offering, yet still extremely impressive. The pad works brilliantly, the one-seam construction fits well, and compression and muscle support is good. I've worn these on long days out as well as for Zwift Racing League sweat fests, and I can't fault them.

> Buy these online here

The Bodyline's fabric is an 80% polyamide, 20% elastane mix, and sewn with a single seam down the centre line and under the pad to minimise potential pressure points. It has a sort of honeycomb pattern on the inside, which makes it plenty stretchy and gives just the right amount of compression.

2021 Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts - back.jpg

The outside is treated with Schoeller Textiles' Coldblack, which reflects sunlight to keep you cooler and protect from UV rays.

2021 Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts - cuff gripper.jpg

Instead of the usual silicone grippers, these use wide elastic cuffs. I found them less aggressively grippy, yet effective and comfortable too.

2021 Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts - cuff.jpg

The pad

The pad is a proprietary affair, apparently 'developed alongside household names in the professional peloton'. It has a dimpled surface to aid airflow, and is antibacterial. I've used these for all kinds of durations, on the road and on Zwift, and my backside has not reported any problems. Top marks.

2021 Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts - chamois.jpg

Stolen Goat is upfront about their clothing being made elsewhere: SG designs it, then the fit, form and function is taken care of by Bioracer, which has serious pedigree in competitive clothing for the pros. That experience and know-how is immediately obvious when you put these on.

Sizing

Stolen Goat approaches sizing slightly unusually. As the fabric is so stretchy, it bases everything on waist size, with height being less relevant. The size guide asks you to measure the widest part of your hips and waist and base your size on that.

2021 Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts - legs back.jpg

My waist is around 32 inches, my hips around 36in. The former puts me in the lower end of size medium, the latter in the middle of large. We've got a medium on test, and it's exactly the fit I like: nicely compressive. And no, that's not me in the pictures...

Stolen Goat does say to size up for a looser fit and down for tighter, so I'd say the sizing is about right.

Value

These are a little cheaper than the also excellent La Passione Club Bib Shorts (£105), a lot cheaper than the Ale Agonistas (£160), and cheaper again than Rapha's Team Crit Bib Shorts (£175).

2021 Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts - straps front.jpg

All these pale into insignificance besides something like the Rapha Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts at £275, but though these are 44g lighter at 180g, they're not otherwise massively better than the Stolen Goats.

Okay, the Bodyline One Bib Shorts are a little more expensive than Bioracer's own Spitfire bibs, but those lack the single seam construction and the Coldblack coating.

Overall

I like these shorts. I like how they look, how they fit and how they perform. And I like the price too. At £98, they're not the cheapest in absolute terms, but their fit, build and performance is premium level.

Verdict

Premium-feeling bib shorts at a non-premium price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Stolen Goat says: "Not all black cycling bib shorts are created equal. These feature everything you need for all day performance and comfort, subtle branding to complement any kit selections you wish to make..."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Stolen Goat lists:

Options for men & women

Just one seam for maximum comfort

Coldblack technology to prevent overheating

Compressive fabric

Elastic gripper cuffs

4-way stretch

Superior 'dimple' chamois pad with perfect placement and antibacterial qualities

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Stolen Goat approach sizing unusually – it's all based on hip/waist width. Mine measures 94cm which puts me in a large, but I like a tight fit and the medium actually fitted well.

Rate the product for weight:
 
6/10

A little heavy, but still only 30-40g up on far more expensive shorts.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Manages all day rides no problem.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Premium performance for non-premium brand pricing. What's not to like?

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems. The washing instructions say "hand wash 30 degrees, no fabric softener or bleach, do not wring, do not tumble dry and iron. Avoid contact with Velcro and raw materials". That last bit is a mistranslation - Bioracer makes this kit and they are based in Belgium. What they actually mean is avoid contact with rough materials.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Kept me happy on long rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The fit feels just right, and the pad works really well.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No dislikes.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The performance of these shorts is comparable to Castelli Premio bib shorts at half the price. Compared to the bib shorts we reviewed recently, they are a little cheaper than the La Passione Club Bib Shorts (£105), a lot cheaper than the Ale Agonista Plus Bibshorts (£160) or Rapha's Team Crit Bib Shorts (£175).

You can buy almost three pairs of the Stolen Goats for a pair of Rapha Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts (£275). The Bioracer Spitfire bibshorts are slightly cheaper at £84, but do not have the same single seam construction or the Coldblack sun reflection technology.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These bib shorts fit brilliantly, have a nice compressive feel and the pad works really well. They punch well above their price point – I can't think of anything I would want to change about them.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 38  Height: 1.78m  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: All of them!  My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift

Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts 2020
Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts
Stolen Goat 2020
Stolen Goat

Latest Comments