Assos has used a blend of polypropylene, elastane, and polyamide to create what is a highly breathable and soft pair of summer socks.
There are two element to the socks: around the ankle they're thicker and have a tighter fit, while the fit around the foot is looser and less constrictive. This means they stay up well, with excellent grip around the ankles, while remaining light and breathable throughout – even hours into the longest rides.
The socks are what Assos refers to as a 'classic' length; they sat just above my ankle joint. They are probably a bit shorter than some traditionalists might want, but for me they were ideal for long summer rides.
Overall, these look good, keep your feet cool, and are comfortable over long rides. Also, possibly a first for Assos kit I've reviewed, they won't break the bank!
Impressively cool and comfortable summer socks at a surprisingly reasonable price
Make and model: Assos Monogram Socks Evo8
Tell us what the product is for
Assos says these are: "Lightweight summer socks featuring a classic length, paired with a striking geometric pattern."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Assos lists:
Light summer socks
Elasticated and breathable
Adapt to the foot for a superior fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made with very few seams.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Stay cool and dry – just what you need in a summer sock.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
All good so far, but they are light, so don't expect them to last forever.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Breezy on long, hot summer rides – exactly what you need.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
I can't believe I'm saying this about Assos, but these are surprisingly well priced.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Simple, wash at 30 degrees. No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well: they kept my feet cool and comfortable even on hot rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Effective cooling.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing springs to mind.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Lusso's Pain Cave Summer Socks are £1 cheaper, but they size up small and are prone to snagging. The 7mesh Fading Light socks offer a similar quality to the Assos pair, but cost £5 more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are breathable, comfortable and stylish socks that keep your feet cool for hours in the saddle, and the price is very reasonable. There's little to complain about.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
