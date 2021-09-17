Assos Monogram Socks Evo8

Assos monogramSocks evo8 are great in hot weather; they're cool, soft, comfortable and look good to boot.

Assos has used a blend of polypropylene, elastane, and polyamide to create what is a highly breathable and soft pair of summer socks.

There are two element to the socks: around the ankle they're thicker and have a tighter fit, while the fit around the foot is looser and less constrictive. This means they stay up well, with excellent grip around the ankles, while remaining light and breathable throughout – even hours into the longest rides.

The socks are what Assos refers to as a 'classic' length; they sat just above my ankle joint. They are probably a bit shorter than some traditionalists might want, but for me they were ideal for long summer rides.

At £13, their RRP is surprisingly middle of the pack for Assos. They're just £1 more than Lusso's Pain Cave Summer Socks, which size up small and Lara found were prone to snagging. And they're £5 less than 7mesh's similar quality Fading Light socks.

Overall, these look good, keep your feet cool, and are comfortable over long rides. Also, possibly a first for Assos kit I've reviewed, they won't break the bank!

Verdict

Impressively cool and comfortable summer socks at a surprisingly reasonable price

