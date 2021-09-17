Support road.cc

review
Socks
Assos Monogram Socks Evo8

Assos Monogram Socks Evo8

8
by George Hill
Fri, Sep 17, 2021 19:45
0
£13.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Impressively cool and comfortable summer socks at a surprisingly reasonable price
Seamless
Soft
Great in hot weather
Weight: 
29g
Contact: 
www.assos.com
Assos monogramSocks evo8 are great in hot weather; they're cool, soft, comfortable and look good to boot.

Assos has used a blend of polypropylene, elastane, and polyamide to create what is a highly breathable and soft pair of summer socks.

There are two element to the socks: around the ankle they're thicker and have a tighter fit, while the fit around the foot is looser and less constrictive. This means they stay up well, with excellent grip around the ankles, while remaining light and breathable throughout – even hours into the longest rides.

The socks are what Assos refers to as a 'classic' length; they sat just above my ankle joint. They are probably a bit shorter than some traditionalists might want, but for me they were ideal for long summer rides.

2021 Assos monogramSocks evo8 2.jpg

At £13, their RRP is surprisingly middle of the pack for Assos. They're just £1 more than Lusso's Pain Cave Summer Socks, which size up small and Lara found were prone to snagging. And they're £5 less than 7mesh's similar quality Fading Light socks.

Overall, these look good, keep your feet cool, and are comfortable over long rides. Also, possibly a first for Assos kit I've reviewed, they won't break the bank!

Verdict

Impressively cool and comfortable summer socks at a surprisingly reasonable price

road.cc test report

Make and model: Assos Monogram Socks Evo8

Size tested: 1

Tell us what the product is for

Assos says these are: "Lightweight summer socks featuring a classic length, paired with a striking geometric pattern."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Assos lists:

Light summer socks

Elasticated and breathable

Adapt to the foot for a superior fit

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Well made with very few seams.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Stay cool and dry – just what you need in a summer sock.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

All good so far, but they are light, so don't expect them to last forever.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

As expected.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Breezy on long, hot summer rides – exactly what you need.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

I can't believe I'm saying this about Assos, but these are surprisingly well priced.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Simple, wash at 30 degrees. No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well: they kept my feet cool and comfortable even on hot rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Effective cooling.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing springs to mind.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Lusso's Pain Cave Summer Socks are £1 cheaper, but they size up small and are prone to snagging. The 7mesh Fading Light socks offer a similar quality to the Assos pair, but cost £5 more.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are breathable, comfortable and stylish socks that keep your feet cool for hours in the saddle, and the price is very reasonable. There's little to complain about.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

