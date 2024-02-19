Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light

If you're looking for a no-nonsense, easy-to-use and capable rear light, I think you'd struggle to find better than the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED at this price, especially given its impressive run-times. It lacks any kind of smart braking technology, but Lezyne offers a more powerful version with this built in, if you really want it.
The Strip Drive 300+ features 10 LEDs (two sets of five inline, side by side). It's a chunky thing, measuring in at 70mm long, 37mm wide and 47mm deep, and weighs 75g, which is slightly towards the heavier end of the spectrum. The built-in rubber mount allows for easy, secure fitment, while the rubber strap simply hooks on one side, and attaches to the opposing hook. It fitted easily to a range of seatposts from my stable, including 27.2, 30.9 and 31.8mm diameters.
There's no spacer to mount the Strip Drive 300+ level with the ground, but in reality, with a slight downward angle there's less chance of it blinding following riders or drivers, and visibility certainly isn't affected (more on that later).
The rubberised body feels tough enough to be dropped by clumsy hands, and also features IPX7 waterproofing (meaning it's capable of protecting against water ingress when immersed in water of up to 1m depth for 30 minutes).
A thick rubber port cover on the bottom of the light reveals the USB-C charging port – there's no charging cable included in the box, but given their ubiquity these days, most people are likely to have one to hand (even iPhone owners now!).
Operating the light is simple: to turn it on just hold down the large button on the top for a couple of seconds; to turn it off just do the same again. Switching between modes is a single press of the button, and there's a memory function so the mode you've chosen will be selected each time you turn it on.
To check the remaining battery charge just press the button once while the light is turned off. Checking charge is simple – a single green light above both rows of LEDs means there's 75-100% remaining, a green and red light means it's between 25-75%, while red means you've got just 0-25% left... time to charge up.
Modes
The Strip Drive 300+ features a fairly typical range of modes – if you've owned a Lezyne rear light before it will certainly feel familiar. These include Economy (15 lumens), Blast (60 lumens), Pulse (60 lumens), Flash 1 (40 lumens), Day Flash 1 (150 lumens), Day Flash 2 (300 lumens), and Femto (5 lumens).
The options are generous enough to cover off the majority of riding conditions and situations you might find yourself in. The full 300-lumen Day Flash 2 is retina-searing to the point I'd be concerned it might actually dazzle anyone following you, but thankfully, the slightly less powerful Day Flash 1 is enough to do the job.
The Strip Drive 300+ also features 270-degree visibility thanks to the way the light is recessed into the body on both sides. It certainly grabs attention from a multitude of angles, day or night. I felt very comfortable having this light behind me during the test period.
The most impressive thing about the Strip Drive 300+ is the run-times. In the lowest 5-lumen Femto mode you get an astonishing 80 hours, making it ideal for multi-day rides, an audax, or any time you might find yourself riding for a long time without access to a charger. This mode isn't weedy either, and will still get you noticed.
Even in the hungriest 60-lumen Blast mode, which is essentially your brightest always-on option (my preferred type), you get a respectable (claimed) 5 hours and 30 minutes' run-time. In my testing I found the real-world time to be not far off that claim. A neat bonus is that when the battery gets very low, the light automatically switches to Femto, to help get you home safely.
The light has a 1,400mAh battery capacity, and charging it up from flat takes about 2.5 hours – not exactly super fast, but reasonable given the long battery life.
Value
For this sort of output, the Strip Drive 300+ is well priced compared with the competition. It lacks any kind of smart technology, which some in this price range have, but not everyone wants or needs this, and the light shines in many other areas – with very long run-times, great weatherproofing and a strong overall lighting performance.
The Cateye Viz 300 Rear Light is also £40 with a max output of 300 lumens, though it has fewer modes, inferior micro-USB charging tech, and a lower IPX rating too (4 vs 7). Battery life is less impressive too, though Steve still thought it was very good overall – and good value compared with some, such as the Lezyne Laser Drive 250 at £65.
If you do want braking technology built in, the Magicshine Seemee 200 Version 2 is a penny under £40 (up £1 since it was reviewed), and features an improved braking function, along with a wide range of lighting options, going all the way up to a sensible 200 lumens in daylight flash mode or when braking. Run-times aren't quite as impressive as the Lezyne, but the Seemee 200 has the advantage of being smaller and lighter.
Or there's the BBB SignalBrake Auto Brake for similar money (£36.99), but this seems to offer a maximum of 50 lumens.
If for some reason you're concerned that the Strip Drive 300+ might not be enough, Lezyne produces the more powerful Strip Drive Pro 400+ for £55, but it's probably overkill.
Overall
If you're not particularly interested in smart braking technology, then the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ is, to my mind, a bit of a no-brainer at £40. It delivers in all the important areas for a rear light. I was particularly impressed by the exceptional run-times, making this not just a light to get you noticed on the road, but one to rely on for many hours – days even – at a time.
Verdict
Long run-times, a range of powerful lighting modes and solid waterproofing make this an easy recommendation
Make and model: Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne says, "Experience the next level of cycling safety with the Strip Drive 300+ Rear light. This exceptional rear light offers ten LEDs and a maximum output of 300 lumens; it is engineered for impressive efficiency and runtime, providing the best beam pattern for optimal light dispersion in even the most challenging conditions. Plus, with an impressive 80-hour max runtime, you can rest assured that this light will last as long as you need it to.
Rigorously tested to IPX7 Waterproofing standards, it is built to withstand various weather conditions. With seven output modes, including highly disruptive Daytime Flash modes, wide-angle optics providing 270° visibility, USB-C waterproof charging(cable not included), and a lightweight yet durable co-molded design, it's the ultimate choice for every cyclist. A versatile mounting system attaches to aero or round seatposts and recharges via a waterproof USB-C connection."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Lezyne lists these features:
Max Lumens: 300
Max Runtime: 80 hours
Battery Capacity (mAh): 1400
Recharge Type: USB-C
Weight: 71g
Dimensions: 70mm, 37mm, 47mm
Features: IPX7, Daytime Flash
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rubberised body feels very tough.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
A chunky thing, possibly a bit bigger than some would like, but it looks great – I prefer the in-line design personally. Very easy to use, with a memory mode, and the light automatically switches to a low power mode when the battery gets low.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
8/10
The rubber strap is pretty straightforward, and the built-in rubber mount on the back of the light makes mounting very easy. It does sit facing down slightly because of the lack of a spacer, but that's probably a good thing with the powerful lighting modes.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
10/10
IPX7 rated. No water found its way into the light during testing.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
10/10
Recharge time was reasonable at 2.5 hours. Run-times are very close to the manufacturer's spec – about 5 hours in the most powerful constant mode, up to an astonishing 80 hours in the lowest power Femto mode.
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
Possibly a bit too bright in the 300-lumen Day Flash 2 mode, but the option is there if you're facing bright winter sun and you want the reassurance of being seen on the road. Loads of other modes to choose from, my preference being the 60-lumen constant mode, which is very bright and eye-catching. Even the lowest 5-lumen Femto mode is enough to get you noticed in low light, and is a great option for those rides through the night.
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
Given that most of the body is rubberised, the Strip Drive 300+ should last a long time. In my experience Lezyne's chunky rubber straps are very durable too.
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
Not the lightest out there, but it's about right for its size and battery capacity.
Rate the light for value:
8/10
You get a lot of light for your money, trading braking technology (which not everyone wants) for features such as a higher power output and longer run-times.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It did exactly what I expected it to, with no unexpected surprises.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The long run-times – you won't have to charge this light very often.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
I think it offers more for the money than most other lights out there. The Cateye Viz 300 has the same price and output and Steve thought it was good value, but the Lezyne has longer run-times, better charging tech and a higher IPX rating. Magicshine's Seemee 200 Version 2 is a good option for the same sort of money, with smart braking tech built in, but the run-times aren't as impressive.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Ultra-long run-times, a great range of powerful lighting options, and a solid build with IPX7 waterproofing. It's excellent.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
2 comments
But presumably including a means to set the beam at the optimum angle means they could have achieved the same outcome by reducing the power consumption, thereby extending the runtime.
The cynic in me says the marketing people prefer to be able to shout a bigger lumen number, obliging the engineers to have the light directed downwards to keep it civilised.
Possibly, though the angle isn't such that the light isn't going to be easily spotted from some way off (unless your seat post is extremely slack), it just prevents the light from shining directly into drivist's eyes like lazer beams.
Plus the effect of a brighter light on a very sunny day, even slightly angled down, is still much more noticeable than a lower lumen light angled perpendicular with the ground (from the testing I've done).