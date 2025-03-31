The Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wind Jkt W is a well-thought-out windcheater you can use both on and off the bike. It offers a nice, relaxed fit, but could do with more reflective details and is pretty expensive for a commuting layer.
Materials
The Bike Commute Wind Jacket from Jack Wolfskin is extremely light and fairly breathable for a windcheater. It's designed as a cycling commuting jacket, but it also works well off the bike and for non-commuting rides, particularly if you like a more relaxed fit.
Its standout material is the Jack Wolfskin Texashield Pro coating. The Pro sits above the Core in the hierarchy of Texashield fabrics, and this is what Jack Wolfskin says about it: 'TEXASHIELD PRO is 100% windproof, highly water-repellent and breathable, and effectively protects against cold and wind. The 3-layer fabric is stretchy, ensures freedom of movement and insulates thanks to the additional inner layer.'
The jacket offers breathability from mesh inserts on the interior of the jacket and some ventilation under each arm. The front of the jacket is a little thicker than the rear, which helps the front to keep wind chill at bay at the front, and to dissipate moisture from the back.
Performance
I tested this through autumn, winter and a tiny little bit of what some might generously call 'spring'. It's been through all sorts of temperatures and numerous outings on various bikes.
On my road bike I prefer to wear something a little tighter fitting, but for e-bike testing and more casual riding, it's become a great stash-and-go option for when I'm not sure what the weather is going to do.
Its very low weight is noticeable when you wear it. In that, it's not that noticeable. Remember the Emperor's New Clothes story, where he's running around thinking he's wearing some incredible fabric but he's naked? Well, that's what this felt like. But thankfully, I wasn't naked.
As a windcheater there's a fine balance between keeping you warm and making sure you're not sweating like you're in a bin bag. The breathability on this jacket is fairly carefully thought through. Though the small venting holes could be bigger, and perhaps a little bit of venting on the back could be beneficial – particularly if you plan on commuting wearing a rucksack.
Otherwise I can't really fault it for its performance. It does find that balance quite well. The description suggests it's Texashield Pro fabric coating is 'water-repellent' rather than waterproof, and I'd say that's pretty accurate. You'll be okay in a light shower, but it won't keep out heavier downpours.
Size and fit
I tested the size S, which comes out at a UK 8/10. This is fairly generous, which is fair enough as this has a 'standard' fit. I managed to layer a jumper and T-shirt underneath it and still have breathing room.
The deep front pockets can easily accommodate a Google Pixel 8 Pro phone – which means they'll likely accommodate a brownie from the bakery or whatever you measure your pocket capacity in.
One problem I did encounter was with the hood. I always ride with a helmet – but the hood was really stretching to get over the helmet. I was a little worried about the durability of the hood's fabric, but so far, it's managed to stay intact.
My only other real criticism is that I'd have preferred greater reflectivity on what is a black jacket. It's also available in a lighter 'eucalyptus' colour and a dark rust, both of which also have the reflective strip on the lower back, a reflective arm logo and reflective cuff details.
I still think I'd have preferred a little more in the way of reflectives on what is such a dark jacket..
Value
Its £125 RRP is a fair chunk of money for a windcheater. That said, you could use it for more than just cycle commuting duties. Pictures on Jack Wolfskin's website show models hiking, so I'm not alone in seeing this as more than just a cycling jacket.
But if we compare it to another standard-fit, multi-discipline wind top such as the £63 Galibier Trail Wind Jacket, its value doesn't look that great.
Then again, we also recently reviewed the Gorewear Everyday Jacket Womens that comes in at £159.99. It could also do with a bit more reflectivity, although Emily did like its use of recycled material, and that you could wear it off the bike.
There are also more road-specific jackets such as the Santini Pure Dye Wind Jacket, which isn't female-specific, offers a closer fit and has microfleece inserts for even colder days, though it could also do with more reflectives. It was £150 when we tested it but is now £134.
Conclusion
The Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wind Jacket Womens is a well-made piece of kit that isn't just for on-the-bike use. I really liked the fit, but wish there was a bit more reflectivity – particularly given the dark colourway.
Verdict
Incredibly lightweight commuting wind jacket that works like a much thicker layer and packs down into a tiny bundle
Make and model: Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wind Jkt W
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Jack Wolfskin says:
"The BIKE COMMUTE WIND JACKET is light and packable enough to stuff into a pocket on your commute bag, while providing full coverage. TEXASHIELD PRO PLAIN WEAVE is highly breathable but wind resistant, and stretches for mobility on the bike. Reflective details make it a great choice day or night."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Jack Wolfskin says:
2 Hip Pockets, Inner Pocket
Hood: Fixed, Adjustable Vision Field
Reflective Print, Reflective Logos, Reflective Details
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
Worked really well as a pack-away layer for cooler days on the bike.
Rate the jacket for durability:
9/10
Tested over a few months and no signs of wear.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
5/10
It's water resistant rather than waterproof, and in practice it's very much drizzle resistant over anything more.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Has some well-placed venting under the arms and mesh panels on the interior of the jacket that help with airflow.
Rate the jacket for fit:
7/10
Fits really well overall and was very comfortable. It has a relaxed cut, which means it's not very tight, though that can mean it gets a little billowy when it's really windy. And I also struggled to fit the hood over my helmet.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
I tested the S, which equates to a UK 8/10 according to Jack Wolfskin. It fitted well over a jumper or mid-layer, so I think size guide is accurate for this casual bit of kit.
Rate the jacket for weight:
9/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
5/10
At £125 it's not exactly a budget windcheater, especially as it's a casual commuting-oriented option rather than a more technical top. Its price puts it up there with more that of more tailored jackets, though the Jack Wolfskin's value is improved somewhat by its versatility, as it also works very well off the bike.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The black colour means it doesn't show dirt as much as a lighter top, and I haven't actually had to wash it even after prolonged use, but as there's no DWR coating on it I'm not concerned about removing any waterproofing.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed very well. I used it across a few seasons, appreciating its ability to keep the wind out on chillier days and its excellent packability.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Its low weight and how easy it is to pack down and carry.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
It's a black jacket and I'd have liked to have seen more reflective details.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's at the top end of what I'd expect to pay for a more casual piece of cycling kit. For example, the Galibier Trail Wind Jacket is just half the price of this £125 option. That said, the Jack Wolfskin still a good deal cheaper than some higher-end road cycling-specific wind jackets – though some of those throw in waterproofing as well.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It performs very well and I really like this windcheater. However, it is expensive for what it is and while there are welcome reflective details, I'd have preferred more on what is a commuter-friendly top.
Age: 29 Height: 5'5 Weight: 55kg
I usually ride: Trek Émonda My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
This is my favourite rant - but I really dont see the point of windproof cycling clobber that isn't properly waterproof - especially for the UK. For similar prices you can get a mostly waterproof alternative like a Gabba or Perfetto and a for bit more you can get something that does both excellently. This weekend was probably one of those rare exceptions where a windblocker was needed - so I just wore my Shakedry.
Windproof stuff always smacks of deliberate and cynical product segregation to me.
YMMV
IMO the problem with lots of waterproof jackets is the DWR layer, which (again, IME. YMMV.), generally isn't very D. And once that layer of repellent isn't working, then it doesn't matter if the water isn't getting through to you if the jacket is sodden - when it is soaked full it'll be heavy and cold, even if technically the rain isn't making it through to your skin.
Some size / colours already reduced to £75, but the choice of colours for a cycling garment is shockly bad. Dark Grey, or either Hedgerow Brown or Green (depending on the time of the year you want to be invisible!).
I accept we all don't want to dress up like Dayglow Derek, but at least put on a couple of contrasting flashes, panel or logos to give the dozy motorists a chance of seeing us.