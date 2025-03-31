The Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wind Jkt W is a well-thought-out windcheater you can use both on and off the bike. It offers a nice, relaxed fit, but could do with more reflective details and is pretty expensive for a commuting layer.

Materials

The Bike Commute Wind Jacket from Jack Wolfskin is extremely light and fairly breathable for a windcheater. It's designed as a cycling commuting jacket, but it also works well off the bike and for non-commuting rides, particularly if you like a more relaxed fit.

Its standout material is the Jack Wolfskin Texashield Pro coating. The Pro sits above the Core in the hierarchy of Texashield fabrics, and this is what Jack Wolfskin says about it: 'TEXASHIELD PRO is 100% windproof, highly water-repellent and breathable, and effectively protects against cold and wind. The 3-layer fabric is stretchy, ensures freedom of movement and insulates thanks to the additional inner layer.'

The jacket offers breathability from mesh inserts on the interior of the jacket and some ventilation under each arm. The front of the jacket is a little thicker than the rear, which helps the front to keep wind chill at bay at the front, and to dissipate moisture from the back.

Performance

I tested this through autumn, winter and a tiny little bit of what some might generously call 'spring'. It's been through all sorts of temperatures and numerous outings on various bikes.

On my road bike I prefer to wear something a little tighter fitting, but for e-bike testing and more casual riding, it's become a great stash-and-go option for when I'm not sure what the weather is going to do.

Its very low weight is noticeable when you wear it. In that, it's not that noticeable. Remember the Emperor's New Clothes story, where he's running around thinking he's wearing some incredible fabric but he's naked? Well, that's what this felt like. But thankfully, I wasn't naked.

As a windcheater there's a fine balance between keeping you warm and making sure you're not sweating like you're in a bin bag. The breathability on this jacket is fairly carefully thought through. Though the small venting holes could be bigger, and perhaps a little bit of venting on the back could be beneficial – particularly if you plan on commuting wearing a rucksack.

Otherwise I can't really fault it for its performance. It does find that balance quite well. The description suggests it's Texashield Pro fabric coating is 'water-repellent' rather than waterproof, and I'd say that's pretty accurate. You'll be okay in a light shower, but it won't keep out heavier downpours.

Size and fit

I tested the size S, which comes out at a UK 8/10. This is fairly generous, which is fair enough as this has a 'standard' fit. I managed to layer a jumper and T-shirt underneath it and still have breathing room.

The deep front pockets can easily accommodate a Google Pixel 8 Pro phone – which means they'll likely accommodate a brownie from the bakery or whatever you measure your pocket capacity in.

One problem I did encounter was with the hood. I always ride with a helmet – but the hood was really stretching to get over the helmet. I was a little worried about the durability of the hood's fabric, but so far, it's managed to stay intact.

My only other real criticism is that I'd have preferred greater reflectivity on what is a black jacket. It's also available in a lighter 'eucalyptus' colour and a dark rust, both of which also have the reflective strip on the lower back, a reflective arm logo and reflective cuff details.

I still think I'd have preferred a little more in the way of reflectives on what is such a dark jacket..

Value

Its £125 RRP is a fair chunk of money for a windcheater. That said, you could use it for more than just cycle commuting duties. Pictures on Jack Wolfskin's website show models hiking, so I'm not alone in seeing this as more than just a cycling jacket.

But if we compare it to another standard-fit, multi-discipline wind top such as the £63 Galibier Trail Wind Jacket, its value doesn't look that great.

Then again, we also recently reviewed the Gorewear Everyday Jacket Womens that comes in at £159.99. It could also do with a bit more reflectivity, although Emily did like its use of recycled material, and that you could wear it off the bike.

There are also more road-specific jackets such as the Santini Pure Dye Wind Jacket, which isn't female-specific, offers a closer fit and has microfleece inserts for even colder days, though it could also do with more reflectives. It was £150 when we tested it but is now £134.

Conclusion

The Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wind Jacket Womens is a well-made piece of kit that isn't just for on-the-bike use. I really liked the fit, but wish there was a bit more reflectivity – particularly given the dark colourway.

Verdict

Incredibly lightweight commuting wind jacket that works like a much thicker layer and packs down into a tiny bundle

