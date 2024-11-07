The Ravemen LR1000 is an impressive little light that packs a pleasingly powerful punch. With its 1,000-lumen maximum output, a secure mount and a very reasonable price, this is a great option if you're looking for a light for shortish rides taking in unlit routes, but don't want to spend a fortune on a super-powerful light.
The testing period for the Ravemen LR1000 couldn't have been better. It coincided with the weeks when autumn was moving towards winter, and when my morning commutes were ridden in the dark. This has given me a chance to really put the Ravemen to the test – and it has performed very well for such a compact unit.
I can safely say that when I was riding on those grim and pitch-black mornings, this has all the brightness you need – even on its second highest, 500-lumen, setting.
It's easy to attach it too. The Ravemen has a decent mount with a rubber strap that you attach to your bar. You then slide the light into place and secure it with a small tab. Simple and effective.
It also works with pretty much any bar – though after a few weeks of daily use it had left some small marks on my carbon bar, where the mount's hard plastic vibrated against the carbon. A layer or two of tape would prevent this.
To take the light off you just press the rear locking tab and slide it off, which makes charging it easy.
You can also charge the light while you're using it, or even charge your phone from the light, using it as a power bank.
Ravemen's claimed run-times were extremely accurate, the light giving me around 90 minutes at full power and two and a half hours on the second brightest setting.
One slight disappointment is working out the battery level. The only indication you get is when you turn the light on, when the power button goes red if it's between 15-50% and flashing red when you're just about to run out. I'd prefer it if Ravemen used something a bit more like the Oxford Ultratorch Headlight CL200, which has a display that estimates how much life you have left.
Charging the light using the USB-C lead takes just over an hour and a half from flat to full, which is pleasingly speedy.
The output from the light is very good, delivering an effective beam pattern that illuminates the road nicely without dazzling oncoming road users, enabling me to comfortably pick out any hazards.
The full output is a bright 1,000 lumens, the medium setting a still healthy 500 lumens and the lower output 250 lumens, though you will get over four hours on that. The rapid flashing mode also puts out 500 lumens, which is bright enough for daylight riding during the duller days of autumn and winter when you really want to be seen.
The curved lens also offers side visibility.
The Ravemen has an IPX6 rating, which means it'll keep out dust and will survive jets of water from any direction. Submersion in water, no, but it should prove impervious to rain and any road-borne spray. Combined with its tough construction, this should ensure good durability too.
Extras for the light include the AUB01 upside-down mount that'll save space on your handlebar and a wired remote control button, both of which are available separately.
Value
I think the price of £59.99 is very reasonable (though you'll likely find it for less), especially when you compare it with lights that have similar specs. For example, the Niterider Lumina 1000 will cost you £85, a third more.
The Gaciron KIWI-1200 has an output that is a little brighter and at its full RRP is also a tenner cheaper, but it's let down by the mount, which isn't as good as the Ravemen's.
The Lezyne Fusion Drive 600+ also comes in around £50, but we'd have liked a little more power.
Our best front lights buyer's guide rounds up numerous options from just £28 to nearly £300, while our best bike lights buyer's guide looks at front lights, rear lights and lighting sets.
Conclusion
If you're looking for a light that allows you to safely ride unlit routes, comes in a neat, compact package and won't cost you a fortune, Ravemen has created a very good option. If you regularly ride for more than about an hour in the dark, then I think you'd probably want something with a higher-capacity battery for a longer run-time, but other than that, this is a great choice for those daily commutes in the dark, with the bonus of being able to use it as a power bank as an added little extra.
Verdict
Tough, well-designed and compact light that packs a big enough punch for shorter night rides
Make and model: Ravemen LR1000
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ravemen says: "LR1000 is a bright yet compact bike headlight. With the curved lens optical design, it gives out even-distributed flood light and suitable beam throw, great for gravel riding or as a MTB bike helmet light. Featuring battery run time extension function, the light could be used for long-distance bike travel or race. You can also use the light as a backup power bank to charge the bike computer or mobile phone."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
LED: 1*high-efficiency white LED
Battery: 3300mAh/3.6V rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
Dimensions (Headlight): 85mm (L)*36mm (W)*30mm (H)
Weight (Headlight): 120g
Materials: The main body is made by aluminum with Mil Type III Hard Coat Anodizing; the rear part and the handlebar mount are made by durable plastic
Run times:
High: 1000 lumens - 1.5hrs
Medium: 500 lumens - 2.5hrs
Low: 250 lumens - 4.5 hrs
Flash: 500 lumens - 30hrs
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
The light is solidly made and it doesn't get too hot when it's being used.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
A single button turns the light on with a press and hold, and then you simply cycle through modes with a single tap.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
7/10
The light is very easy to use and works well, but do take care if you're using it with a carbon handlebar as it can leave a mark.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
It has a very good IPX6 rating, so in theory should be impervious to the ingress of dust and water. And in practice I used the light in some truly horrible weather with no issues at all, which bodes well for long-term use.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
An hour and a half on full brightness is solid for a light of this compact size and low weight, and the 90-minute charge time is also pretty impressive.
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
I was really impressed with this light – packing a good punch for a light of its small size and modest price.
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
I've had no issues so far and given its construction and performance I can't foresee any.
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
It's a light, neat and compact unit, so it doesn't take up too much room on your bar for the performance it offers.
Rate the light for value:
7/10
I think the light is good value even at its full RRP, offering you a lot of light for your money and making it an affordable entry into the world of night riding.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's less expensive than most lights offering a similar performance or, put another way, it has a brighter output than lights at similar prices.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
This light worked very well – it's easy to fit and has a good output for riding in the dark or as a daylight flash. The battery life is decent though it's not one for an all-night epic.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The beam pattern, which picks things out very well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
I wish the battery indication was a little better.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This light is very good, providing a very decent output for its modest price and compact size. The easy-to-fit mount is secure and effective, though do take care if you're mounting it on a carbon bar, as it could mark it.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
