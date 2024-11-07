The Ravemen LR1000 is an impressive little light that packs a pleasingly powerful punch. With its 1,000-lumen maximum output, a secure mount and a very reasonable price, this is a great option if you're looking for a light for shortish rides taking in unlit routes, but don't want to spend a fortune on a super-powerful light.

The testing period for the Ravemen LR1000 couldn't have been better. It coincided with the weeks when autumn was moving towards winter, and when my morning commutes were ridden in the dark. This has given me a chance to really put the Ravemen to the test – and it has performed very well for such a compact unit.

I can safely say that when I was riding on those grim and pitch-black mornings, this has all the brightness you need – even on its second highest, 500-lumen, setting.

It's easy to attach it too. The Ravemen has a decent mount with a rubber strap that you attach to your bar. You then slide the light into place and secure it with a small tab. Simple and effective.

It also works with pretty much any bar – though after a few weeks of daily use it had left some small marks on my carbon bar, where the mount's hard plastic vibrated against the carbon. A layer or two of tape would prevent this.

To take the light off you just press the rear locking tab and slide it off, which makes charging it easy.

You can also charge the light while you're using it, or even charge your phone from the light, using it as a power bank.

Ravemen's claimed run-times were extremely accurate, the light giving me around 90 minutes at full power and two and a half hours on the second brightest setting.

One slight disappointment is working out the battery level. The only indication you get is when you turn the light on, when the power button goes red if it's between 15-50% and flashing red when you're just about to run out. I'd prefer it if Ravemen used something a bit more like the Oxford Ultratorch Headlight CL200, which has a display that estimates how much life you have left.

Charging the light using the USB-C lead takes just over an hour and a half from flat to full, which is pleasingly speedy.

The output from the light is very good, delivering an effective beam pattern that illuminates the road nicely without dazzling oncoming road users, enabling me to comfortably pick out any hazards.

The full output is a bright 1,000 lumens, the medium setting a still healthy 500 lumens and the lower output 250 lumens, though you will get over four hours on that. The rapid flashing mode also puts out 500 lumens, which is bright enough for daylight riding during the duller days of autumn and winter when you really want to be seen.

The curved lens also offers side visibility.

The Ravemen has an IPX6 rating, which means it'll keep out dust and will survive jets of water from any direction. Submersion in water, no, but it should prove impervious to rain and any road-borne spray. Combined with its tough construction, this should ensure good durability too.

Extras for the light include the AUB01 upside-down mount that'll save space on your handlebar and a wired remote control button, both of which are available separately.

Value

I think the price of £59.99 is very reasonable (though you'll likely find it for less), especially when you compare it with lights that have similar specs. For example, the Niterider Lumina 1000 will cost you £85, a third more.

The Gaciron KIWI-1200 has an output that is a little brighter and at its full RRP is also a tenner cheaper, but it's let down by the mount, which isn't as good as the Ravemen's.

The Lezyne Fusion Drive 600+ also comes in around £50, but we'd have liked a little more power.

Our best front lights buyer's guide rounds up numerous options from just £28 to nearly £300, while our best bike lights buyer's guide looks at front lights, rear lights and lighting sets.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a light that allows you to safely ride unlit routes, comes in a neat, compact package and won't cost you a fortune, Ravemen has created a very good option. If you regularly ride for more than about an hour in the dark, then I think you'd probably want something with a higher-capacity battery for a longer run-time, but other than that, this is a great choice for those daily commutes in the dark, with the bonus of being able to use it as a power bank as an added little extra.

Verdict

Tough, well-designed and compact light that packs a big enough punch for shorter night rides