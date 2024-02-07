The Lusso Women's Paragon Deep Winter Base Layer 2.0 lives up to its name. It performs very well in extremely cold conditions, provides first-rate protection without a great deal of bulk and the cosy built-in neck warmer proved to be a bonus on bitterly cold days. But I did find it a tight squeeze getting it over my head and I'm not convinced the cut is as female-friendly as it could be.

Recent conditions while not ideal for everyone have been optimal for testing Lusso's latest base layer – which, as its name suggests, is intended to shine on the very coldest of days. With a bite in the air, clear blue skies and zero chance of the mercury hitting anything more than 3°C, the Paragon Deep Winter Base Layer really impressed me on no-stop rides. Though when the weather did deviate from these conditions I didn't find the top quite so functional.

Fit

I've been testing a size medium, which is exactly where my dimensions put me according to Lusso's size chart (it's not me in the photos). Length-wise, I've no gripes, as both the sleeve and body length are fine. I could have coped with a couple more centimetres but neither were irritatingly short. The sleeves are noticeably tight, which might be considered a positive when you're pulling more gear on over the top – they simply won't budge.

But the rest of the fit was not ideal – at least that proved to be the case for me – and even just getting the base layer on proved a bit of a battle. The head opening is very small and it needed an aggressive pull to get it over my head – so watch out if you wear earrings.

I don't think I have a bigger-than-average head, so this might be even more concerning if you do – and I do wonder whether a few more centimetres around the neck circumference would affect its fit. It would definitely make getting it over your head much easier, and in the longer term it would also take the strain off seams and fabrics. At least the battle to get the thing on is worth the effort as you're rewarded with the top's well-judged neck-warmer.

I also had issues elsewhere, as while the fit around the waist is good, I found the tailoring up top a little odd. It's as if Lusso have cut the women's version in the same way as a men's, failing to account for breasts – so it feels like a sizing mismatch between the waist and chest.

Given that I followed Lusso's size chart, and have had no problems with its medium in the past, all of this is both surprising and a little disappointing.

Fabrics, construction and performance

Lusso has used Polartech's Powergrid fabric throughout. The interior has a waffle-like, micro-grid texture. It's soft and comfortable against your skin and also feels cosy around your neck. The seams are neatly finished and I haven't found them at all irritating, which is always a positive for a base layer. The single label, with washing instructions, is a soft, floppy affair and I didn't even feel the need to cut it off, as I never once felt it while wearing the top.

The base layer's interior works effectively to keep you warm in cold conditions – for the coldest rides I could get away with a single jacket over the top and still feel toasty warm. I never felt too cold or too hot and I never sensed any kind of moisture build up. If I added a less breathable outer layer – for instance if rain was forecast – and worked up a sweat and I then stopped for a cafe break, I rapidly cooled off and became cold. This was primarily because of a build-up of moisture that I hadn't really sensed while I was busy riding.

As for moisture management, man-made polyester is never going to help you retain your body heat as well as a merino-based fabric when it's damp. And it's also worth noting that the Paragon Deep Base Layer, like so many polyester-based layers, needs regular washing, so pretty much after every ride – as well as successfully keeping you warm, it does a great job of clinging to odours!

Lusso has taken a bit of a gamble by including a built-in neck warmer, as many will prefer one they can take off mid-ride. Given that most of my testing was done in consistently bitter conditions, I've never felt I was overheating or the need to take it off – at least during the ride. Indeed the interior fleecy microfibre is actually cosier than some of my rather cool-to-the-touch neck warmers.

However, on the odd occasion that I stopped for a coffee, I didn't appreciate the neck warmer quite as much, as it became stifling when I was in a warmer cafe. It also felt less of a benefit after the break too, as I was never fully able to uncover my neck.

In short, the Paragon Base Layer became a piece of kit that I only ever chose to wear when the forecast was for consistently low temperatures – and if I wasn't planning for a mid-ride coffee break.

Value

Performance-wise, I'd say the performance of the Lusso Paragon Deep Winter Base Layer 2.0 is close to that of Assos's £110 Ultraz Winter LS Base Layer, which I reviewed a couple of winters ago when it was £105.

But while they're comparable in terms of the extreme temperatures that they can handle, the Assos Ultraz copes better with moisture than any other base layer I've ever used. At £60 the Lusso does cost little more than half the price, so you might consider the minor performance and fit compromises acceptable.

Indeed, even paying more than £60 won't necessarily guarantee you a good fit, as Emily found out when she tested the £80 Le Col Deep Winter Base Layer. While Emily appreciated it for its warmth and long neck, she felt the body came up too short for her to wholeheartedly recommend it.

Conclusion

Lusso's Women's Paragon Deep Winter Base Layer would benefit from some tailoring adjustments – the narrow head opening and sleeves could be real sticking points for many. This detracts somewhat from the top's excellent performance in cold rides.

It keeps you cosy on non-stop rides in freezing cold conditions and, if you like a neck warmer, the extended collar is a great feature. Granted, in combination with waterproof jackets, it's not up to the standard of a merino-mix base layer, but this is reflected in the Lusso's more affordable price.

Verdict

Prise it over your head and it'll do a decent job of keeping you warm, but the tailoring could be more feminine

