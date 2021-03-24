Craft Active Extreme X Round Neck Long Sleeve Women’s Baselayer

Craft's Women's Active Extreme X Round Neck Long Sleeve Baselayer is an outstanding bit of kit that keeps you warm and dry in cold to mild weather. The fabrics and fit make it exceptionally comfortable. For £45, you get a quality piece of kit made from a good percentage of recycled fabrics. It's genuinely difficult to pick fault here.

I still use several Craft baselayers that I bought while racing, over 12 years ago. The fabric has lost its sheen but they perform as they did on day one and, more importantly, there are zero signs of deterioration. I hasten to add that they are all black – white never fares so well. The Active Extreme X has certainly impressed during the test period; only time will tell if the innovative, recycled fabrics are as durable as Craft's former polyesters.

Fit and comfort

I followed Craft's sizing guide to test a small, and would say stay true to size. The fit is intended to be snug. There is ample length in both the sleeves and the body, with no riding up when you tuck the vest into tights or shorts, so the lower back stays well protected. There's a chance that some women may find the sleeve and/or body length too generous – I have pretty long limbs and would always rather have too much length than too little, so it was all to my liking.

While the vest really hugs the figure, the fabric is silky smooth with loads of give; it moves with the body well while riding and will accommodate all body shapes. It's so soft and supple that you are not even really aware that you are wearing it.

There is a subtle but effective female cut in the panelling. Yes, there are seams here, but they are all flatlock and you really don't sense any of them.

The neckline is just the height you want in cool conditions: not stiflingly high, but enough to protect you should you lower a jersey zip.

Performance

I've used the vest in a variety of conditions, with temperatures as low as 3°C and as high as 12. It's certainly proved versatile – Craft gives it a range of -5ºC to +10ºC.

In single-figure temperatures I've combined it with winter jerseys and gilets or jackets, and have been toasty warm with zero moisture build-up – the baselayer has been consistently bone dry at the end of rides.

Even putting in efforts of a decent duration, I never felt like I was overheating. The strategically placed, underarm mesh panels are really effective. Although I haven't taken it below 3°C, I have no reason to believe that it wouldn't perform well: its thin, snug nature means it can easily be used under a second baselayer too.

I've had good use out of it in milder temperatures, too. It doesn't become overbearing like some more substantial long-sleeved baselayers, such as Assos' Ultraz Skin Layer for example, and its snug fit means it sits well under tight, race-orientated jerseys.

Even if I was sweating due to exertion or conditions, the baselayer simply never clung on to any moisture; it's consistently wicking and drying in an instant.

Overall, it's a baselayer what will span at least three of our four seasons. Given our unpredictable summers, I'd say it could even make an appearance in a fourth too.

The Extreme X doesn't cling to odours as much as some polyester baselayers I've used, either; I've tended to get a few wears out of it before throwing it in the laundry. It comes out virtually dry from the machine, too.

All of this performance is coming from a good percentage of recycled, eco-friendly fabrics. The 39% Coolmax content is doing a lot of the quick-drying work, supported by 40% Seaqual, a polyester made from recycled, marine plastics. Craft claims that the remaining polyester is also recycled. The three fabrics combine to give a ribbed, waffle-like knit.

It's great that manufacturers are incorporating so much recycled material. As consumers, it gives us a choice, and with a choice we can make a difference.

Value

Its rrp of £45 is a very fair price compared to others on the market. For instance, Megmeister's Drynamo Base Layer is £64.95, and Sportful's latest offering has a similar design to Craft's but will set you back £55.

There are cheaper options out there – both Decathlon and dhb have options for £30, though I can't comment on quality, fit or performance.

Conclusion

The Active Extreme X is genuinely difficult to fault; it ticks all the performance boxes – breathability, wicking, ventilation, warmth – and on top of that, the fit is functional and comfortable. With 61% recycled fabrics, it's a step towards a circular economy and, in my opinion, one with zero compromise in performance. It's £45 very well spent, not only as investment in a quality, three-season piece of kit, but also as a statement of support for a company trying to address environmental issues.

Verdict

Exceptional performance and comfort, and eco-credentials to boot – it's difficult to fault for the price

