Specialized Seamless Women’s LS Baselayer

The Specialized Seamless Women's Long Sleeve Base Layer is an exceptionally warm piece of kit, ideal for the coldest of days. The no-seam construction is comfortable, but it has a heavy feel, loses heat quickly if you stop and is on the short side in the body.

I've had this for considerably longer than most pieces of test kit, as it was just far too warm for a long time – for me, anything above 6° is too warm for it. Each time the temperatures dropped, I would pull it on, hoping for it to come into its own... I'd put it on par with Assos's Ultraz Winter Skin Layer in terms of warmth.

I tested the middle of the three sizes (XS/S, M and L/XL), and while it looks pretty small out of the pack, there's a good deal of give in the fabric and proved a great fit. It offers significantly more compression than many winter base layers though, which could make fit an issue for some given the relative lack of sizes (many come in five or six).

The relatively short body is right on the limit of what works for me, personally; teaming it with waist tights wasn't ideal. If you have a longer body, this might not suit. The sleeve length is also just enough, so again, anyone with long arms might be disappointed.

The fabric is thick and weighty. It's certainly more robust than something like Craft's Active Extreme X Round Neck, and it stretches well and moves freely with the body. The name is a bit of a stretch as well – you may have noticed an awful lot of seams for a 'seamless' jersey. It's only the torso section that actually applies to, so it's basically got two fewer seams than normal.

While it feels very snug, I wouldn't describe it as luxurious or cosy; when you pull it on there's no sense of instantaneous warmth. You need to start working for that to happen.

Out on the bike with the temperatures nearing zero, it keeps you lovely and warm; I got away with just with lightweight long sleeve jersey over it on a crisp, dry day. Working up a sweat isn't difficult though, and it's overbearing at times.

It also retains a lot of moisture. I never really noticed while moving, but throw in a roadside repair and it cools off rather rapidly. There are no thin or perforated sections to aid breathability or ventilation, as found on Megmeister's Drynamo Warm Turtleneck, which possibly doesn't help.

It takes decent amount of time to dry after washing, too – much longer than all my other baselayers – and needs constant washing. The synthetic fibres develop odours rapidly. Still, even with all that it's not showing any wear or deterioration.

Value

I've tested very few layers that are specifically designed for extremely cold weather; here, my main reference is Assos' Ultraz. I'd say it easily outperforms Specialized's effort here, but then the Ultraz is almost double the price.

However, Megmeister's Drynamo Warm Turtle Neck is £64.95, while the dhb Women's Merino Base is £45. Leon tested the men's version of the latter last winter and couldn't fault it for serious cold.

Given how the warmth of the Seamless LS actually limits its use, and that alternatives are either cheaper or perform more effectively, it's difficult to say this is great value for money.

Overall

This baselayer offers exceptional protection in very cold conditions, though it doesn't feel as cosy as some and tends to retain water – which means it cools down quickly if you stop. It's priced very reasonably, though, so if the meagre size range and need for constant washing suit, it's reasonable option.

Verdict

Compressive and warm while you're working, but falls down in other areas

