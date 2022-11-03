Lusso Paragon Jersey

The Lusso Paragon is a stylish, very comfortable and breathable jersey with great high-capacity pockets. It's not only one of the best summer cycling jerseys you can get, it's very good for spring and autumn too.

The Paragon is Lusso's top of the range jersey, with a close fit but with comfort in mind for long days in the saddle.

It's made from an Italian fabric with enough stretch in the material to sit close without any restriction. I have worn this on a variety of rides, including multiple long ones over four hours, and have found it very comfortable to wear throughout.

I tested it in temperatures ranging from 6°C to around 20°C. At only 137g it's fairly light, but a bit warmer and more versatile than the sub-100g ultra-lightweight jerseys that I've tested.

The material is breathable, and it didn't feel overly damp on some hard climbing efforts; it also dried out quickly once I'd picked up some speed.

Fit and sizing

As I said above, the jersey has a close fit but with comfort in mind rather than an aggressive race cut. The sleeves are a good length, and the laser cut ends fit well and remain in place all day.

I found the jersey a good length, too, both on the bike and with no risk of stomach exposure off it (I am 178cm). There's also a thick band of rubbery material all around the base of the jersey to help keep it in position. It's not my favourite type of gripper, but it does the job.

It comes in five sizes, S-XXL, and I tested the medium (my usual size). According to the size guide I was right at the upper end of medium, but I found it a good fit, so I'd recommend you go with your usual size.

Pockets

At the back there are the usual three pockets. Lusso claims these have a larger carrying capacity than other jerseys, and I would agree. This is great as I have worn this a lot on autumnal days, where I set off in gilet and arm warmers but finish in just a jersey.

The zipped valuables pocket is a really good size, too – perhaps the first that I've managed to fit my Samsung S20 FE in. It is a squeeze, but most zipped pockets don't even come close.

There is a zip garage to ensure the YKK zipper doesn't cause any irritation.

The quality of the jersey is great. I wore this regularly during the testing period and there are no signs of wear after frequent washing, and the stitching looks good.

I think it looks good, too – the design is stylish yet simple, which will appeal to a lot of people and the navy colour makes it easy to pair with other garments. If you don't like navy, though, you're out of luck, as it's the only colour option.

Value

While £100 seems expensive for a non-aero-specific jersey, it is good quality and sits alongside many similar options in this price range.

The Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head, for example, scored well in our review and costs £110, and the Albion Short Sleeve Jersey, which Alex really liked, sounds a very similar jersey to the Paragon, at £105.

I tested and liked the Spatzwear Shiftr, which was a good close fit and good for spring through to autumn, but it's £40 more than the Paragon at £139.99.

You can get a great jersey for less, though, such as the Van Rysel Road Cycling Jersey Racer that Stu tested recently, which is just £44.99.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a very good jersey. It looks stylish, the fit is great, it's comfortable for long days out and the high-capacity pockets are ideal when you want to take extra clothing.

Verdict

Great fit, breathable, stylish and good high-capacity pockets

