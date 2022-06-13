Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head

The Assos Mille GT C2 Drop Head jersey is a comfortable, breathable and really well-fitting summer top. It avoids the usual pitfalls of an overly-aggressive cut, instead prioritising comfort for the vast majority of riders.
As part of Assos' comfort series range, this is designed for riders not after the last word in low weight or slippery aerodynamics, but wanting practicality on long days in the saddle. After spending rides of three hours and longer wearing the Mille GT jersey through a mild spring period, it has definitely impressed me.
I think the fit is the most impressive part, and the key is Assos' attention to detail in both the cut and the fabrics across the usual stretch points.
The tail is dropped and features intermittent silicone grippers, which work with the elasticated hem to keep the jersey firmly in place.
The front is cut with room for those with longer bodies, or simply those who don't want to show off any gut. It makes walking around the café stop just that little more comfortable, and potentially less revealing.
Around the sleeves and the tops of the shoulders, the 'Push Pull' warp-knit fabric is very flexible, which means that if you have larger shoulders like me, it can accommodate you comfortably. If you're a little narrower up top the fabric will still stay close to the skin.
The sleeves are slim without feeling overly tight. They don't feature any grippers - the hems are raw cut - but they don't need them and are very comfortable for it.
The sleeves drop about three-quarters of the way down your biceps. Having found longer, elbow-touching sleeves uncomfortable in the past (and let's be honest, not great for the tanlines!), this is welcome design. With my broad shoulders they settle a little closer to the midpoint of my biceps, but given the flexibility of the fabric (and lack of grippers), wherever they settle should feel natural.
The main body is a circular-knit fabric called 'Big Dual Tex,' which is apparently woven in a way that reduces snagging. If you like to spend time at cafes or garden centres with wooden furniture, you'll probably know the annoying feeling of catching a thread on an errant splinter. Here, that really does seem a non-issue – I've seen no snagging at all, even when I accidentally put gloves with Velcro straps in the same wash.
Out on the road, the Mille GT jersey is certainly suitable for warm weather riding and nicely breathable at 25°C or so (it hasn't been all that hot during the test). At 152g in this size medium it's not the most featherweight jersey around (if that matters to you), but it never feels like there's excess bulk anywhere in the design.
The collar offers a reasonable amount of space as well, so if you have a wider neck you shouldn't feel much (or anything) in the way of restriction there.
The pockets are of a decent size with plenty of capacity for an all day ride. They're deep enough for my mini pump, they have good-sized openings and the outer fabric is flexible with a hint of water repellency. It's not waterproof by any means, but should you get caught in a shower it offers at least some protection.
The zip is high quality and you can adjust it with one hand on the move, mainly thanks to the sizeable yet neat Assos-branded dongle. Fans will be pleased about the distinctive logo on the rear centre pocket too.
Perhaps the one thing I am disappointed about is the lack of zipped security pocket. It feels like a (small) oversight in an otherwise very well-designed jersey.
The sizing of the Mille GT jersey is relatively generous. I tend to fit a size large and Assos' own size guide suggests the same, but this medium has enough space for me to fit without feeling overly compressed. Everyone is unique of course, but in short, I still recommend sticking with your usual size.
Value
The £110 asking price is a fair chunk of cash, but then Assos is typically one of the most expensive brands.
There are cheaper alternatives: just this spring we've given the £75 Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey, while Altura's Icon Short Sleeve Jersey is £59.99 and the Scott Endurance 10 Short Sleeve is £63.99 – and both the Altura and the Scott claimed very good 8/10 scores.
Overall
This jersey is excellent. It has a great fit, is very comfortable is breathable and practical for summer rides. It may lack a security pocket, but really that's a niggle and not everyone will mind.
Verdict
Excellent premium jersey with an extremely well thought-out fit
Make and model: Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head
Tell us what the product is for
Assos says: "The every-ride GT summer jersey, refined with frictionless raw-cut sleeves, limited-edition graphics, and a streamlined, regularFit."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Key features (from Sigma Sports):
- Big Dual Tex circular knit fabric
- Snag-resistant and mechanical stretch
- Push Pull warp knit textile sleeves
- UPF 50
- regularFit
- Raw cut sleeves with lie-flat edge
- Triple Ramp Pockets with flap
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
The seams all seem very well made and unlikely to unravel.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
The fabric seems particularly resilient to snagging.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
The fit here is the standout feature – this is up with the top five jerseys I've ever worn for fit.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Stick to your normal sizing and you'll be fine. Unless you're between sizes in most brands, in which case consider opting for the smaller size.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Never feels heavy when you're wearing it and, at 152g, it isn't in reality either.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Comfort really is exceptional, right down to the raw cut sleeves and ample space around the neckline.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
You can find cheaper jerseys, but fit and comfort here are exceptional.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Absolutely fine, and not fragile by any means. I wouldn't want to repeat the experiment, but it even survived a wash with some Velcro-strapped gloves.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Brilliantly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable fit, breathable, good-sized pockets, resilient fabric.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Lack of zipped security pocket... but that's a niggle.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The £110 asking price is a fair chunk of cash, but then Assos is typically one of the most expensive brands. It's a long way from the most expensive, however.
There are cheaper alternatives - just this spring we've given the £75 Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey 9/10, while Altura's Icon Short Sleeve Jersey is £59.99 and the Scott Endurance 10 Short Sleeve is £63.99 - and both claimed very good 8/10 scores.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The balance of well thought-out design, fit and performance make this jersey excellent. You can spend a lot more than this on jerseys that simply aren't as good.
Age: 32 Height: 188cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Canyon Ultimate CF SL (2016), Fairlight Strael 3.0 (2021) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Dabble in Zwift training and racing
