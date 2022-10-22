Van Rysel Road Cycling Jersey Racer

The Men's Short-Sleeved Road Cycling Summer Jersey Racer is a light, highly breathable race jersey designed with an aero fit. It also has many of the characteristics of jerseys costing twice as much – it's a bit of a bargain, and definitely up there with the best summer cycling jerseys around.
Van Rysel is French superstore Decathlon's flagship cycling range, yet that doesn't mean premium prices – surprising really, when you look at the quality and attention to detail.
The Racer jersey is tailored, as its name suggests, for racy types with minimal body fat and of a lean persuasion. Bear that in mind when it comes to sizing as you may well want to go up a size or two.
Get the fit right and there is very little to pick fault with. The material used for the bulk of the panels has loads of stretch to aid the fit, and it is breathable too.
I wore this jersey through the last heatwave, and it did a decent job of letting the air flow through to keep me as cool as possible and dry (for the side panels the Racer uses a lightweight mesh). Should the whole thing get overwhelmed with sweat after a hard effort or climb, it dries fast as well.
The arms are reasonably lengthy, but stay in place thanks to the compression in the cuffs. They also provide a smooth transition between skin and jersey for an added bit of aeroness.
The rear is heavily dropped for riding in the drops, and the front sits nice and high to stop the material bunching up. It prevents the zip from damaging your shorts too, thought thoughtfully Van Rysel has added a zip garage at the bottom anyway.
You get a zip garage at the top of the full zip as well, though as the neck sits quite low it's not that necessary.
Pocket wise there are three in the traditional layout, with the right hand side overlayed with a zipped valuables one. Either side of the main three you find a small extra pocket on the side panel, and these are ideal for energy gels, route instructions or anything else you need easy access to.
Finally you get a smattering of subtle reflectives – as I said, the attention to detail is good.
For colour options, there are six available. This fluoro yellow is easily the most eye-catching, although should you get caught on wet roads, make sure to wash it straight away. Dirty spray will stain the fabric if not dealt with fast. That's true of many light-coloured jerseys, though, and not just restricted to the Van Rysel. The other options are Black, Denim Blue, a rather retro looking Team White, Navy Blue and the current Cofidis team jersey.
Value
At a penny shy of forty-five quid, I reckon this represents good value for money. Scott's lightweight RC Premium jersey is a similar sort of design and comes in at £99.99, although many deals can be had now as we batter towards winter.
Endura's Pro SL Lite short sleeve jersey is again of a similar ilk. It lacks details like zip garages, and there is no zipped pocket – a must in my opinion – so its £82.99 price tag doesn't look quite as appealing to me.
Overall
The Van Rysel Racer is a high-performance jersey for not a lot of money, and it looks and feels as though nothing has been sacrificed to get there. It lacks some of the green credentials and technical fabrics of some offerings, but if you want bang for your buck (or pops for your pound, maybe), then look no further.
Verdict
Simple and effective, this is a light, highly breathable race jersey with excellent attention to detail
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Van Rysel Road Cycling Jersey Racer
Tell us what the product is for
Decathlon says, "Racer is Van Rysel's flagship range. It's composed of products designed for cyclists who want to push their limits. Are you looking for a light, breathable, perfectly fitted jersey that's designed for performance? This jersey is right up your street!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Breathability: Two mesh inserts (ultra-breathable fabric): on the sides and back.
Lightweight: Enter the world of performance with a jersey that weighs just 129 g in size M.
Stability: Elasticated sleeves and hem at the back provide a snug fit.
Pockets: Three classic pockets and one zip pocket on the back, two pockets on the side.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sizing is true, but keep in mind it is for a racer's physique.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
As mentioned below, if it gets dirty wash it quickly so it doesn't stain.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A top-notch racers jersey in terms of performane and fit.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very breathable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The light colour can stain if not washed quickly after wearing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is impressively cheap compared to similar offerings mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
From a pure value for money point of view the Van Rysel really can't be knocked. It performs and fits just like many jerseys double the price, and without any obvious sacrifices.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Ah, but in that world you would have a gentleman's gentleman to do that for you.
Thanks
Methinks the proposed penalty above is somewhat soft. I would make it 10,000 and ban for proof of using a phone. Same with speeding. The two...
what a low life!
It's cheaper just to avoid cycling at 6 or 12 O'clock.
... and you'll get the same answer. Whoever has power, they're not going to vote to let go early or dilute it. Unless you're in a home nation and...
That's the thing with snake oil - it works!
Unfortunately I have never driven so the wonderful steel framed Marin Pine Mountain (91/2) that I sourced 2nd hand in 97 as my Getting to Work bike...
I was reading Roadcraft the other day (looking for a nice bit of wording to annoy one of our trolls) and it struck me that it was written with...
....