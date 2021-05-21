Available in a variety of bold designs, the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Socks are fun looking, super lightweight and keep hot feet cool. Consider sizing up, though, as they come up on the small side, and those with meaty ankles/calves need not apply.
Made from a mix of synthetic fibres – 70% polyester/15% polyamide/15% elastane – these socks are designed to keep your feet cool, dry and comfortable, no matter how hard you're riding. In addition to the lightweight technical fabric, there are zoned mesh areas to allow for extra breathability, and light compression areas to ensure a good fit. The construction also uses very unobtrusive seams to minimise chafing.
Designs are bold but straightforward, and you'll either love or hate the looks. Pick a motto to suit your mood – there are 10 designs to choose from in various colours. The Pain Cave option would seem best-suited to indoor turbo use rather than out on the road, perhaps?
First off, the sizing bears little resemblance to that suggested on the website chart. I normally take a 38.5 in street shoes or a 39 in cycling shoes and tested a size M, which according to the sizing chart is best for a 41-42. The socks fitted me perfectly, with no bagginess or extra length to spare. I'd suggest sizing up from that stated on the sizing chart.
I found the fit around the foot comfortable and secure, with no movement and a nice second-skin-like feel. The 7in cuff grips the ankle/lower calf securely thanks to the light compression of the fabric, but the shape is definitely best suited to those with narrower, longer legs. I found the cuff a touch narrow on my shorter, curvier calves, though I had no issue with the socks falling down.
Out on the bike, the socks did a great job of keeping my feet dry and cool, with the fabric doing a good job of moving moisture away from the skin but evaporating quickly. They don't have much cushioning in the sole, though, and are very thin, so don't give a huge amount of additional underfoot comfort. The fabric also has a tendency to snag easily if exposed to things like Velcro or sharp toe or finger nails.
Price-wise, they're on a par with similar lightweight designs such as the Showers Pass Tempos, La Passione's Duos and the Wattsocks Classic Dutch Orange, though BioRacer's Summer Socks are now just £10.
Provided you get the correct size, and the fit suits your foot and lower leg, these are reasonably priced summer socks that do a good job of keeping feet dry, cool and comfortable.
Verdict
Decent summer socks that keep the feet cool and dry, just check the sizing
Make and model: Lusso Pain Cave Summer Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Summer-weight socks for maximum temperature control and comfort in warm weather conditions.
Lusso says, 'Made from a blend of 3 technical fibres to produce a soft and comfortable sock that has excellent breathability, paired with bold typography these socks let you make a statement out on the road.
'Elastane underfoot ensures a tight fit and stops the sock from moving inside the shoe, preventing blisters. The open mesh forefoot enables better ventilation in the summer months. A Long compressive cuff keeps the socks at the height you want.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Technical fibres
7in cuff
Mesh forefoot
Elastic underfoot
Hidden Lusso logo
70% polyester/15% polyamide/15% elastane
Available in sizes S-XL (36-48)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made from good quality yarns. Nice flat non-chafe seams.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Wicked moisture effectively and dried quickly to keep feet cool and dry.
Rate the product for durability:
5/10
Fabric prone to catching on sharp nails or Velcro, but washes well.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
Nice snug fit around foot and good secure cuff, but cuff is quite narrow if you have a larger calf or shorter legs.
Rate the product for sizing:
4/10
Size up smaller than what is quoted on the sizing chart. Size M tested is stated as fitting 41-42 but was perfect fit for my size 38.5/39 feet.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
6/10
Fabric is fine, and the socks regulate foot temperature nicely, but there's no underfoot cushioning.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
On a par with a lot of socks of a similar type.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed well but prone to snagging on Velcro or sharp nails etc.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Did a good job of keeping feet dry and cool.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Lightweight and fast-drying breathable fabric.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Cuff fit is narrow and fabric is prone to snagging. Also, be aware that they size up small.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're on a par with many similar lightweight socks from the likes of Showers Pass, La Passione and Wattsocks.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, they were fine.
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
These do a decent job of keeping your feet cool and dry at a reasonable price, if the fit suits your leg shape.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
