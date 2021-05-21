Available in a variety of bold designs, the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Socks are fun looking, super lightweight and keep hot feet cool. Consider sizing up, though, as they come up on the small side, and those with meaty ankles/calves need not apply.

Made from a mix of synthetic fibres – 70% polyester/15% polyamide/15% elastane – these socks are designed to keep your feet cool, dry and comfortable, no matter how hard you're riding. In addition to the lightweight technical fabric, there are zoned mesh areas to allow for extra breathability, and light compression areas to ensure a good fit. The construction also uses very unobtrusive seams to minimise chafing.

Designs are bold but straightforward, and you'll either love or hate the looks. Pick a motto to suit your mood – there are 10 designs to choose from in various colours. The Pain Cave option would seem best-suited to indoor turbo use rather than out on the road, perhaps?

First off, the sizing bears little resemblance to that suggested on the website chart. I normally take a 38.5 in street shoes or a 39 in cycling shoes and tested a size M, which according to the sizing chart is best for a 41-42. The socks fitted me perfectly, with no bagginess or extra length to spare. I'd suggest sizing up from that stated on the sizing chart.

I found the fit around the foot comfortable and secure, with no movement and a nice second-skin-like feel. The 7in cuff grips the ankle/lower calf securely thanks to the light compression of the fabric, but the shape is definitely best suited to those with narrower, longer legs. I found the cuff a touch narrow on my shorter, curvier calves, though I had no issue with the socks falling down.

Out on the bike, the socks did a great job of keeping my feet dry and cool, with the fabric doing a good job of moving moisture away from the skin but evaporating quickly. They don't have much cushioning in the sole, though, and are very thin, so don't give a huge amount of additional underfoot comfort. The fabric also has a tendency to snag easily if exposed to things like Velcro or sharp toe or finger nails.

Price-wise, they're on a par with similar lightweight designs such as the Showers Pass Tempos, La Passione's Duos and the Wattsocks Classic Dutch Orange, though BioRacer's Summer Socks are now just £10.

Provided you get the correct size, and the fit suits your foot and lower leg, these are reasonably priced summer socks that do a good job of keeping feet dry, cool and comfortable.

Verdict

Decent summer socks that keep the feet cool and dry, just check the sizing

