The Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew provide excellent comfort and support with their ingeniously patterned knit. Boasting extra support around the heel and toe, these socks really deliver on long rides and in cool weathers. They're pretty long and thick, however, so they're not ideal for year-round use.

The Showers Pass crew height Tempo Socks are built for comfort and support whilst out riding and running. They use a mix of different knit patterns and a yarn blended from organic cotton, nylon, polyester, lycra, and spandex.



The result is usefully breathable, despite being on the thick side, and the support around the forefoot and the heel is noticeable – your feet are less likely to slide inside your shoes.

As you might hope, these Showers Pass socks hold their shape and colour in the rain. I've worn them for everything from time trials to five-hour stints in the saddle, and it's the longer days in particular that make the supportive features noticeable.

They're easy to wash and don't get smelly either.

The looks are obviously a matter for personal taste, but I found the colour and pattern hard to match with traditional kit, though they do come in five colours that include black and white. They're also very high, which may not suit you; on the other hand, at no point will they slide down, which is a huge plus point.

At £13.00 the Tempo Crew socks are a little over the odds compared to the likes of Chapeau's Tall Sock (£9.99) and the very popular Bioracer Summer Socks (£12.00), but there's not much in it.

The Showers Pass Tempo Crew socks are built to last and offer great support, and they're ideal for at least three UK seasons (and the occasional run) too.

Insanely comfortable and supportive socks, but a little long and thick for hot rides

