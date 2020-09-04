The Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew provide excellent comfort and support with their ingeniously patterned knit. Boasting extra support around the heel and toe, these socks really deliver on long rides and in cool weathers. They're pretty long and thick, however, so they're not ideal for year-round use.
The Showers Pass crew height Tempo Socks are built for comfort and support whilst out riding and running. They use a mix of different knit patterns and a yarn blended from organic cotton, nylon, polyester, lycra, and spandex.
The result is usefully breathable, despite being on the thick side, and the support around the forefoot and the heel is noticeable – your feet are less likely to slide inside your shoes.
As you might hope, these Showers Pass socks hold their shape and colour in the rain. I've worn them for everything from time trials to five-hour stints in the saddle, and it's the longer days in particular that make the supportive features noticeable.
They're easy to wash and don't get smelly either.
The looks are obviously a matter for personal taste, but I found the colour and pattern hard to match with traditional kit, though they do come in five colours that include black and white. They're also very high, which may not suit you; on the other hand, at no point will they slide down, which is a huge plus point.
At £13.00 the Tempo Crew socks are a little over the odds compared to the likes of Chapeau's Tall Sock (£9.99) and the very popular Bioracer Summer Socks (£12.00), but there's not much in it.
The Showers Pass Tempo Crew socks are built to last and offer great support, and they're ideal for at least three UK seasons (and the occasional run) too.
Verdict
Insanely comfortable and supportive socks, but a little long and thick for hot rides
Make and model: Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew
Tell us what the product is for
Showers Pass says: "Designed for runners and cyclists, the crew height Tempo socks provided an exceptional level of support, fitting snug against the foot to help prevent blisters, while providing cushioned support in the heel and toe."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
63% Organic Cotton, 18% Nylon, 11% Polyester, 6% Lycra and 2% Spandex
Ribbed arch support and mesh ventilation
Compression pattern on arch and Achilles
Cushioned foot bed
Anatomical design delivers an unbeatable fit and feel
Herringbone pattern for classic style
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
High level of support and comfort.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Sturdy and well put together.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Phenomenally comfortable and supportive socks.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Sit midpack in the cycling sock market.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They wick sweat well whilst providing added support and comfort thanks to the varying-knit design. The cuff is a little high and in warm weather they're a little toasty.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The comfort and support is unlike any other cycling sock I've worn.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £13 they're a little expensive when compared to the £10 Chapeau Tall Socks with an equally high cuff. However, they do come in slightly cheaper than other performance orientated cycling socks, such as the dhb Aeron at £15.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is an incredibly comfortable and supportive pair of socks, but they're slightly long for cycling and slightly too warm for all-summer use. They're very good and an eight.
Age: 20 Height: 6 ft 2 in Weight: 75kg
I usually ride: Giant TCR My best bike is: Giant Trinty
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track
