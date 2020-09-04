Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Socks

Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew

8
by Adam Robertson
Fri, Sep 04, 2020 15:45
0
£13.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Insanely comfortable, supportive socks, but a little long and thick for hot rides
Fantastic comfort
Good support
Good at wicking sweat
Thick fabric
Rather tall
Weight: 
66g
Contact: 
showerspass.co.uk

The Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew provide excellent comfort and support with their ingeniously patterned knit. Boasting extra support around the heel and toe, these socks really deliver on long rides and in cool weathers. They're pretty long and thick, however, so they're not ideal for year-round use.

> Buy these online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

The Showers Pass crew height Tempo Socks are built for comfort and support whilst out riding and running. They use a mix of different knit patterns and a yarn blended from organic cotton, nylon, polyester, lycra, and spandex.
 

2020 Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew 2.jpg

The result is usefully breathable, despite being on the thick side, and the support around the forefoot and the heel is noticeable – your feet are less likely to slide inside your shoes.

As you might hope, these Showers Pass socks hold their shape and colour in the rain. I've worn them for everything from time trials to five-hour stints in the saddle, and it's the longer days in particular that make the supportive features noticeable.

2020 Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew 3.jpg

They're easy to wash and don't get smelly either.

The looks are obviously a matter for personal taste, but I found the colour and pattern hard to match with traditional kit, though they do come in five colours that include black and white. They're also very high, which may not suit you; on the other hand, at no point will they slide down, which is a huge plus point.

> 24 of the best summer cycling socks — get some colour in your outfit with fresh socks

At £13.00 the Tempo Crew socks are a little over the odds compared to the likes of Chapeau's Tall Sock (£9.99) and the very popular Bioracer Summer Socks (£12.00), but there's not much in it.

The Showers Pass Tempo Crew socks are built to last and offer great support, and they're ideal for at least three UK seasons (and the occasional run) too.

Verdict

Insanely comfortable and supportive socks, but a little long and thick for hot rides

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Showers Pass says: "Designed for runners and cyclists, the crew height Tempo socks provided an exceptional level of support, fitting snug against the foot to help prevent blisters, while providing cushioned support in the heel and toe."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

63% Organic Cotton, 18% Nylon, 11% Polyester, 6% Lycra and 2% Spandex

Ribbed arch support and mesh ventilation

Compression pattern on arch and Achilles

Cushioned foot bed

Anatomical design delivers an unbeatable fit and feel

Herringbone pattern for classic style

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

High level of support and comfort.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Sturdy and well put together.

Rate the product for fit:
 
6/10

Come up a little long.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
6/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
10/10

Phenomenally comfortable and supportive socks.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Sit midpack in the cycling sock market.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They wick sweat well whilst providing added support and comfort thanks to the varying-knit design. The cuff is a little high and in warm weather they're a little toasty.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The comfort and support is unlike any other cycling sock I've worn.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £13 they're a little expensive when compared to the £10 Chapeau Tall Socks with an equally high cuff. However, they do come in slightly cheaper than other performance orientated cycling socks, such as the dhb Aeron at £15.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is an incredibly comfortable and supportive pair of socks, but they're slightly long for cycling and slightly too warm for all-summer use. They're very good and an eight.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 20  Height: 6 ft 2 in  Weight: 75kg

I usually ride: Giant TCR  My best bike is: Giant Trinty

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track

Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew 2020
Showers Pass Tempo Socks Crew
Showers Pass 2020
Showers Pass

Latest Comments