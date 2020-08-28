Bioracer Summer Socks Fluo

The lightweight Bioracer Summer Socks have performed very well through some intense heat, and have remained comfortable on cooler wet rides too. Primarily a road sock, they've also delivered on shorter, mixed terrain outings, although if you're planning a 50-mile gravel escape I'd opt for some with more toe and heel support.

These are knitted from Climawell, a synthetic anti-bacterial weave that includes silver, commonly employed in pads and a wealth of other/non-cycling applications.

Like most better-quality road socks, they're designed with a very snug fit, which enhances that of racier road shoes. Ours were a large, which according to Bioracer's size chart is 42-44. I'm usually a 43/44 and they fitted me perfectly in every respect.

I've tested them with assorted shoes, from synthetic race slippers with acres of mesh and super-stiff soles, to traditional leather touring types, gravel and mountain bike models. Cinderella-perfect across the board.

A high elastane cuff – a very sensible 11cm, the same as most socks in my collection – keeps everything in situ.

As well as these black socks with grey toe and heel sections, Bioracer also offers three other 'fluo' options – orange, pink and yellow – as well as white with black, blue, grey or red contrast.

Performance

I'm pleased to report, for the most part, I've only noticed them in the most positive ways.

On long, steady rides in synthetic gravel shoes, in high humidity and temperatures crawling into the low 30s, there was some familiar misting around the tops and balls of my feet for 15 minutes or so, until the fibres kicked in and maintained an arid, relatively airy feel.

Come the end of a five-hour ride, my feet still felt and smelt socially acceptable.

On rides including a mix of tarmac and dirt roads, fatigue was more acute around the ball and toe sections compared with more generic defaults in my collection.

Though not good practice, I've worn the Bioracers overnight, following a day ride and bikepacking-style stopover. Returning home the next day, odour was still within socially acceptable limits – even after being treated to a torrential, thundery downpour on the return leg. (Shoe choice hindered their drying pace, but this was much smarter than summer merino blends, albeit slower than some flax linen rarities I acquired in eastern Europe.)

Though the fibres are thin, they seem rugged, and the socks' length has offered decent defence against nettles, stray stones and similar hazards.

Subsequent rides wearing shoes with leather uppers confirmed they will keep feet cool and comfortable, and another sharp shower one hour into a ride saw them dry within 40 minutes.

My final test of their warm weather/temperature-regulating prowess was by donning some patent leather road shoes – notorious for burning the soles of my feet when the mercury climbs into tarmac-melting territory – and going for a few 30-mile rides at the hottest parts of the day.

The heat felt in these shoes, especially around the top and balls of my feet, is always more intense than in others, but the Bioracers have certainly taken the edge off. At 34°C, things were certainly hot but not uncomfortably so, and they dried quite swiftly once I'd returned and removed the shoes.

When they do need washing, it's just a case of putting them in with a normal load at 30 or 40 degrees, then line-drying for 20-30 minutes.

Value

Their rrp of £12 is cheaper than some, but steeper than others: dhb's Summer socks are £6.99 and made a good impression on Matt, while its Aeron Labs are apparently breathable, moisturising and super-soft, and £15. Chapeau's Tall Socks employ Coolmax fibres and cost £9.99.

Summary

I've enjoyed using the Bioracer Summer socks. They've kept my feet dry and generally airy and are very easy to care for. A very good choice for hot weather road riding.

Verdict

Understated and very comfortable summer socks

