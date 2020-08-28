Bioracer Summer Socks Fluo

The lightweight Bioracer Summer Socks have performed very well through some intense heat, and have remained comfortable on cooler wet rides too. Primarily a road sock, they've also delivered on shorter, mixed terrain outings, although if you're planning a 50-mile gravel escape I'd opt for some with more toe and heel support.
These are knitted from Climawell, a synthetic anti-bacterial weave that includes silver, commonly employed in pads and a wealth of other/non-cycling applications.
Like most better-quality road socks, they're designed with a very snug fit, which enhances that of racier road shoes. Ours were a large, which according to Bioracer's size chart is 42-44. I'm usually a 43/44 and they fitted me perfectly in every respect.
I've tested them with assorted shoes, from synthetic race slippers with acres of mesh and super-stiff soles, to traditional leather touring types, gravel and mountain bike models. Cinderella-perfect across the board.
A high elastane cuff – a very sensible 11cm, the same as most socks in my collection – keeps everything in situ.
As well as these black socks with grey toe and heel sections, Bioracer also offers three other 'fluo' options – orange, pink and yellow – as well as white with black, blue, grey or red contrast.
Performance
I'm pleased to report, for the most part, I've only noticed them in the most positive ways.
On long, steady rides in synthetic gravel shoes, in high humidity and temperatures crawling into the low 30s, there was some familiar misting around the tops and balls of my feet for 15 minutes or so, until the fibres kicked in and maintained an arid, relatively airy feel.
Come the end of a five-hour ride, my feet still felt and smelt socially acceptable.
On rides including a mix of tarmac and dirt roads, fatigue was more acute around the ball and toe sections compared with more generic defaults in my collection.
Though not good practice, I've worn the Bioracers overnight, following a day ride and bikepacking-style stopover. Returning home the next day, odour was still within socially acceptable limits – even after being treated to a torrential, thundery downpour on the return leg. (Shoe choice hindered their drying pace, but this was much smarter than summer merino blends, albeit slower than some flax linen rarities I acquired in eastern Europe.)
Though the fibres are thin, they seem rugged, and the socks' length has offered decent defence against nettles, stray stones and similar hazards.
Subsequent rides wearing shoes with leather uppers confirmed they will keep feet cool and comfortable, and another sharp shower one hour into a ride saw them dry within 40 minutes.
My final test of their warm weather/temperature-regulating prowess was by donning some patent leather road shoes – notorious for burning the soles of my feet when the mercury climbs into tarmac-melting territory – and going for a few 30-mile rides at the hottest parts of the day.
The heat felt in these shoes, especially around the top and balls of my feet, is always more intense than in others, but the Bioracers have certainly taken the edge off. At 34°C, things were certainly hot but not uncomfortably so, and they dried quite swiftly once I'd returned and removed the shoes.
When they do need washing, it's just a case of putting them in with a normal load at 30 or 40 degrees, then line-drying for 20-30 minutes.
Value
Their rrp of £12 is cheaper than some, but steeper than others: dhb's Summer socks are £6.99 and made a good impression on Matt, while its Aeron Labs are apparently breathable, moisturising and super-soft, and £15. Chapeau's Tall Socks employ Coolmax fibres and cost £9.99.
Summary
I've enjoyed using the Bioracer Summer socks. They've kept my feet dry and generally airy and are very easy to care for. A very good choice for hot weather road riding.
Verdict
Understated and very comfortable summer socks
Make and model: Bioracer Summer Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Bioracer says: Knitted from Climawell, an antibacterial fabric, our summer socks have a pleasant tight fit around the feet that provides an optimal contact between your feet and shoes.
They are finished with a tightly fitting stretchable ankle band.
Sock length: Velominati approved.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Bioracer lists:
Anti-bacterial
MATERIAL Climawell
SIZES S M L XL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Thin and surprisingly breathable for a synthetic weave. Decent fit with all types of cycling footwear.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Thin but seemingly durable thus far.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
An excellent fit all round.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I'm usually a 43/44, and the L (42-44) fitted well.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very good, especially for a synthetic blend.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Certainly not the cheapest but nowhere near the most expensive. Their comfort, temperature regulation/wicking prowess have impressed me.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Machine washed at 30 and 40 degrees with no hint of shrinkage or similar deterioration.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall performance has been consistently good across the board, even during a heatwave where temperatures were in the low 30s. Regardless of shoe type, my feet have felt comfortable and smelt socially acceptable after several hours. The 11cm cuff height is also very practical, offering effective protection when riding through long grass.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Lightweight, airy and a decent length.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£12 is cheaper than some, steeper than others. dhb's Summer socks made a good impression with Matt for £6.99, while its dhb Aeron Labs are £15. Chapeau's Tall Socks employ Coolmax fibres and cost £9.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very good summer socks that deliver day-long comfort.
Age: 46 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
