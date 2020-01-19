WattSocks Classic Dutch Orange cycling socks are great if you love bright colours. For those not so brave, there are more subtle colours to go along with the comfort, good breathability and nice fit.

Pros: Bright; comfortable; plenty of colour choices; breathable vented mesh

Bright; comfortable; plenty of colour choices; breathable vented mesh Cons: Slightly pronounced cuff

If you're looking for a standout pair of socks then Dutch Orange is going to be a good colour for you. These socks certainly pop and I really liked pairing them with plain kit. Fashion tips out of the way, the WattSocks are comfortable and the vented mesh works well to aid breathability.

The WattSocks are specifically cut for each foot, and are very comfortable to wear on longer rides. If you suffer from cold feet you'll need something thicker for winter rides, but for spring, summer and autumn these are great. I used them on a range of road and cyclo-cross rides, from late summer right into the deeper end of autumn, and during hard efforts and in warmer weather they kept my feet very happy.

The performance is good but there is one design aspect I'm not such a fan of. The cuff, though comfortable and not causing any skin irritation, does sit proud of the rest of the sock because of the double layer design. Personally, I like the sleeker look of a single layer as found on the likes of DeFeet's Levitator Lite socks.

They wash well too – I've worn these plenty and they've been through several washes and the fabric still feels very soft against the skin.

At £12.77 (currently, the price fluctuates with the exchange rate), they're about mid-range. The DeFeet socks I mentioned above are pricier at £16.99, but you can still spend less. Cycology's Fluoro Orange socks are equally orange and just a tenner.

Verdict

Bright, comfortable and well vented socks for warmer days

