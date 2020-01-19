WattSocks Classic Dutch Orange cycling socks are great if you love bright colours. For those not so brave, there are more subtle colours to go along with the comfort, good breathability and nice fit.
- Pros: Bright; comfortable; plenty of colour choices; breathable vented mesh
- Cons: Slightly pronounced cuff
If you're looking for a standout pair of socks then Dutch Orange is going to be a good colour for you. These socks certainly pop and I really liked pairing them with plain kit. Fashion tips out of the way, the WattSocks are comfortable and the vented mesh works well to aid breathability.
The WattSocks are specifically cut for each foot, and are very comfortable to wear on longer rides. If you suffer from cold feet you'll need something thicker for winter rides, but for spring, summer and autumn these are great. I used them on a range of road and cyclo-cross rides, from late summer right into the deeper end of autumn, and during hard efforts and in warmer weather they kept my feet very happy.
The performance is good but there is one design aspect I'm not such a fan of. The cuff, though comfortable and not causing any skin irritation, does sit proud of the rest of the sock because of the double layer design. Personally, I like the sleeker look of a single layer as found on the likes of DeFeet's Levitator Lite socks.
They wash well too – I've worn these plenty and they've been through several washes and the fabric still feels very soft against the skin.
At £12.77 (currently, the price fluctuates with the exchange rate), they're about mid-range. The DeFeet socks I mentioned above are pricier at £16.99, but you can still spend less. Cycology's Fluoro Orange socks are equally orange and just a tenner.
Verdict
Bright, comfortable and well vented socks for warmer days
Make and model: Wattsocks Classic Dutch Orange
Size tested: UK 6-8.5
Tell us what the product is for
From WattSocks:
"The Orange Crew Socks WATTSOCKS® are one of our absolute bestsellers, offering unparalleled comfort without sacrificing sock length.
"Manufactured with the latest technologies and Italian sourced materials, there's no slippage, no awkward itches around the cuff, and no smelly feet."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Wattsocks lists:
Anatomical Fit
Anti-Slip Cuff
Hyper Ventilated Mesh
Nanoglide® Fibre
Anti Bacterial
Made In Italy
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very good. Just wash at 30 and tumble on low or line dry.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Cool and comfortable without causing itching or excessive sweating.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The material is soft against the skin, even after numerous washes.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The cuff design isn't for me. It just sits a little proud of the rest of the socks.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're about mid-range. DeFeet's Levitator Lite socks are £16.99 while Cycology's socks are just £10.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? The cuff design isn't for me.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Good socks. They're comfortable, come in at a decent price, and perform well.
About the tester
Age: 24
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo-cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
