The Lezyne Ratchet Kit is a pleasingly small and well-made tool set that makes life much easier than a multi-tool does. It could be packaged a little more slinkily, but the case otherwise works well – and as this takes standard bits and 1/4in drives, you can add extra tools very easily.

While this is more expensive than a multi-tool that can do the same things, it does offer several benefits for the premium.

Firstly, the ratchet means you don't have to constantly remove and refit it in awkward bolts just to make the next half turn.

Secondly, the tiny spanner handle is much easier to deal with around cables and tubes when space is tight, and it gives secure, comfortable leverage as it's not flopping about on a hinge. It deals with stem bolts in seconds, for instance, without getting tangled in hoses or cables.

Thirdly, if you use the 40mm extension you can spin the bolts out with your fingers as soon as they're loose, which really speeds things up. There are knurled sections on each end for grip if your fingers are oily.

In its case this is chunkier than most multi-tools (if not much heavier), and a bit too big for minimalist road seatpacks. That's a shame. To be fair, Lezyne aims this for use 'in your hotel room before race day or at home at your workbench', and the tough little case is perfect for that. It's a bit of a missed opportunity, though.

The tool can pack down very small – either by ditching the foam inner and just keeping the soft case, or putting the bits in a small bag and stashing the tool loose. Like that it's more than happy in a road bike's small seatpack, and only weighs 103g.

The only issue I had using this was occasionally knocking the lever and reversing the ratchet – mostly if I wasn't using the extension – but that's more because the tool is so small than anything.

I actually found it easier to use with the extension whenever possible, as if you're working on very small bolts the natural two-handed grip works really well for keeping it in the bolt as you crank. With wider hex bits in (they run from 2mm to 8mm) it's naturally more stable in the bolts and very easy to use with one hand.

The steel bits are held in firmly in the extension by a magnet (if there's one in the case as the blurb claims, I can't find it), and even under heavy force the metal feels hard and unlikely to round off.

As they're a standard size, any third-party bit will work in there too, plus sockets and the like will work with the appropriate 1/4in adapter in the ratchet. Handy.

Value

At £40 this is a fair bit cheaper than its real competition. The Wera Bicycle Set 3 is £89.99, for instance, up a few quid since Iwein tested it in February, though to be fair that does include sockets as well as the ratchet and bits.

The Park Tool QTH-1 Quick Change Bit Driver Set is also portable and effective, though it's quite a bit chunkier and not ratcheting and costs £69.99. Stu tested that one last year.

If you just want to get the job done, though, something like the £20.99 Giant Toolshed 13 Multi Tool has much the same functionality bar a couple of Torx sizes. There's no ratchet, and it's chunky, but you do get a chain tool, a valve core remover and a tyre plug tool.

Conclusion

If you want something more efficient and easier for constant fettling than the usual multi-tool, this kit is ideal. It's very nicely made, slim and cheaper than many options. With bits and a ratchet in standard sizes it's very easily expanded, too, plus if you ditch the case it's a very packable size and weight for road use.

Verdict

Faster and easier to use than a multi-tool, very nicely made and a good price

