Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Tools - multitools
Tools - Portable
Giant ToolShed 13 multi-tool

Giant ToolShed 13 multi-tool

8
by Emma Silversides
Sat, Nov 13, 2021 09:45
0
£20.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Great multitool with more tools that many similarly sized options, and an attractive price
Compact
Comprehensive
Sturdy
Weight: 
115g
Contact: 
www.giant-bicycles.com
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Giant's ToolShed 13 is a comprehensive yet sleek multi-tool that will have you covered for most road and trail-side emergencies.

This has a great range of Allen keys: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm. It also has a large (PH2) Phillips head screwdriver, an SL5 slotted screwdriver and a T25 Torx bit.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

On top of these you get specialist tools including a chain breaker, a valve core remover and a tyre plug tool (there were no plugs with the one I tested, but consumer versions apparently come with some). All of these sit neatly inside machined aluminium side panels.

The whole thing tips the scales at only 115g, and its 78 x 48 x 8mm dimensions will hardly take up space in your pocket or saddle bag either.

All the tools are of sufficient length for trivial adjustments, and sturdy enough to handle very tight bolts (I held all the compatible bolts in a vice for testing extreme torque). The keys certainly handled more than the pressure that would be required for any roadside fettling, but then they're quite short.

2021 Giant ToolShed 13 Multi Tool 5.jpg

While something larger – with longer keys – would be less fiddly for awkward-to-reach bolts, but there's always a compromise if you want something light and compact. Levering the keys out is also as you'd expect on a small, compact tool - you'll get nowhere with thick gloves on. They all pivot well though; not so loose they're awkwardly floppy, but not so stiff you can't get the swines out.

2021 Giant ToolShed 13 Multi Tool 3.jpg

The chain breaker is pretty impressive for such a small tool, and doesn't require much more effort to remove a pin than a full size one. This is a plus; I've had multi-tools 'chain breakers' that don't even break a chain...

> 11 of the best cycling multi tools – get the right bits to fix your bike's bits

The valve core remover and spoke keys are integrated into the chain breaker, and unscrew easily from the pin. I had no problems with the valve core remover on all of my wheels, while the spoke key was good if a little fiddly to make full turns with. This won't be a major issue for most roadside adjustments; often only a small tweak is required to get you home.

2021 Giant ToolShed 13 Multi Tool 4.jpg

However, it's not going to work well with something like a Brompton wheel, or anything with 40 or more spokes.

Value

The £20.99 price is attractive; you can easily spend more on cycle-specific multi-tools. Topeak's Tubi 18 for instance is a good alternative, if better equipped for punctures than spoke or chain repairs, but will set you back £37.00.

The Crankbrothers F10 will save you some weight, but focuses on keys over any other tools and still costs £7 more than the Giant. The F15 version adds functions but is £39.99. Even Merida's no-nonsense 20 IN 1 offering is £24.99.

Overall

I'd say you are getting good value for money with the ToolShed, and a good array of bits. It's only as fiddly as any compact design, and its size, robustness and weight are great – especially at the price.

Verdict

Great multitool with more tools that many similarly sized options, and an attractive price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Giant ToolShed 13 Multi Tool

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Giant says, 'With a sleek profile and durable nickel-plated vanadium bits, the ToolShed 13 includes 13 bits and three integrated three spoke wrenches that give you the ability to cover virtually all road or trail-side emergencies.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

CNC side panels with a lightweight, easy to carry, ultra-compact design

8mm hex bit combines easily with 5mm allen wrench

Three integrated spoke wrenches

Full complement of bike-specific bits

MTB tyre plugs included

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Generally very good, if fiddly for spoke adjustments and hard-to-reach bolts.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Great for its comprehensive toolset.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very good - robust and effective, and no more fiddly than many others.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Decent chain breaker and comprehensive set of keys.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's cheaper than many similar tools, for example from Topeak and Crankbrothers, which don't always offer the same number of bits.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This offers a range of tools for a variety emergencies while staying small and light. Its stubby bits are only as fiddly as any compact design, and the price makes it very appealing.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 173cm  Weight: 64kg

I usually ride: Road  My best bike is: Carbon road.

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!

Giant ToolShed 13 multi-tool 2021
Giant ToolShed 13 multi-tool
Giant 2021
Giant
Emma Silversides

Emma’s first encounters with a road bike were in between swimming and running. Soon after competing for GB in the World Age Group Triathlon Championships in Edmonton in 2001 she saw the light and decided to focus on cycling. 

After a couple of half decent UK road seasons racing for Leisure Lakes, she went out to Belgium to sample the racing there and spent two years with Lotto-Belisol Ladies team, racing alongside the likes of Sara Carrigan, Grace Verbeke, Rochelle Gilmore and Lizzie Deignan. Emma moved from Lotto-Belisol to Dutch team Redsun, then a new Belgian team of primarily developing riders, where there was less pressure, an opportunity to share her experience and help build a whole new team; a nice way to spend her final years of professional racing. 

Since retiring Emma has returned to teaching. When not coercing kids to do maths, she is invariably out on two wheels. In addition to the daily commute, Emma still enjoys getting out on her road bike and having her legs ripped off on the local club rides and chain gangs. She has also developed an addiction to touring, with destinations including Iceland, Georgia and Albania, to mention just a few. There have also been rare sightings of Emma off-road on a mountain bike…

Latest Comments