Giant ToolShed 13 multi-tool

Giant's ToolShed 13 is a comprehensive yet sleek multi-tool that will have you covered for most road and trail-side emergencies.
This has a great range of Allen keys: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm. It also has a large (PH2) Phillips head screwdriver, an SL5 slotted screwdriver and a T25 Torx bit.
On top of these you get specialist tools including a chain breaker, a valve core remover and a tyre plug tool (there were no plugs with the one I tested, but consumer versions apparently come with some). All of these sit neatly inside machined aluminium side panels.
The whole thing tips the scales at only 115g, and its 78 x 48 x 8mm dimensions will hardly take up space in your pocket or saddle bag either.
All the tools are of sufficient length for trivial adjustments, and sturdy enough to handle very tight bolts (I held all the compatible bolts in a vice for testing extreme torque). The keys certainly handled more than the pressure that would be required for any roadside fettling, but then they're quite short.
While something larger – with longer keys – would be less fiddly for awkward-to-reach bolts, but there's always a compromise if you want something light and compact. Levering the keys out is also as you'd expect on a small, compact tool - you'll get nowhere with thick gloves on. They all pivot well though; not so loose they're awkwardly floppy, but not so stiff you can't get the swines out.
The chain breaker is pretty impressive for such a small tool, and doesn't require much more effort to remove a pin than a full size one. This is a plus; I've had multi-tools 'chain breakers' that don't even break a chain...
The valve core remover and spoke keys are integrated into the chain breaker, and unscrew easily from the pin. I had no problems with the valve core remover on all of my wheels, while the spoke key was good if a little fiddly to make full turns with. This won't be a major issue for most roadside adjustments; often only a small tweak is required to get you home.
However, it's not going to work well with something like a Brompton wheel, or anything with 40 or more spokes.
Value
The £20.99 price is attractive; you can easily spend more on cycle-specific multi-tools. Topeak's Tubi 18 for instance is a good alternative, if better equipped for punctures than spoke or chain repairs, but will set you back £37.00.
The Crankbrothers F10 will save you some weight, but focuses on keys over any other tools and still costs £7 more than the Giant. The F15 version adds functions but is £39.99. Even Merida's no-nonsense 20 IN 1 offering is £24.99.
Overall
I'd say you are getting good value for money with the ToolShed, and a good array of bits. It's only as fiddly as any compact design, and its size, robustness and weight are great – especially at the price.
Verdict
Great multitool with more tools that many similarly sized options, and an attractive price
Make and model: Giant ToolShed 13 Multi Tool
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Giant says, 'With a sleek profile and durable nickel-plated vanadium bits, the ToolShed 13 includes 13 bits and three integrated three spoke wrenches that give you the ability to cover virtually all road or trail-side emergencies.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
CNC side panels with a lightweight, easy to carry, ultra-compact design
8mm hex bit combines easily with 5mm allen wrench
Three integrated spoke wrenches
Full complement of bike-specific bits
MTB tyre plugs included
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Generally very good, if fiddly for spoke adjustments and hard-to-reach bolts.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Great for its comprehensive toolset.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very good - robust and effective, and no more fiddly than many others.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Decent chain breaker and comprehensive set of keys.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than many similar tools, for example from Topeak and Crankbrothers, which don't always offer the same number of bits.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This offers a range of tools for a variety emergencies while staying small and light. Its stubby bits are only as fiddly as any compact design, and the price makes it very appealing.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
