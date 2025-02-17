Every element of the Topeak E-Torqbar 1-10Nm is impressively well made, the readings are accurate, and it's a pleasure to use. The LEDs don't really add anything bar flashy looks and the need for a battery, however, and you can get the same job done for a lot less money.
If you've ever thought, 'Hmmm, I'd carry a torque wrench but they just look so industrial; I wonder if I can get a luxury one?' then welcome. Sit down, check your wallet bolts are to spec and grab your credit card. The E-Torqbar is fancy; more fancy than it needs to be, really.
Hold the power button and after a few seconds the lights awaken with a run along the handle: green until 6Nm, blue after that and finally red for 10Nm. It might make people of a certain age think of Michael Knight's car KITT, and I for one am here for it. After that it just lies there blinking like people of the same age when the alarm goes off on Monday.
It's powered by a single AAA, so replacements are obviously easy to find, and the hatch is secured with two bolts to help, perhaps, with overall rigidity. You wouldn't want the body twisting and popping the hatch off as you crank on this, and certainly the all-alloy main body feels very rigid.
You shouldn't be having to replace batteries often anyway, as the unit powers off after one minute's inactivity – much like me – again with a nice little swish of light (whereas I just sort of sigh).
While the construction feels like it could handle serious force, going far beyond the 10Nm limit would damage the mechanism. Stick to using the neat little (9.3cm long) ratchet as the handle, though, and you're very unlikely to – even reaching 10Nm is pretty hard with such a short, thin bar. This doesn't feel like a bug so much as a feature, though, and while the handle could be more comfy at high pressures, it's a good idea it isn't; you know you're reaching the limit even before the red light shines. It's nice to know Topeak has engineered in a failsafe at 11Nm as well.
Besides the main unit and the reversible ratchet you get a 70mm 'Speed Sleeve' extension (the inner shaft turns independently as you spin bolts), an array of useful 1/4in bits, and a nicely made wrap to store it all. The wrap is lined with attractive and rugged fabrics, is strongly stitched and closes easily with magnets. Once rolled, this is very portable, if more in terms of bags than pockets, and I was never worried any parts would fall out and disappear.
Everything stashes firmly within (and is easily plucked from) elasticated pockets, bar the torque wrench itself, which slots into tough plastic mounts that are riveted on.
You even get the bit sizes printed alongside the pockets; for the record those are 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 6 and 8mm hex bits, T10, 15, 20 and 25 Torx bits, and a PH2 screwdriver. They're all crisply cut and strong – there are no cheesy Round-O-Matic blobs of nearly-metal here.
As always with this ubiquitous bit size, you can easily swap to alternative sizes or tools of your liking, which adds welcome versatility, though it involves cost.
Value
Speaking of cost, at £149.99 this is a considerable investment, especially as the electronic side doesn't actually bring any functional benefit – it's purely, as far as I can see, for looks. In fact, it arguably detracts overall as it increases complexity, adds potential points of failure, and makes the tool reliant on batteries.
I'd understand if it allowed a digital readout accurate to fractions of a Newton metre, as although that's completely unnecessary for bicycle parts, you would at least get demonstrably greater accuracy for your money.
As it is, the Topeak isn't doing anything the 3-12Nm Prestacycle TorqRatchet Go can't for half the price, unless you include a) fitting two extra sizes of Torx out of the box, b) measuring a useless 1-2Nm and c) going flat and not working one day. The TorqRatchet is £56, less than half the weight at 122g and smaller too, and did very well in my recent review. Even the commenters didn't want me killed for liking it. That's always nice.
Also smaller, lighter and cheaper is the Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive. It's £65 and also very well made, and a fair bit more portable. Again it's fully mechanical and doesn't rely on batteries to work. It's fiddlier on the fingers, though, if that's an issue.
> Buyer’s Guide: The best torque wrenches for bike use
On the downside, neither of these will make you nostalgic for a car that out-acted David Hasselhoff despite making 33hp per litre in its most powerful form, so maybe factor that in to what you're willing to pay.
Overall
Both the tool and the packaging here are very smartly designed, and very well built. It all works crisply and it's accurate – it comes with a test certificate that's filled in by hand, and it correlated closely with two other torque wrenches I tested it against. It's certainly a pleasing thing to use. However, in reality you're paying a premium for a complicating factor that really only adds pretty lights; just bear that in mind.
Verdict
Premium-feeling tool that's a pleasure to use – though not without its downsides
Make and model: Topeak E-Torqbar 1-10Nm
Size tested: 23 x 15.5 x 2.7cm (open)
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says: "A lightweight portable digital torque wrench with LED indicators corresponding to 1~10Nm torque, allowing users to quickly read the current torque value. Equipped with a ratchet tool and 11 bits, it can meet various outdoor adjustment needs."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Topeak lists:
Tools
Hex bits - 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 mm
Torx bits - T10 / T15 / T20 / T25
#2 Phillips bit
Digital Torque wrench
Speed Sleeve bit holder (70mm)
Torque range 1 - 10Nm
Material
Body: Aluminum
Tool: Chrome vanadium steel
Bag : 420D / 1000D
Bits : S2 hardened steel
Battery AAA x 1 (included)
Size
23 x 15.5 x 2.7 cm (open)
7 x 15.5 x 3 cm (closed)
Weight
253 g (Tools+Bag)
79 g (Torque wrench)
Added features
Reversible ratcheting head, Speed Sleeve
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Hand-written test certificate, impressive quality, neat pouch.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
LED readout is nice but unnecessary; requires a battery to work.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are quite a few bike-specific torque wrenches that cost a lot less than this one.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No – I'd go for a mechanical one.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is well made and a pleasure to use, though the LED lights don't bring any real benefits over a mechanical indicator. They add a downside though: it's reliant on batteries when many torque wrenches aren't. It's a fairly expensive option too. In and of itself it's a pleasing thing with a premium feel, however, so if that's what you want it's a really solid option.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
The usual heuristic cited is once every 12 months or every 5000 uses, whichever comes first. Personally I can't really see what the passage of time...
Took me several goes to parse this and realise that there wasn't some kind of bizarre personation scheme going on:
I know it's sponsored content and so are certain amount of hyperbole is to be expected but really, if these are "the best brake pads in the world"...
You mean because Queen Victoria got herself cloned and then built a new fleet of warships somewhere in the Unknown Regions (Norfolk)?
The grip that the right wing reactionaries have on the gullible public is frightening, and this is just a microcosm of that influence, with so many...
I bought a Topeak Joe Blow Sport III Pump about 9 months ago, quite frankly, I was not impressed with it. The base has too much flex it in it, the...
Ride single file, stay close to the curb? Where I live, I get people screaming at cyclists telling them they don't belong on the road, I was...
The worst thing about all this is learning that Bon Scott's family tried to make sunglasses with his name on.
There's a whiff of Martin73 about that post from whosatthewheel.
I assumed that a commuter road was like the Room of Requirement - it travels to wherever people need to drive on it.