Every element of the Topeak E-Torqbar 1-10Nm is impressively well made, the readings are accurate, and it's a pleasure to use. The LEDs don't really add anything bar flashy looks and the need for a battery, however, and you can get the same job done for a lot less money.

If you've ever thought, 'Hmmm, I'd carry a torque wrench but they just look so industrial; I wonder if I can get a luxury one?' then welcome. Sit down, check your wallet bolts are to spec and grab your credit card. The E-Torqbar is fancy; more fancy than it needs to be, really.

Hold the power button and after a few seconds the lights awaken with a run along the handle: green until 6Nm, blue after that and finally red for 10Nm. It might make people of a certain age think of Michael Knight's car KITT, and I for one am here for it. After that it just lies there blinking like people of the same age when the alarm goes off on Monday.

It's powered by a single AAA, so replacements are obviously easy to find, and the hatch is secured with two bolts to help, perhaps, with overall rigidity. You wouldn't want the body twisting and popping the hatch off as you crank on this, and certainly the all-alloy main body feels very rigid.

You shouldn't be having to replace batteries often anyway, as the unit powers off after one minute's inactivity – much like me – again with a nice little swish of light (whereas I just sort of sigh).

While the construction feels like it could handle serious force, going far beyond the 10Nm limit would damage the mechanism. Stick to using the neat little (9.3cm long) ratchet as the handle, though, and you're very unlikely to – even reaching 10Nm is pretty hard with such a short, thin bar. This doesn't feel like a bug so much as a feature, though, and while the handle could be more comfy at high pressures, it's a good idea it isn't; you know you're reaching the limit even before the red light shines. It's nice to know Topeak has engineered in a failsafe at 11Nm as well.

Besides the main unit and the reversible ratchet you get a 70mm 'Speed Sleeve' extension (the inner shaft turns independently as you spin bolts), an array of useful 1/4in bits, and a nicely made wrap to store it all. The wrap is lined with attractive and rugged fabrics, is strongly stitched and closes easily with magnets. Once rolled, this is very portable, if more in terms of bags than pockets, and I was never worried any parts would fall out and disappear.

Everything stashes firmly within (and is easily plucked from) elasticated pockets, bar the torque wrench itself, which slots into tough plastic mounts that are riveted on.

You even get the bit sizes printed alongside the pockets; for the record those are 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 6 and 8mm hex bits, T10, 15, 20 and 25 Torx bits, and a PH2 screwdriver. They're all crisply cut and strong – there are no cheesy Round-O-Matic blobs of nearly-metal here.

As always with this ubiquitous bit size, you can easily swap to alternative sizes or tools of your liking, which adds welcome versatility, though it involves cost.

Value

Speaking of cost, at £149.99 this is a considerable investment, especially as the electronic side doesn't actually bring any functional benefit – it's purely, as far as I can see, for looks. In fact, it arguably detracts overall as it increases complexity, adds potential points of failure, and makes the tool reliant on batteries.

I'd understand if it allowed a digital readout accurate to fractions of a Newton metre, as although that's completely unnecessary for bicycle parts, you would at least get demonstrably greater accuracy for your money.

As it is, the Topeak isn't doing anything the 3-12Nm Prestacycle TorqRatchet Go can't for half the price, unless you include a) fitting two extra sizes of Torx out of the box, b) measuring a useless 1-2Nm and c) going flat and not working one day. The TorqRatchet is £56, less than half the weight at 122g and smaller too, and did very well in my recent review. Even the commenters didn't want me killed for liking it. That's always nice.

Also smaller, lighter and cheaper is the Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive. It's £65 and also very well made, and a fair bit more portable. Again it's fully mechanical and doesn't rely on batteries to work. It's fiddlier on the fingers, though, if that's an issue.

On the downside, neither of these will make you nostalgic for a car that out-acted David Hasselhoff despite making 33hp per litre in its most powerful form, so maybe factor that in to what you're willing to pay.

Overall

Both the tool and the packaging here are very smartly designed, and very well built. It all works crisply and it's accurate – it comes with a test certificate that's filled in by hand, and it correlated closely with two other torque wrenches I tested it against. It's certainly a pleasing thing to use. However, in reality you're paying a premium for a complicating factor that really only adds pretty lights; just bear that in mind.

Verdict

Premium-feeling tool that's a pleasure to use – though not without its downsides