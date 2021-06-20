Park Tool QTH-1 quick change bit driver set

Park Tool's QTH-1 makes changing between tool heads quick and very simple. The T-bar is comfortable and the whole magnet-based mechanism is built to a very high quality, making the QTH-1 a long-lasting solution for the home or professional mechanic. It's an investment, though.

The QTH-1 is a T-handled bit driver with eight bits, and covers most of the components on your bike. In the kit you get the T-handle with its neat looking anodised and machined handle, and a plastic tray fitted with magnets to hold the bits in place.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The bits include a 2,2.5,3,4,5 and 6mm hex key plus a T25 Torx bit, and a P2 screwdriver bit. They are hardened steel and have worked well on a whole range of bike related adjustment, repairs and downright bodging.

The sizings are all spot on and I never had any issues with slipping on varies bolts or screws.

Value

For around half the money you can get models which include torque meters, such as the Pro Bike Tool Adjustable Torque Wrench for £36.49, or the very similar-looking Merida Adjustable Torque Wrench for £26.99, but the QTH-1 is aiming higher. It's built to withstand daily use in the workshop, and that quality goes a long way to justify its price.

Each bit is held in place by a magnet which is powerful enough to stop it falling out, but a quick tug is enough to remove it – and you only actually need to pull the lever on the side to release it. That drags the magnet away up inside the tool, leaving the bit free to stay stuck in the holder. Or fall out on the floor. Whichever you prefer...

The only issue with swapping bits this way – plugging the old one back in its hole, releasing it and capturing a new bit – is if the two parts don't line up straight away. Obviously you need to get the tool's opening and the hex bit aligned for one to slip inside the other, but twisting the T-handle will easily spin the bit in the holder.

> Beginner's guide to bike tools - get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance

Other than that, I found the tool quick and easy to use when swapping between pieces.

The tray itself can be screwed to the wall or bench, or if you want to keep it portable its magnets hold it to any steel surfaces, such as on your bike stand. The QTH-1 is easily stowed in a bikepacking bag for repairs trail-side, though at 256g it's not seriously competing with multi-tools.

Overall

The QTH-1 is a very good bit of kit – possibly a bit overkill for the home mechanic considering the price – but if you want a tool you can rely on for years to come it's worth the investment.

Verdict

High-quality bit driver that's worth the investment for keen home or professional mechanics

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website