Park Tool QTH-1 quick change bit driver set

Park Tool's QTH-1 makes changing between tool heads quick and very simple. The T-bar is comfortable and the whole magnet-based mechanism is built to a very high quality, making the QTH-1 a long-lasting solution for the home or professional mechanic. It's an investment, though.
The QTH-1 is a T-handled bit driver with eight bits, and covers most of the components on your bike. In the kit you get the T-handle with its neat looking anodised and machined handle, and a plastic tray fitted with magnets to hold the bits in place.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The bits include a 2,2.5,3,4,5 and 6mm hex key plus a T25 Torx bit, and a P2 screwdriver bit. They are hardened steel and have worked well on a whole range of bike related adjustment, repairs and downright bodging.
The sizings are all spot on and I never had any issues with slipping on varies bolts or screws.
Value
For around half the money you can get models which include torque meters, such as the Pro Bike Tool Adjustable Torque Wrench for £36.49, or the very similar-looking Merida Adjustable Torque Wrench for £26.99, but the QTH-1 is aiming higher. It's built to withstand daily use in the workshop, and that quality goes a long way to justify its price.
Each bit is held in place by a magnet which is powerful enough to stop it falling out, but a quick tug is enough to remove it – and you only actually need to pull the lever on the side to release it. That drags the magnet away up inside the tool, leaving the bit free to stay stuck in the holder. Or fall out on the floor. Whichever you prefer...
The only issue with swapping bits this way – plugging the old one back in its hole, releasing it and capturing a new bit – is if the two parts don't line up straight away. Obviously you need to get the tool's opening and the hex bit aligned for one to slip inside the other, but twisting the T-handle will easily spin the bit in the holder.
> Beginner's guide to bike tools - get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance
Other than that, I found the tool quick and easy to use when swapping between pieces.
The tray itself can be screwed to the wall or bench, or if you want to keep it portable its magnets hold it to any steel surfaces, such as on your bike stand. The QTH-1 is easily stowed in a bikepacking bag for repairs trail-side, though at 256g it's not seriously competing with multi-tools.
Overall
The QTH-1 is a very good bit of kit – possibly a bit overkill for the home mechanic considering the price – but if you want a tool you can rely on for years to come it's worth the investment.
Verdict
High-quality bit driver that's worth the investment for keen home or professional mechanics
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Park Tool QTH-1 quick change bit driver set
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Park Tool says, "The QTH-1 is a professional-grade tool built to withstand the rigours of daily shop use, and is fully rebuildable."
It is a very high quality piece of kit for the workshop.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Park Tool says:
The QTH-1 is an ergonomic T-handled bit driver equipped with eight common bits to fit a wide variety of fasteners and fittings found on bicycles
The magnetic quick-change handle allows for one-handed operation and makes changing bits quick and easy
The bit holder can be magnetically attached to any magnetic surface such as a repair stand or tool box, or can be permanently mounted to any wall or tool board and also includes empty spaces for 2 extra bits
Includes the following magnetic 1/4" bits - 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm & 6mm hex, T25 Torx compatible and #2 Philips cross tip
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Can be a little fiddly to locate the bits, but once done it is very quick and efficient.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Simple to use.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's an investment, price wise.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Other brands deliver adjustable torque wrench designs for half the money.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
For this money options like a ratchet or torque wrench would be nice, but at least you know that this tool is going to last the test of time.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
If you try the "sped off in front of the cyclist along the hashed section of road" in a 911, you might just end up in somebody's garden.
I had to read this twice, can't quite believe it:...
In practice, the whole idea of measuring chain wear is nonsense. Chains don't wear out before they're going to be replaced anyway, on the whole. If...
Wow, one of your best jokes Nigel, keep them coming
What possible reason is there to allow cars to overtake on a road like that? Ride the centre of the lane and they may beep and swear at you, but...
I have no idea why people think that such a petition will work....
Gravel bike fashion... lol. Lycra still rules - for good reason.
Water and some jelly babies, famously good enough for Beryl Burton. For a modern update you may want to read Chrisie Ashwanden's excellent book ...
Whoops. I commented on a 7 year old story.
Me too and my club also uses an open track. If your track is the one I saw mentioned in the BC newsletter, then I've ridden/raced at yours too and...