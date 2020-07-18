The La Passione Duo Jersey is very well made, uses excellent fabrics, and offers a great performance fit. All the tiny details make it even more of a pleasure to wear, such as zip garages top and bottom, laser cut sleeves and plenty of storage. The only thing missing is a pocket for securing your valuables.
The Duo jersey is available in six colours, all with two-tone designs like this Grey/Ice model. La Passione use a range of fabrics in the construction, in various mixes of polyester and elastane. They are all very soft to the touch, which means the Duo is very comfortable to wear.
The cut is close with a slightly compressive nature to it, but you never feel restricted. It's really well fitted, rather than tight.
It sizes up a little smaller than the likes of dhb, Lusso, Chapeau or Café du Cycliste, for example. In all of these I fit a medium, but with the Duo I need the large. La Passione's size guide does reflect this – each size is smaller than most – so make sure you follow their chart. Available sizes range from XS to XXXL.
This has been one of my go-to jerseys when the temperatures are high, as it is very breathable. The fabric isn't overly thick anywhere so it doesn't trap heat, and when climbing or putting in hard efforts, the mesh side panels and perforated back (which has noticeable holes compared to the smooth front panel and sleeves) really help.
If you need to get more air still, you can always undo the full-length zip. The material dries quickly, too, so if you do get sweaty (or rained on), you don't feel uncomfortable for long. The fabric also gives SPF UV 50+ protection from the sun.
The sleeves are laser cut, so have no elastic or stitching on their ends. I like this way of doing things, as there are never any pressure points around the arm, which can become noticeable on long rides.
The sleeves are held in place by the elasticity of the fabric, and they don't move.
At the bottom the hem is elasticated, and the rear section is held in place by a silicone strip. It's not the longest tail section out there but still, it provides a decent amount of coverage when riding in the drops.
The Duo is a traditional three-pocket design, and they're roomy and reasonably sag resistant for such lightweight fabric. Having a fourth, zipped valuables pocket has pretty much become the norm, so it's a bit of a shame not to find one here.
Overall quality is very good indeed. The stitching is really neat and tidy throughout, and everything feels really robust for what could easily be a fragile garment.
The duo is priced at £80, which is good when you look at some of the opposition. The Le Col Sport jersey is similar in its quality and construction – Simon was certainly impressed – but costs £95. The Giro Chrono Pro short sleeve jersey is similar too, with its aero(ish) design, but it wasn't all that great in the fit department with a few issues around the neck. It's £119.99.
You can get cheaper, of course, but while Chapeau's £69.99 Club jersey impresses for fit and quality of fabrics, it can't match the La Passione on hot days as it's not the most breathable.
The Duo is well priced for its performance, and very well priced when you take the quality into account. It's a cool and classy-looking jersey to get you through the heat of the summer months.
Verdict
Excellent breathability, comfort and quality at a good price
Make and model: La Passione Duo Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
La Passione says: "Realised using a combination of the best performing Italian fabrics for improved wearability and breathability. The front panel is made with a highly stretchable fabric that guarantees a perfect Pro Cut fit, the back is made with a perforated fabric and side panels are made of an extremely breathable micro mesh that aids further heat regulation."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
KEY FEATURES
Four Made fabrics
High stretch, close-fitting Pro cut
Laser raw-cut long sleeves
Covered reversed full length zip with Cam Lock puller
Inner bottom zip cover for safe Bib Shorts
Silicone waist gripper
Three reinforced rear pockets
3M Scotchlite rear reflective stripe
Hold the Line logo on the back
La Passione wordmark on the right sleeve
FABRICS
Main fabric: 92% Polyester / 8% Elastane
Back fabric: 85% Polyester / 15% Elastane
Sleeves: 78% Polyester / 22% Elastane
Side panels: 91% Polyester / 9% Elastane
Antibacterial and wicking treatment
SPF UV 50+ sun protection factor
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The sizing is smaller than many brands, but their size guide makes that clear – check it first!
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A top-notch performance jersey that works great even when temperatures soar.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable cut and fabric.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No zipped valuables pocket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is competitively priced against many quality jerseys, such as those from Le Col or Giro, while not being too much more expensive than the likes of the Club jersey from Chapeau.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The La Passione Duo jersey is exceptional throughout. Everything from the quality of the fabric, the breathability and the fit adds up to a brilliant jersey for long or short rides in the spring and summer.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
